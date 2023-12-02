A look at the net worth of Dr Naresh Trehan, India’s newest billionaire

Dr Naresh Trehan, who is a world-renowned cardio surgeon, is headlining the news currently for becoming India’s newest billionaire with a whopping net worth. At the age of 77, Naresh Trehan, the founder, chairman, and managing director of the Medanta chain of hospitals joined the exclusive billionaires club after the shares of Global Health, Medanta’s operator, grew rapidly in 2023.

The increase in the net worth of Dr Naresh Trehan has made him one of the richest doctors in India. With an impressive career and his meticulous attempt to improve the health infrastructure in the country, the Medanta – The Medicity founder has rightfully added a new feather to his hat. Let us get to know more about Naresh Trehan and his net worth.

How did Dr Naresh Trehan become a billionaire and his whopping net worth?

The Indian cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon was born into a family of doctors. While his mother was a gynaecologist, his father was an ENT specialist. His parents practised in Lyallpur until the partition of India, after which the family moved to Delhi’s Connaught Place.

Dr Naresh Trehan enrolled himself in King George’s Medical College in Lucknow in 1963, after which he interned at New Delhi’s Safdarjang Hospital. He then moved to the USA in 1969 and became a first-year resident at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. Between 1971 and 1988, the Medanta founder practiced at New York University Medical Center. Dr Naresh Trehan conducted his first surgery in 1976 on an old man who was 55 years old in age.

His return to India

In 1988, the doctor decided to return to India. Trehan became the founder, director and chief cardiovascular surgeon of Escorts Heart Institute and Research Center (EHIRC). For two decades, he remained the executive director and chief cardiovascular surgeon of the EHIRC. The Fortis Healthcare Group bought the research centre in 2005. He then worked as the senior consultant, in cardiovascular surgery at New Delhi’s Apollo Hospital. His work so far helped Dr Naresh Trehan build an impressive net worth.

The birth of Medanta

Dr Trehan is the founder chairman of Medanta – The Medicity, one of the largest multi-speciality hospitals in Gurgaon, Haryana started in 2007. The doctor has performed over 48,000 open heart surgeries at Medanta.

Other outstanding achievements

He has served as personal surgeon to the President of India since 1991. The doctor has also received numerous awards including a Padma Bhushan Award in recognition of distinguished service in the field of Cardiology Medicine in 2001, a Padma Shri Award in recognition of distinguished service in the field of Surgery in 1991 and a Dr B. C. Roy Award from the Medical Council of India in 2002.

What is the net worth of Dr Naresh Trehan?

The managing director of the Medanta chain owns a 33.06 per cent stake in Global Health, which means he has around 88.73 million shares. As per reports in FirstPost, the stock of Global Health – Medanta’s operator reached a record high at INR 972.55 (USD 11.67) per share on 30 November, 2023, which was a magnificent 165 per cent jump. With this, the net worth of Naresh Trehan landed at INR 8,402.30 crore (USD 1 billion approximately).

Trehan’s plans for expansion

Money Control reports that the Medanta founder aims to invest approximately INR 1,100 crore (USD 131 million approx.) on expanding capacities in Lucknow, Patna, and Noida over the next three years. An estimated sum of INR 75 crore (USD 8.9 million approx.) will be assigned for equipment and technology upgrades at the Gurugram facility. Hospitals in Patna will get more beds by the end of the year. The team is also working on constructing a radiation oncology department and is adding more daycare beds for oncology and dialysis patients.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Why is Naresh Trehan famous?

Naresh Trehan is a world-renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon, who recently became a billionaire at the age of 77.

-Who is the CEO of Medanta?

Dr Naresh Trehan is the founder and CEO of Medanta.

-What is the qualification of Dr. Naresh Trehan?

He did his MBBS from King George Dental College, Lucknow in 1968. He then gained a Diploma in Cardiology from the American Board of Surgery, U.S.A. in 1977. The doctor was then granted a Diplomate from the American Board of Cardiology – American Board of Cardiothoracic Surgery, USA in 1979.