Everything to know about Jai Anmol Ambani, Mukhesh Ambani’s nephew

The Ambani family is one of the most prominently affluent families in India. The family members often manage to stay in the limelight for one thing or another. Be it their budding businesses or their luxurious lifestyle, people are always interested in knowing even the smallest detail about this family. A new family member is, however, on everyone’s radar currently. Jai Anmol Ambani, the elder son of Anil Ambani, is drawing quite some attention towards himself for his luxurious lifestyle and his whopping net worth.

Just like his uncle, Mukesh Ambani’s children, Jai Anmol Ambani is also a torchbearer of the Ambani legacy. He has managed to do a great job in taking the business forward and bringing back stability in the Anil Ambani household. Let’s get to know Jai Anmol Ambani a little better and learn about his expensive lifestyle and net worth.

Who is Jai Anmol Ambani? All about his education, personal life & more

Jai Anmol Ambani was an academically gifted kid. He finished his schooling at the prestigious Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai. And then later went to Seven Oaks School in the United Kingdom for further studies. He then enrolled himself in Warwick Business School in the UK to gain a Bachelor’s degree in Science (B.Sc).

Jai Anmol Ambani has kept his private life very low-key to the extent that he does post much on his official Instagram profile. However, the news of his recent wedding did surface online and broke the internet. Anil Ambani’s son recently tied the knot with Khrisha Shah. Their grand wedding took place at Sea Wind, the Ambani family home in Cuffe Parade, Mumbai. Khrisha Shah is the daughter of the late Nikunj Shah, former chairman and managing director of Nikunj Enterprises Limited.

Coming to his net worth, Anil Ambani’s son has a reported net worth of USD 3.3 billion (INR 27,071 crore). His earnings are estimated to be around USD 5 million (INR 41 crore).

His love for cars

Jai is a known car enthusiast and his collection includes several luxurious vehicles including a Rolls-Royce Phantom and the Lamborghini Gallardo. The young businessman also reportedly owns private jets and helicopters, which are often used by him for business travels.

His contribution in taking forward the legacy

Jai’s introduction to the business happened at a young age. When he was just 18, Anil Ambani’s son joined Reliance for a summer internship. During this time, he was able to understand the work better and it helped him gain valuable insights about the company as well. Post the completion of his studies, he joined Reliance Mutual Fund in 2014 and ultimately kept moving ahead in terms of positions within the Reliance Group.

Within three years of him working with Reliance Mutual Funds, Jai Anmol Ambani was appointed Executive Director of Reliance Capital. He also joined the boards of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM) and Reliance Home Finance (RHF) next year after this milestone in April 2018.

Jai, along with his younger brother Jai Anshul Ambani, was given a key position on the Reliance Infra board of directors in October 2019. The brothers resigned from the board after a considerable time, but Jai’s massive contribution to the company helped it gain a 40 per cent surge in share prices. He is also responsible for convincing Nippon to raise their stake in Reliance Life Insurance and Reliance Capital Asset Management. This effort of his led to the formation of Reliance Nippon Life Insurance.

