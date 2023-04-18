facebook
MC Stan net worth: 'Bigg Boss' 16 winner's lifestyle, assets and more
MC Stan net worth: ‘Bigg Boss’ 16 winner’s lifestyle, assets and more
Culture
18 Apr 2023 01:00 PM

MC Stan net worth: ‘Bigg Boss’ 16 winner’s lifestyle, assets and more

Sreetama Basu

Rapper MC Stan took home the Bigg Boss trophy this season and that’s just the beginning of his success. As his popularity grows by the day, we take a look at MC Stan’s net worth, his expensive things and his luxurious lifestyle.

Altaf Tadavi aka Altaf Shaik, or as we know him, MC Stan beat fellow contestants Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam to bag the top spot at Bigg Boss. A fan of ‘rap God’ Eminem, he began his music career at the age of 12 and rose to fame in 2018. AS MC Stan gears up for live performances around the country, we dig details about his lifestyle and more.

MC Stan net worth

Net worth and source of income

As several reports suggest, the rapper has a net worth of INR 15 to 20 crores. His major sources of income are from his rap shows and several paid social media posts. He has amassed a following of 11.1 million on Instagram at the time of drafting this piece. So, it is obvious that his brand collaborations are a huge source of income.

MC Stan net worth

His YouTube channel also serves as another source of income for him. Reportedly, he earns more than INR 1 lakh per month from the channel, which has more than 7 million followers.

Expensive things owned by MC Stan

Pair of Jordans

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

With fame comes luxury. Stan owns a pair of Jordan shoes worth INR 80,000. How do we know? He posted these shoes on Instagram and the post went viral in no time. Even he was surprised at this unexpected popularity.

Jewellery collection

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zee Da Jeweler (@zeedajeweler)

His jewellery collection is also quite enviable. Ardent followers of the show will remember the diamond pendant, bracelet and the ring he wore in the house. He had revealed to Salman Khan that their collective cost is INR 1.5 crores.

Clothes

During his stint in Bigg Boss, he was seen wearing luxury brands like Versace, Louis Vuitton and Prada. There were reports that one of his Louis Vuitton jackets he wore during the show cost INR 5 lakhs and a Louis Vuitton t-shirt was worth INR 2.5 lakhs.

Luxury cars

According to GQ, he owns a Cadillac Escalade worth INR 1.20 crore and a Mercedes Maybach worth INR 3.80 crore.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram

Salman Khan Bigg Boss 16 MC Stan
MC Stan net worth: 'Bigg Boss' 16 winner's lifestyle, assets and more

Sreetama Basu

Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   
