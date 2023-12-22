20 most expensive players in IPL auction history: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Yuvraj Singh and more

Money, fame and glamour — beyond the enthralling cricketing action, these three qualities best define the Indian Premier League (IPL). Widely regarded as the showbiz of the cricketing world, the IPL is the pioneering franchise-based domestic cricket tournament. Before we take a look at the most expensive players in the history of the league’s auction, let us know a bit more about the development of the IPL over the years.

The involvement of some of the leading industrialists and celebrities from the Indian film fraternity was a strategic move by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to ensure that the league got off to a flying start in 2008. And it did reap great dividends, with followers of the league getting hooked to the developments in the auction room right from its inception as players like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ricky Ponting, Shoaib Akhtar, Shaun Pollock and several other stalwarts of the game went under the hammer.

The IPL has come a long way since then. While Dhoni‘s price tag of INR 9.5 crore seemed like a lot of money for a franchise to pay one player for a single season back then, now, a cricketer hitting the INR 15-crore mark is a regular occurrence. So much so that the IPL 2024 auction saw the INR-20-crore milestone being crossed, not once but twice.

In fact, this mind-boggling number has led many in the cricketing fraternity to wonder if the sport is reaching the heights of club football around the globe. Even then, the cricketers might be the bigger benefactors — a footballer like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe spends 90 minutes running all across a football field, while bowlers like Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins bowl only four overs in a 20-over game. If we break down Starc’s Brobdingnagian INR 24.75 crore salary (which made him the highest-paid IPL player of all time), it comes down to INR 13,000 per ball should he bowl his quota of four overs in all 14 matches of the league stage.

So how do the franchises afford such monstrous salaries for one player, that too for a tournament which lasts only for a month and a half? This radical shift in the auction bids can primarily be attributed to the sponsorships and the broadcasting rights of the IPL. In its infancy, the teams used to save up on the funds allocated for acquiring players to invest in other avenues, such as advertisement campaigns, production of merchandise, fees paid to the respective state cricket associations for using their stadiums and other miscellaneous expenses.

Now with broadcasting behemoths like Star and Jio entering the arena and investing big bucks, the franchises receive hundreds of crores of rupees anyway. In short, they do not feel the need to save up a crore or two to compromise on acquiring the best players for their sides, which gives them the freedom to go big for international stars. Hence, with an increase in the rights money for the league, the salaries of the players follow suit, proportionally.

No wonder the IPL 2024 auction has seen several records being shattered. So, on that note, here is a look at the most expensive players in the history of IPL auctions.

Who are the most expensive players of all time in IPL auctions?

Mitchell Starc

Auction price: INR 24.75 crore

Nearly INR 25 crore — the number in itself is enough to sum up the story of the IPL 2024 auction. Exactly a month after winning the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad, Mitchell Starc found a home in Kolkata as the most expensive player in the history of IPL auction ahead of the 2024 season. The leading wicket-taker from the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup last played in the Indian franchise-based league back in 2015 when he featured for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Interestingly, the Kolkata Knight Riders did buy him in the IPL 2018 auction. However, Starc pulled out of the tournament a few days before its start, meaning that he never donned the iconic purple-and-gold jersey. This time around, the franchises were sure of the Australian fast bowler’s involvement in the league. The same was evident when the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals started the bidding war for the speedster before the Gujarat Titans and the Knight Riders took over. Eventually, the Kolkata-based outfit won the final bid and became successful in bolstering its squad with the experience and finesse that Starc brings with him.

Pat Cummins

Auction price: INR 20.5 crore

In the wee hours of the IPL 2024 auction, the 2023 ODI World Cup-winning captain became the first player to breach the INR 20-crore mark in the history of the tournament. At the end of a long tussle between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the latter secured the right to call Pat Cummins one of their own. However, his record lasted for only a couple of hours as his fellow Australian teammate Mitchell Starc pipped him to become the most expensive player ever in the IPL auction.

No matter how illustrious it looks, the acquisition of Cummins by the Hyderabad-based side does come with its own set of challenges. Even though they get a world-class bowler in the Aussie speedster, the flip side is that they already had a marquee pacer in Marco Jansen. And the rule of playing a maximum of four overseas players will limit their choice to picking either Cummins or Jansen in the playing XI, for they need to make room for batters like Aiden Markram (who is also the captain of the side) and Heinrich Klaasen alongside a quality spinner like Wanindu Hasaranga.

Cummins becomes the preferred choice of the overseas fast bowler, but should the need arise to play Jansen instead of the Aussie, you have a player worth over INR 20 crore sitting on the bench.

The other problem that could arise in the Hyderabad line-up is a clash of egos, with the team announcing Markram as its leader. Cummins has won two major ICC tournaments as a captain, namely the ICC World Test Championship and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup (both in 2023). His accomplishments are far greater than the South African’s in terms of silverware. So it will be interesting to see how the support staff can maintain a positive environment in the dressing room, how Markram manages a star-studded line-up, and most importantly, how well Cummins adapts to the terms of not being the man in charge despite being the more qualified one.

