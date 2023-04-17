All about SunRisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran: Net worth and more

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs. Punjab Kings game on 9 April 2023, gave the internet a new crush. She was seen irritated with the cameraman who was constantly focusing on her. It is none other than SunRisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran. Let’s find out Kavya Maran’s net worth and more.

The CEO and owner of SRH, Kavya Maran was first seen during the IPL auctions this year. Hailing from a powerful family, Maran has been in the limelight for quite some time. She’s the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the billionaire media mogul and the Chairman and founder of the Sun Group. He also co-owns SRH along with Kavya Maran, who was appointed as the CEO of the franchise in 2018. So, who is this woman?

Everything to know Kavya Maran: Net worth and more

Family and background

Born on 6 August 1992, in Chennai to Kalanithi and Kavery Maran, her roots lie in a powerful and influential family consisting of several eminent personalities. Her mother Kavery Maran, the CEO of Solar TV Community Restricted, is one of the highest paid businesswoman in India.

There are several other renowned politicians in her family. Kavya’s uncle, Dayanidhi Maran, is a politician who is associated with the DMK Party. Also, her father is the grand-nephew of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi.

Kavya Maran net worth

Coming from a background as prominent as hers, it is not surprising to see that her net worth is quite huge. According to Jan Bharat Times, Kavya Maran’s net worth is USD 50 million (INR 409 crores approx). The news portal had also reported that her father Kalanithi Maran had topped the Tamil Nadu IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2019 with a net worth of INR 19,000 crores.

What does she do?

According to Telangana Today, apart from heading and managing SRH, Kavya is also actively involved in the business operations of Sun TV Network. She holds a Commerce degree from Stella Maris College in Chennai and an MBA from Warwick Business School in the UK.

All Images: Courtesy _kavya.maran_/Instagram