All the contestants who have won INR 1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati is more than just a show. It was our entire childhood that fit right into the 9 p.m. slot on TV channel Star Plus. It was also the first show of this format in India and became instantly popular. The impeccable success, however, can be owed, of course, to Mr. Bachchan and his anchoring skills. Back when the show started, winning a crore was a rare feat, and it was a celebrated affair. With the ongoing Kaun Banega Crorepati 2023, here’s a little throwback at all the contestants who won INR 1 crore on the show.

From a humble prize of INR 1 crore to a whopping INR 7 crore, the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati has come a long way since it first premiered in 2000. Several contestants won a crore on the show over the years, owing to their merit and sharp general knowledge. In this article, we are going to look at all those Kaun Banega Crorepati contestants quizzed by none other than Amitabh Bachchan.

Harshwardhan Nawathe in season 1

Harshwardhan Nawathe was preparing for the Civil Services when he appeared for the KBC audition. As luck and his dedication would have it, he became the first ever contestant to win INR 1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati. He later moved to the UK to pursue his higher studies.

Vijay Raul and Arundhati in season 1

The second (and third) ones to win in season 1 was the couple duo who took home the prize money of INR 1 crore. Vijay was an engineer at Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and together they answered all the questions to bagteh winning amount.

Brajesh Dubey in season 2

In season 2, we saw Brajesh Dubey from Guna be the only person to win INR 1 crore. He was an engineer whose diligence and dedication won him the jackpot that season.

Rahat Taslim in season 4

Kaun Banega Crorepati got its first female crorepati in 2010 when season 4 aired. Rahat Taslim was a meticulous student preparing for her medical exam, but she was married off when she came on the show. With the winning amount, she started a small business.

Sushil Kumar in season 5

A computer operator from Bihar, Sushil Kumar came on season 5 in 2011 and became the first person to win INR 5 crore on the show. This was after the show had increased its prize money post its comeback.

Sunmeet Kaur in season 6

Even though she had a degree in fashion designing, she had to put her career on hold because of the strict impositions by her in-laws. However, she won INR 5 crore on the show and started her own fashion house with the winning amount.

Firoz Fatima in season 7

Firoz Fatima was the first woman to win INR 1 crore on season 7. Fatima left academics after her father’s demise. She used the winning amount to improve the financial condition of her family. Another contestant on the same season who also won INR 1 crore was Taj Mohammad Rangrez. He used the winning amount for his daughter’s partial eyesight impairment therapy, bought a house, and sponsored the weddings of two orphan girls.

Achin and Sarthak Narula in season 8

Brothers Achin and Sarthak Narula from Delhi came in season 8 and they won the jackpot of INR 7 crore that season. They used the entire winning amount for their mother’s cancer treatment.

Anamika Mazumdar in season 9

This woman from Jharkhand was a social worker from Jharkhand who worked at an NGO. She won a crore in season 9 of Kaun Banega Crorepati and used the entire sum for the betterment of her NGO.

Binita Jain season 10

The single mother won INR 1 crore on season 10. Binita Jain worked at a coaching centre and she dedicated the entire prize money for her son’s future.

Sanoj Raj, Babita Tade, Ajeet Kumar and Gautam Kumar Jha in season 11

There were a lot of ‘crorepatis’ in the 11th season of the show. Babita Tade was one, who worked at a local school and earned a wage of INR 1500 a month. She won INR 1 crore and made her life better. Sanoj Raj, an IAS aspirant also took home INR 1 crore that season. Ajeet Kumar and Gautam Kumar Jha, both residents of Bihar, also won the same amount.

Mohita Sharma and Nazia Nasim in season 12

Nazia Nasim was the first one to win a crore in season 12. She displayed excellent wit in answering the questions. Mohita Sharma, an IPS officer, who was the second person to win a crore that season.

Kavita Chawla in season 14

The woman from Kolhapur, Maharashtra might be just a 12th pass, but she became the only contestant from season 14 to win a crore. She revealed on the show that she prepared for over 20 years to get on Kaun Banega Crorepati and it was her dream come true moment.

Jaskaran Singh in season 15

Hailing from Punjab, Jaskaran achieved the outstanding feat of winning INR 1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 in 2023. In an interview to ETimes, Jaskaran said he tried his luck to get on the show for four consecutive years. He added that it was is dream to become an IAS officer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How many contestants have won 7 crore in Kaun Banega Crorepati?

So far, two contestants have won INR 7 crore in Kaun Banega Crorepati jointly. Brothers Achin and Sarthak Narula from Delhi were the first contestants to win the INR 7 crore jackpot.

– Who won a crore in KBC 2023?

Jaskaran Singh is the first contestant to win a crore in Kaun Banega Crorepati 2023.

– Who won KBC 7 crore?

Achin and Sarthak Narula from Delhi won INR 7 crore in KBC season 8.