Here’s everything you need to know about Juhi Chawla’s daughter Janhvi Mehta

In 2021, during the highly-anticipated IPL bid for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was represented by two young bidders instead of its co-owners — Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. SRK’s son Aryan Khan and Chawla’s daughter Janhvi Mehta were spotted sitting at the table, making bids for the team. While Aryan was already in the limelight, thanks to his father’s stardom, Juhi Chawla deemed it fit to finally introduce her daughter to the world probably as the next co-owner of KKR.

It was during IPL 2021 that everyone started taking note of Janhavi Mehta. She managed to create history by becoming the youngest bidder in the history of the IPL auction. All of 18 at that time, the young entrepreneur was seen selecting players from the auction. The official Twitter handle of the KKR team even introduced her as, “The youngest bidder in #IPLAuction history is back. Our very own Janhavi Mehta will be taking over our Social Media for today, as she gives you a behind-the-scenes tour of the event in Chennai. Stay tuned!” read the tweet couple of years back.

The youngest bidder in #IPLAuction history is back 💜 Our very own #JahnaviMehta will be taking over our Social Media for today, as she gives you a behind-the-scenes tour of the event in Chennai. Stay tuned! 🤳🏼#KKR #IPL2021 #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/vZfk9mHIXv — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) February 17, 2021

Ever since then, Juhi Chawla’s daughter has been on everyone’s radar. Fans are excited to see her as the future of SRK and Juhi Chawla owned KKR, and have quite high expectations from the young mind. But before she takes up this position, let’s get to know Janvi Mehta a little better.

Everything you need to know about KKR owner Juhi Chawla’s daughter Janhvi Mehta

Janhavi Mehta is the eldest daughter of Juhi Chawla and entrepreneur Jay Mehta. While she remained away from the spotlight during her childhood, Janhvi has made quite some public appearances post her bidding debut.

Where did Juhi Chawla’s daughter study?

Jahnavi Mehta finished her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School. It doesn’t come as a surprise that she was among one of the top students in school as she’s known to be studious. She then shifted to London for higher education at the University of London. She graduated from the prestigious college in 2019.

Will Janhvi Mehta join Bollywood?

Unlike many fellow star kids, Janhvi Mehta has no plans of following in her mother’s footsteps and foraying into Bollywood. Speaking about her daughter, the current KKR co-owner, Juhi Chawla revealed, “Jahnavi is an avid reader. If there is anything she likes in this world, and if you ask her what she wants as a gift, it will be a book. She said she wanted to be a writer. Then she went through a phase where she said ‘Okay I want to be a model’. Tomorrow she might say ‘I want to be an actress’. Then she might say she wants to drop all this and do sports. I don’t know, but I have learnt one thing that you have to let your children do what they want.”

The future of KKR

During an interaction with Indian Express, Jahnvi’s mother spoke about her future in KKR and said, “Not just the future, they are the present of the team. It is very funny how there was a time when our kids would be at home and we would be on the screen. Suddenly, it was the other way around because I was home watching my daughter on-screen. It was beautiful. God bless her, Aryan and Suhana. I wish them all the best.” Now, fans are waiting to see how Jahanvi Mehta will take the legacy forward. The team is currently at the 8th position on the IPL 2023 table.

