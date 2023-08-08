Singer-songwriter Ritviz reveals his recording rituals in 8 quick-fire questions

From releasing exciting electronic EPs to carving a space in the soundtrack of Ms. Marvel — independent artist Ritviz has been there, done that. In an exclusive rapid-fire interview, we pick his brains about his musical process, studio etiquette, and his last album Mimmi.

Across India, nearly every night club and house party can attest to having raised the roof with a Ritviz track. In fact, the 2019 bop Udd Gaye — which featured on A.I.B’s YouTube channel after bagging the winning title of the 2017 Bacardi House Party Sessions — continues to be an electronic go-to for many. The song swiftly went viral after release, turning the independent artist into a household name overnight. Cut to a few years later and the singer boasts several hit songs, jaw-dropping Spotify stream figures, and exciting collaborations. Not to mention, sold out shows.

The latest on this list is his live gig at Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai last month. “I’ve been in the US for a bit, so it’s exciting to come back and perform for my own people. I love Mumbai and its crazy fans. Phoenix Kurla always pulls in one hell of a crowd,” he notes. His setlist included tracks from his latest album Mimmi — a dedication to his mother, in collaboration with his mother. In an exclusive interview, the artist took Lifestyle Asia India through a day in the studio, reflecting on his recording practices and musical journey in the process.

Interview: Recording studio rapid fire with Ritviz

1. If you had to describe your last album Mimmi in five words, what would they be?

‘My mom is the greatest ever’ this is the best description.

2. The album is dedicated to your mother, who also happens to be a collaborator. What was it like having a parent in the studio?

Can’t really describe the process in words. It was the most wonderful experience ever. The outcome was what it was, but making music with mom was the most epic phase of my life. We would have chai in the evening, I would write melodies in the night and we would sit on the lyrics the next day. That was a beautiful month in Goa last year.

3. What are your studio essentials?

My state of mind.

4. What does a typical day in the life of Ritviz look like when he’s creating an album?

It’s a lot of people, a lot of conversations, mainly conversations that inspire me to do what I do.

5. How long does it take for a song to go from conception to production?

There is no definitive timeline for this. I’ve written a song in 16 hours, but have also taken up to 5 years for one.

6. What’s been your craziest songwriting/recording story so far?

Writing Rose with Nucleya was really funny because it started with a joke. We were just WhatsApp recording a bunch of stuff and we ended up using it and making successful music out of it.

7. Do you have any rituals to beat a creative block?

I try to step away from music as much as possible. I try to game, watch a lot of movies just to psych myself up enough that I start missing music and I come back to it.

8. You’d started composing at 8. If you had to curate a playlist of your life, what songs would we find there?

My own music mostly.

All images: Courtesy Ritviz