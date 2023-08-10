A look at Jeev Milkha Singh’s net worth, brand deals and more

While sports is a confluence of India and its 1.4 billion inhabitants, not a lot of them take an interest in golf. However, the name Jeev Milkha Singh is known to many. After all, he is one of the country’s greatest athletes and arguably the most popular name in Indian golf. As such, it’s not an incorrect assumption to make that people might be interested in knowing more about Jeev Milkha Singh – be it his career, his personal life or his impressive net worth.

It is almost tragic then that the mention of Jeev Milkha Singh irks the memory of his father, Milkha Singh, in the minds and hearts of a majority of India’s population. However, despite his father’s daunting legacy, it’s clear that the apple did not fall too far from the tree given Jeev Milkha Singh’s own stupendous golf career.

The first golfer from India to join the European Tour in 1998, Jeev Milkha Singh is also the most successful Indian professional golfer on the tour with four titles to his name, along with several other golf tournament wins (he has won a total of 20 titles in his professional golfing career). Needless to say, Singh’s achievements speak volumes about his potential on the golf course.

So, as Jeev Milkha Singh finished The Senior Open Championship 2023 tied for the fourteenth spot, we take a look at his net worth, career earnings, the brands he has endorsed over the years and more.

A quick look at Jeev Milkha Singh’s ranking and other career highlights

Born to Milkha Singh, arguably the greatest sprinter in India’s sporting history, and Nirmal Saini, a former captain of the Indian women’s volleyball team, Jeev Milkha Singh comes from a daunting lineage of athletes. He became a professional golfer in 1993 and has been a regular on the European Tour since then. His first title win came at the 1993 Southern Oklahoma State Open.

In 2006, Jeev Milkha Singh won the Asian Tour Order of Merit and became the first Indian golfer to break into the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings. 2007 saw Singh becoming the first Indian to participate in the Masters Tournament, one of the four major championships in golf. The following year, he tied for ninth place at the 2008 PGA Championship in Oakland Hills, achieving the highest rank for an Indian golfer in a major golf tournament.

Jeev Milkha Singh then broke the record of most wins on the European Tour by an Indian golfer, previously held by Arjun Atwal, in 2012. The win at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open also took Singh’s total tally of wins on the European Tour to four.

Given his incredible achievements, the Indian government conferred Singh with the Arjuna Award, the second-highest sporting honour in the country, in 1999. In 2007, the Indian government, once again, recognised Singh’s mettle and awarded him the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India.

What is Jeev Milkha Singh’s net worth?

Being a successful golfer, it should come as little surprise that Jeev Milkha Singh is among the wealthiest Indian sportspersons. According to various reports, Singh’s net worth, as of 2023, stands at approximately USD 5 million (INR 41 crore approx.). A majority of his wealth has come from his earnings in professional golf over the years.

In 2012, Forbes India named Jeev Milkha Singh as one of the richest Indian celebrities. He secured the 45th rank among the top 100 Indian celebrities in terms of net worth.

Jeev Milkha Singh’s career earnings

As mentioned above, Jeev Milkha Singh’s career earnings account for a lion’s share of his wealth. According to reports, the Indian golfer has earned around USD 3.5 million (INR 28 crore approx.) from his time in professional golf.

Which brands does Jeev Milkha Singh endorse?

As one of India’s most successful sportspersons in the international sphere, Jeev Milkha Singh has had the fortune of being the face of a number of brands throughout his career. While his earnings from professional golf contributed the most to his overall wealth, Jeev Milkha Singh’s brand endorsement deals also played a significant role in padding up his net worth.

Of all his brand endorsements, the one with Volvo stands out. Since 2006, the Swedish multinational automobile manufacturing corporation has had a long-standing deal with the Indian golfer as one of its brand ambassadors. The automobile manufacturers have also given Singh a few of their cars over the years, notable of which is the Volvo XC90 SUV.

Jeev Milkha Singh also enjoys a long-standing deal with American global sports equipment manufacturing company Callaway Golf. The company designs, manufactures, markets and sells golf equipment such as golf balls and golf clubs. Singh acts as one of their brand ambassadors in the Indian market. As part of the endorsement deal, he also uses golf balls and golf clubs manufactured by Callaway Golf.

The Indian golfer also has a brand endorsement deal with Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Rolex, American messenger service UPS and winter wear manufacturing brand Colmar.

Previously, Jeev Milkha Singh had a brand endorsement deal with Japanese sports equipment and sportswear manufacturing company Mizuno. According to the terms of the deal, Singh used to sport footwear and clothes made by the company. In the past, Jeev Milkha Singh also had an endorsement deal with Indian multinational motorcycle and scooter manufacturer Hero Honda (now rebranded as Hero MotoCorp).

What car does the golfer drive?

Jeev Milkha Singh, by virtue of being a brand ambassador for Volvo, has had the luxury of driving a few of their vehicles, notable of which is the XC90 SUV.

The Indian golfer also owned a Mercedes-Benz but sold it off in 2014. Unfortunately, Singh got involved in an unwanted scandal because of this car. The golfer had to take legal measures after he received a summons from a court in Delhi regarding unpaid fines which were filed after he had sold the car.

Is the Indian golfer involved with works of charity?

He is the founder of Milkha’s Charitable Trust, a non-profit organisation named after his father Milkha Singh. The organisation’s aim is to promote sports in villages and rural areas among young individuals. Their ultimate objective is to help potentially talented individuals realise their dreams and pursue the sport of their choice by providing them with the assistance they need, including sporting equipment, clothes and medicines, free of cost. Founded in 2002 by Jeev Milkha Singh, the organisation has since reached out to several remote areas of India.

