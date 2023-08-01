Everything to know about Jai Anshul Ambani, the younger son of Anil Ambani

The third-generation Ambanis are slowly and gradually taking the front seat to take Dhirubhai Ambani’s legacy forward. The businesses that come under Mukesh Ambani’s command are being taken care of by his children — Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani. While Mukesh Ambani’s younger brother, Anil Ambani, is also slowly letting his two sons — Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani — take charge.

While Mukesh Ambani’s kids have always remained in the limelight, Anil Ambani and Nita Ambani’s sons have managed to keep their lives private. However, Jai Anmol Ambani, who serves as the current Executive Director of Reliance Capital, is slowly becoming the newest Ambani making headlines. His younger brother, Jai Anshul Ambani, is still staying away from all the attention.

Who is Jai Anshul Ambani? All about his education, personal life & more

Following the footsteps of his elder brother, Jai Anshul Ambani will also be joining the family business in the coming years. Currently, the 27-year-old is prepping to take over some big duties at Reliance Mutual Fund and Reliance Capital. The junior Ambani has an outstanding educational background and lives a luxurious life. Let’s get to know him a little better.

His educational background

Jai Anshul completed a baccalaureate programme at the American School. He then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from the prestigious Stern School of Business at New York University. His coursework helped him solidify his knowledge of the world of business and finance.

His stint with Reliance Industries

Jai Anshul Ambani started taking an interest in his father’s company at a very young age. He is currently working as a management trainee with Reliance Infrastructure. So far, he has gained experience working in Reliance Mutual Fund and Reliance Capital under the direction of his father, elder brother and company seniors. He was also given a key position on the Reliance Infra board of directors in October 2019. However, he resigned from the board quite abruptly. He will soon become a part of important decision-making processes at the company. The net worth of Jai Anshul Ambani is not available to the public.

Jai Anshul Ambani’s impressive car collection

Beyond the boardroom, Jai Anshul lives a life of luxury. Just like his elder brother, he has an impressive collection of luxury cars. He owns a Lamborghini Gallardo, Range Rover Vogue, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Mercedes GLK350, and a Lexus SUV. Jai Anshul also has a unique hobby of collecting aircraft. He owns a Bell 412 helicopter, a Falcon 2000, a Bombardier Global Express XRS, and a Falcon 7X.

All Images: Courtesy Tina Ambani/Instagram