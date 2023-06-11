Follow Joe Rogan’s book recommendations to create a diverse reading list

This New York Times bestseller and the Pulitzer Prize finalist is a historical non-fiction that recounts the wars in the American West between native Comanche Indians and white settlers. Additionally, two parallel stories record the most powerful Indian tribe in American history, the Comanches, and Cynthia Ann Parker and her mixed-blood son and the last Comanche chief Quanah, who took charge of his tribe at the age of nine years.

Rogan’s take on the book: In JRE #1381, Rogan mentioned listening to the audiobook of the book and said, “He’s fascinated by this period in American history, especially how people lived in the 1800s. He was horrified by the author’s vivid descriptions of the violence and atrocities committed by both sides.”

Additionally, he took to Instagram and wrote, “I can’t recommend this book enough. It was suggested to me by my friend, and fellow Hunter S.Thompson enthusiast @thejacka_lope and it just f***ing grips you. It’s an incredibly detailed account of some of the history of the plains Indians and the European settlers that they battled. It’s vivid, brutal, and incredibly sad. It’s hard to believe a lot of this shit happened so recently. Much of it takes place in the mid 1800’s. I find myself thinking about it all day. I’ve been listening to the audio book over the last week or so and it’s just f***ing amazing.”

(Image credit: Amazon)