Meet India’s newest billionaire Lalit Khaitan, Radico Khaitan CEO

Another billionaire has emerged in the country as 80-year-old chairman of Delhi-based Radico Khaitan, Lalit Khaitan has become India’s latest plutocrat. After the evaluation of his family history, his net worth and the business that Radico Khaitan brings with a brand portfolio that includes names like Rampur Whiskey, 8PM Whisky, and others, Lalit Khaitan has managed to join the elite three-comma club.

Led by Lalit Khaitan, Radico Khaitan is a key player in the dynamic alco-bev industry. The company is popular for producing beverages like Magic Moments vodka, 8 PM whiskey, Old Admiral brandy and Rampur single malt. Let’s get to know Lalit Khaitan a little better as we look at his family history and net worth.

Radico Khaitan CEO Lalit Khaitan becomes India’s newest billionaire

According to Forbes, it was after the shares of his publicly traded company boosted more than 50 per cent this year that the chairman of Delhi-based Radico Khaitan managed to become India’s latest billionaire. With a 40 per cent stake in the company known for its beverages like Rampur single malt whiskey, Lalit Khaitan now has an estimated net worth of INR 8,330 crore approx. (USD 1 billion).

Income from Radico Khaitan

The Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) company churned out a revenue of INR 3,165 crore approx. (USD 380 million) which makes it a key player in this dynamic industry. The introduction of unique beverages like Happiness in a Bottle gin helped in increased sales this year. The Rampur Distillery was founded in 1943 and is among the oldest and largest manufacturers of IMFL in India.

A look at the rich family history of Lalit Khaitan

Lalit Khaitan studied at Mayo College in Ajmer and St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai, after which he gained a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from BMS College of Engineering, Bangalore and earned a degree in Managerial Finance & Accounting from Harvard. He inherited Radico Khaitan Limited, formerly known as Rampur Distillery and Chemical Company, in 1997.

His father, G.N. Khaitan acquired the company in 1972 for INR 16 lakh (USD 19,206). Lalit Khaitan transformed the business into Radico Khaitan in 1995. He joined the company to look over the marketing division. The 8PM Whiskey was introduced in the market by him. The whiskey gained tremendous success after one million cases were sold in its first year. The brand earned a place in the Limca Book of World Records for this feat as well. Lalit’s son, Abhishek Khaitan, now oversees the company.

Accolades won by the billionaire

Khaitan has received multiple honours including a Lifetime Achievement Award from the UPDA (Uttar Pradesh Distillers Association) in 2017 and the Inspirational Lifetime Achievement Award from the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies at Alcobev 2008.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy Radico Khaitan official website