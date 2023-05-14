In conversation with the couple who turned their wedding into a conceptual art event

Neil Ghose Balser and Doyel Joshi’s culturally rich venture aka Howareyoufeeling.studio is stealing all the spotlight off late. Lifestyle Asia India in an exclusive conversation with the duo to get a deeper insight into their intercultural wedding and their multidisciplinary creative studio.

Culture and art are two things that lie at the core of India and, these are also the two aspects synonymous with the power couple – Neil Ghose Balser and Doyel Joshi. If obsessing over intercultural weddings and rooting for such couples is your thing then Neil Ghose Balser and Doyel Joshi’s fairy tale love story will keep you hooked. While the former is an Indo-German the latter belongs to Rajasthan and together they both make for a beautiful couple with culturally rich ideologies. Their love story kickstarted on the steps of Parsons School of Design in New York City, which was then followed by not just a heartfelt and regal palace wedding, but also marked the advent of Howareyoufeeling.studio, the couple’s joint venture.

Working together and spending all this time with each is what made them come up with the concept of Howareyoufeeling.studio, which they launched on the day of their wedding. Balser and Joshi’s innate need to amalgamate cultures and bring together people from all forms of life is what got them to execute this notion of theirs. The duo’s wedding was nothing short of a cultural feast, courtesy of the diversity in their respective traditions. From creating art installations to putting together creative concepts for films and clients like Gucci and Raw Mango to name a few, Howareyoufeeling.studio has carved itself a noteworthy niche. Art is the one thing that binds the two, they view every situation and opportunity as a chance for art.

Having said that, the artistic vision of Joshi and Balser not just makes them a power couple, but also makes them successful entrepreneurs today. So, to dig deeper into their intercultural wedding and Howareyoufeeling.studio, we decided to indulge in an exclusive chat with the two.

In conversation with Neil Ghose Balser and Doyel Joshi of Howareyoufeeling.studio

Your wedding was far from conventional, so tell us what made you take that road and convert your wedding into an artistic event.



It was most natural to have our wedding be an artistic event. What prompted us to make this wedding into a project and artistic event, therefore, came very naturally – we called it a Wedding/Vernissage – like the opening of an art event. So we launched our studio Howareyoufeeling.studio on the same day. In the process of planning the wedding, apart from tradition, and rituals, but also our contemporary ideas and notions, our guests came from all walks of life and backgrounds. Our guests, whether it’s aunties in ghoonghat, Bengali writers, farmers from German villages, Art Gallerists from NYC etc. could connect in the light of us coming together and creating a ceremonial bond. It did not feel unconventional to do the wedding as we did, we just looked at ways to connect across the board – around the topic of love, and our love.

To welcome our wedding, we play with a similar notion. Age-old traditions and rituals are understood and re-imagined to provoke thought. The Mehendi is a community-driven process of beautification of the bride and the groom, every element, the bride, the groom, their love, the elders and their customs, the priest and his piety, the food and its devotees, are all elements, all art. To recontextualise them and find their resonance rooted in tradition and culture, we have introduced white boxes. The boxes are a deconstructed art gallery, anything on it is art. The Mehendi ceremony is to be performed on such a box, dancers are on such a box, food and offerings are placed on such a box, and guests are welcome to converse while being sat on such a box.

The wedding and art exhibit is motivated by the desire to bring together a multitude, of family and friends, and like-minded companions to participate with the deeply ingrained desire to honour yet reimagine what an Indian (Hindu Vedic) Wedding is, and why.



Here is an example of how art facilitated this coming together of cultures at our wedding:



For the traditional “Tilak” ceremony we designed a round red swing set to hold the ceremony within. This ceremony introduces the families to each other to exchange blessings. A study of traditional village weddings divulges intimacy and lack of ‘stages’. The round swing set is designed to create flow – without edges or ends. Much like this Marwadi-German-Bengali, traditional yet contemporary wedding where ‘distance’ can be created because of cultural differences, this swing set facilitated a meeting of all in an almost childlike setting – giving birth to a new union – devoid of lines and boundaries.

What would you say is your vision with ‘Howareyoufeeling.studio’?

Our vision is to create interventions and engagement in art outside of the conventional gallery spaces, and therefore allow interaction with the public. Our wedding was one example. Our recent large-scale performance installation at the Great Eastern Home is another. We look at what we want to express with our work and then find means and mediums to do so and ideally communicate it to a large number of viewers/listeners.

Generally, Howareyoufeeling.studio is a Mumbai-based interdisciplinary creative studio providing creative direction in collaborations, and concepts for shows, installations, performances, and films. Our approach is to investigate the emotion in relation to a subject, how it resonates, and ultimately how it is expressed through visual, sonic, (past and future ) memory cues. Since our wedding in Mandawa, Rajasthan in November ‘22 we have married our creative vision into a studio to further create interventions and engagement in art outside of the conventional gallery – or performance spaces. We exhibit a contemporary and global perspective on individual and collective emotions and social constructs, thereby creating involvement around them.

Both of you belong to different cultures, does this contribute to your curiosity toward art?

With each other we are in an intercultural relationship but also individually feel very much like hybrids, Neil being German, Bengali – Indian, growing up in New York but also Doyel being Marwari and living in New York for 9 years. We don’t feel like identifying too much with geographical borders or looking at differences but rather what connections and relations we have. Art, similarly, transcends differences – more so it breaks the dichotomy of thinking which is essential to our work.



How does ‘Howareyoufeeling.studio’ resonate with your personalities?



With Howareyoufeeling.studio, how things resonate with us, or as the name implies lies at the core of our work. It’s a question that feels empowering and generative to which we can respond and express through our work. We try to make sense of the world we live in and respond authentically and with courage. Being a contemporary person in this world means knowing who we are and why we are here and how we handle our relationship to our surroundings and the world. That’s Howareyoufeeling.studio.

What, according to you, is missing in the culture and artistic practices in India? How do you wish to bridge that gap?

India is incredibly rich in its artistic practice, history and equally so in its culture. Being in full resonance with that but also with young Indian’s contemporary values and global ideas is where we see the full potential and wealth. Encouraging courage, encouraging the artist in everyone, and connecting across differences are some ways how we want to be part of bridging the gap – through art but really a broadening idea of what can be.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Doyel Joshi & Neil Balser.