A look at the lifestyle of baller actress and KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla

From starring in several popular romantic Bollywood flicks to taking the reins of one of the most successful cricket franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) – Juhi Chawla has been there, done that. Here’s a look at her life, assets, association with sports, and everything in between.

Having starred in some of the most popular movies of the Hindi film industry – Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988), Ishq (1997), Darr (1993), Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993) – Juhi Chawla is a household name in India. Most recognised for her impeccable comic timing and stellar on-screen presence – the former Miss India (1984) reportedly had 30 releases just from 1990-1993. That, combined with scores of awards and other accolades make her one of the most successful actresses in the country.

At the peak of her career, in 1996, she tied the knot with businessman and art collector Jay Mehta, with whom she now has a daughter Janhavi and a son Arjun. Since then, she’s gone on to produce films, doing cameos in a few titles, and judging the reality dance show Jhalak Dikhlaja. She’s also the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) along with Shah Rukh Khan and her spouse. Her illustrious life has allowed her to dip her toes into several ventures, including philanthropy. Here’s all about her.

Juhi Chawla’s luxurious lifestyle, net worth, and more

Net Worth

Although there isn’t a verified account of her wealth, several reports place Juhi Chawla’s net worth at about INR 44-200 crore approx. It’s believed that this is courtesy of her work in the entertainment industry as well as brand endorsements, production ventures, and other investments. Not to mention Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which is estimated to have – as per a report by Forbes – a net worth of USD 1.1 billion (INR 8,985 crore approx.) Reportedly, she charges about INR 1 crore per film, although there are no details around her charges for cameos. Her husband – whose individual net worth is estimated to be about INR 2400 crores – owns the Mehta Group which has further investments in insurance, finance, engineering, and packaging sectors. These factors add to her wealth as well.

Brand endorsements

Over the course of her career, Chawla’s popularity has brought in a string of endorsement deals. She’s been associated with brands like Pepsi, Kurkure, Maggie, Emami Boroplus, Tata Sky, Dabur Amla, TVS Scooty, Lux, and more.

Luxurious home and swanky rides

Chawla owns several properties, including a sprawling bungalow in Malabar Hill that features an open, Moroccan-themed terrace, multiple floors, expansive lounge space with a 24-foot-high ceiling, verdant gardens, and the most stunning view of Marine Drive. She’s also known to own several luxury wheels – Aston Martin Rapide (INR 3 crore approx.), BMW 7-Series (INR 2 crore approx.), Mercedes Benz S-Class (INR 2 crore approx.), Jaguar XJ (INR 2 crore approx.), Porsche Cayenne (INR 2 crore approx.), and Range Rover Vogue (INR 4 crore approx.)

Association with KKR

In 2008, Chawla became the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) along with Jay Mehta and Shah Rukh Khan. She, along with her husband under the Mehta Group own 45 percent ownership of the team and oversees the management, operations, and auction strategies. Meanwhile SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment has a 55 percent stake with the actor being the face of the team. KKR has been wildly successful, lifting the trophy in 2012 and 2014, as per a report by Sportskeeda.

Reportedly, KKR also owns the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League as well as the Cape Town Knight Riders in South Africa’s T20 league and the US’ Major League Cricket. With Nokia principally sponsoring KKR, it was the second richest franchise from 2008-2014 and 2018-2019. It’s also looking to invest about USD 30 million (INR 245 crore approx.) in a 10,000 capacity cricket stadium near Los Angeles as a part of Major League Cricket’s 2023 launch in the US, as per a report by Yahoo! Finance.

Chawla’s most recent project was the web series Hush Hush, which released on Amazon Prime Video on 22 September 2022.

