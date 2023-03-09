Masoom Minawala: The Magic Continues With Motherhood | Exclusive

There’s no limit to what a woman can accomplish. Determined, independent and decisive, women truly run the world. Be it the corporate space or as a home-maker, women have proved that there is no limit or boundary to what they can do. Similarly, taking over the fashion world, within India and now globally, Masoom Minawala has spread her famously known magic all around. She’s been one of the most influential content creators in the digital space, an entrepreneur empowering young women and now she’s a mother of an adorable little boy, Zavi. All this and more, she continues to achieve newer milestones while setting new goals for herself every day. She’s a power women and now she’s a strong mother too.

In conversation with Masoom Minawala Mehta:

Young and restless, Masoom is a favourite in the brand world. One little mention can start a chain reaction when it comes to her influence and grip on her audience. Choosing motherhood, she has started a new chapter in her life and she’s more aware than ever of what she stands for after the birth of her baby boy. She knows he’s watching her, she known he’s learning and she knows she’s going to make him proud everyday.

We caught up with Masoon to find out how her pregnancy was and what has she been upto since Zavi’s birthday.

How are you doing?

Thank you for asking! I am doing good and just taking things one day at a time.

What are the little and the big changes since the birth of Zavi?

Honestly, everything changes when you have a baby. On a big level, I now have a new sense of responsibility and purpose because Zavi is watching every step of mine. And, on a personal level – I am still learning and adapting to the new role, schedule, and shift in priorities.

So Masoom, how was it going back to work?

If I showed up to work with passion before him, now I’m compelled to show up with triple the grit, determination and strength. It’s been a juggle but I feel so grateful to be able to do what I love and also be a mom.

You were working till the very end of your pregnancy, did staying active and working help you stay sane through that phase?

Waking up with a purpose and a to-do list is actually what helped me feel better and deal with all the physical changes my body was going through. I stayed active because it made me feel good. Everyone’s pregnancy is different and thankfully mine was smooth so I was managing things how I usually would.

Did the journey make you believe women are built differently and much stronger than people sometimes credit?

One hundred percent. I find it hard to find the words but…. women. I am so privileged to be a woman. To be born to one. To be surrounded by so many. The respect is truly unparalleled.

What’s the one myth about new mothers you’ve recently come across?

A myth that I have come across is that there’s only one “right” way to be a mom. There’s this idea that we need to follow a certain set of rules or guidelines in order to be a good parent, but the truth is that every child and every family is unique. What works for me may not work for another new mom, and that’s okay. We need to give ourselves permission to experiment, make mistakes, and find what works best for us and our babies.

Being a young mother with a public life, does advice coming in from all sides bother you?

Of course, it does. The unsolicited advice can get annoying sometimes.

Was there anything people told you about motherhood that you do not believe in and are constantly trying to steer away from?

Just the idea that we need to have it all together all the time. In reality, it can be messy and chaotic, and it’s okay to admit when we’re struggling or when things aren’t going according to plan.

What does 2023 look like for Masoom Minawala?

I love pushing the boundaries with my fashion and style, so I can’t wait to see where my creativity takes me next. I’m also working hard to expand my business and build my brand.