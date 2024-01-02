Manoj Badale net worth: Unveiling wealth of visionary owner of Rajasthan Royals

In the dynamic world of cricket, team ownership plays a pivotal role in shaping the destiny of a franchise. One such influential figure in the realm of Indian Premier League (IPL) is Manoj Badale, the owner of the Rajasthan Royals. Beyond the glitz and glamour of the sport, Badale’s journey and contributions have left an indelible mark on the cricketing scene and also on the team. Here’s a look at Rajasthan Royals’ owner Manoj Badale’s net worth.

Manoj Badale’s role as the owner of the Rajasthan Royals transcends the boundaries of a conventional team owner. His strategic vision, business acumen, and commitment to innovation have not only shaped the success of the franchise on the field but have also positioned the team as a torchbearer for responsible ownership in the world of cricket. As the IPL continues to evolve, Manoj Badale’s contributions will undoubtedly leave a lasting legacy in the annals of Indian cricket. Let’s explore the wealth of the man under whose leadership Rajasthan Royals won the first ever IPL, Manoj Badale.

Manoj Badale’s net worth

Early life and family

Manoj Badale was born on 31 December 1967, in Dhule, Maharashtra. After he finished schooling at Habedashers’ Aske’s School, his academic pursuits took him to the prestigious Cambridge University in the United Kingdom, where he obtained a degree in Economics. Badale’s early exposure to a diverse academic environment laid the foundation for his future ventures in both business and sports management. He married Katie Yirrell, who is from Briston, UK, and together they have three children – Hari Badale, Asha Badale, and Ravi Badale.

Business ventures

Before delving into the world of cricket ownership, Manoj Badale had already made a significant impact in the business arena. He co-founded the investment firm Blenheim Chalcot in 1998, a venture that focuses on identifying and developing innovative businesses. Badale’s acumen in the business world has earned him a reputation as a visionary entrepreneur, and this expertise has undoubtedly influenced his approach to owning and managing the Rajasthan Royals.

Blenheim Chalcot states, “Our early stage ventures work together in shared spaces, designed to encourage collaboration and innovation. Knowledge, networks and experience are continuously shared, with access to all the support and services they need provided by our in-house Venture Builder Services team. Our focus is creating the right environment for growth, so that our people can focus on rapidly building businesses that will transform industries.”

Manoj Badale’s foray into cricket

Manoj Badale’s foray into the cricketing world began when he, along with other investors, acquired the franchise rights for the Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. The team, under Badale’s ownership, immediately made headlines by clinching the championship in their debut season, defying all odds and expectations.

Manoj Badale’s net worth

According to reports, Manoj Badale has a net worth of INR 1330 crore (USD 160 million) in 2023. As Rajasthan Royals is owned by Manoj Badale’s firm, Emerging Media IPL Ltd, he holds a 65% stake in the team. Initially after the inception of the team, Badale did not hold a great share, but slowly increased them, and in 2021, his company increased it from 51% to 65%. This greatly contributes to Manoj Badale’s net worth.

Apart from the businesses mentioned above, he is also the chairman of the British Asian Trust, a charity organization founded in 2007. On June 9, 2018, Badale was conferred with the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), for his services to the economy and charity. Notably, he has co-founded many businesses since 1998, and most of them are technology-based, all of them adding to his huge wealth.

Hero Image: Courtesy Rajasthan Royals, Featured Image: Courtesy Blenheim Chalcot website

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who owns Rajasthan Royals now?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchise is owned by Manoj Badale, Lachlan Murdoch, and Red Bird Capital Partners. Badale’s Emerging Media IPL Ltd holds a 65% stake in the team, with Murdoch and RedBird Capital Partners as minority stakeholders.

– Who is Rajasthan Royals CEO?

Jake Lush McCrum is the CEO of the Rajasthan Royals.

– What is the revenue of Rajasthan Royals?

Rajasthan Royals had revenues of USD 31.7 million ( INR 263 crore) and an operating income of USD 6.6 million (INR 54 crore), Forbes reported last year.