Sam Curran

Auction price: INR 18.5 crore

While he was a part of the Kings XI Punjab (now rebranded as the Punjab Kings) in 2019, Sam Curran featured for the Chennai Super Kings in 2020 and 2021. After withdrawing from the IPL in 2022, the Englishman returned to the tournament in 2023 when he enlisted his name for the auction. Coincidentally, it was the Punjab-based side that picked him up in the auction for a record price tag.

Curran has made his mark in the IPL, both with the ball and the bat in his hand. His pinch-hitting abilities as a lower-order batsman are worthy of appreciation, a quality which has helped the Punjab outfit win matches in the past. He is also a lethal speedster with a knack for picking up wickets early in the powerplay. As a matter of fact, Curran scalped a hat-trick in the second IPL match of his career against the Delhi Capitals.

Cameron Green

Auction price: INR 17.5 crore

The absence of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard in the squad meant that the Mumbai Indians were in dire need of a batting all-rounder ahead of IPL 2023. A young talent like Cameron Green looked like the missing piece of that puzzle.

The Mumbai-based side going all guns blazing for the Australian cricketer proved to be a masterstroke. He played all of the side’s 16 games in IPL 2023 and scored 452 runs at an average of 50.22, with a top score of 100 not out. Additionally, Green also picked up six wickets in his debut IPL season.

Ben Stokes

Auction price: INR 16.25 crore

Arguably one of the finest white-ball cricketers of his generation, and perhaps in the history of the sport, Ben Stokes is no stranger to the IPL. The Englishman had a memorable first outing in the 2017 edition — playing for the Rising Pune Supergiants, he scored his maiden Twenty-20 (T20) century against the Gujarat Lions off 63 deliveries and ended the season as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).

For the next three years, Stokes featured for the Rajasthan Royals and became one of their key players. His partnership with fellow Briton Jos Buttler became one of the greatest English pairs in the league’s history.

Ahead of the 2023 edition, Chennai Super Kings picked him up for a fee of over INR 16 crore. However, one of the most expensive players in IPL history had very little part in the team’s 2023 campaign, and even though the Super Kings won the title, Stokes had an appalling season.

Chris Morris

Auction price: INR 16.25 crore

While he has been in the international cricketing landscape for a considerable period, Chris Morris was never a star performer whom people could look up to. So it baffled a lot of experts to see the Rajasthan Royals paying such a huge sum for the South African in the IPL 2021 auction and making him the then-most expensive player in the league.

The punt on Morris did not pay off well as the all-rounder had a somewhat average campaign in 2021. Moreover, he retired from all forms of professional cricket in January 2022, meaning that the Royals did not even have a long-term investment in the South African player.

Nicholas Pooran

Auction price: INR 16 crore

In the absence of Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard, fans of the West Indies national team have found a new hero in Nicholas Pooran. The Trinidadian cricketer, known for his hard-hitting abilities, enjoyed a remarkable time in the IPL in 2020 as he scored 353 runs in 14 matches for the Kings XI Punjab.

Before the 2023 season, Lucknow Super Giants picked up Pooran in the auction for nearly four times the price at which Punjab acquired him in 2019, making the batsman one of the most expensive players in IPL history. He had a good season in the 2023 edition of the franchise-based league, scoring 358 runs in 15 matches with two half-centuries to his name.

Yuvraj Singh

Auction price: INR 16 crore

A true champion of the sport, Yuvraj Singh has had the privilege of winning every major ICC tournament he has played in — the ICC Champions Trophy in 2002 (India and Sri Lanka were the joint winners), the ICC World Twenty-20 in 2007 and the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011. Singh was also the Player of the Tournament in the 2011 ODI World Cup which India won.

However, the glory of the World Cup win was soon replaced in his life by the gloom of cancer. While he did recover from the fatal disease, Singh was never the same player again. In 2015, Delhi Daredevils made him the then-most expensive player in IPL’s history, but the Indian all-rounder failed to live up to his gigantic price tag. Eventually, the Delhi-based franchise let go of Singh at the end of that season.

Ishan Kishan

Auction price: INR 15.25 crore

An explosive top-order batsman, who is also an able wicketkeeper, Ishan Kishan’s fortunes turned when the Mumbai Indians bought him in the 2018 IPL auction. The youngster had a breakthrough season in 2020 as he finished as the Mumbai-based side’s leading run-scorer (516 runs from 14 matches). He also won the award for hitting the most sixes in the tournament that year. It was on the back of his exploits that the Mumbai Indians won the league in 2020 for a record fifth time.

In the 2022 IPL auction, Kishan was bought by the Mumbai Indians once again, this time for a monstrous price tag that made him the second-most expensive Indian cricketer of the IPL behind Yuvraj Singh, a record the youngster holds to date.

Kyle Jamieson

Auction price: INR 15 crore

The greatest moment of Kyle Jamieson’s cricketing career came in June 2021 when he picked up five wickets in the final of the ICC World Test Championship against India. New Zealand won the title that year, and Jamieson was named in the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year for this performance. Coincidentally, it was due to the same bowling display that the Kiwi was eyed at the 2022 IPL auction by several franchises.

Royal Challengers Bangalore eventually signed the fast bowler with the hopes of lifting the trophy. However, success in one format of the game does not guarantee the same in the other, a fact which was underlined by the Kiwi’s below-average display in the 2022 campaign.

Glenn Maxwell

Auction price: INR 14.25 crore

No ardent cricket fan is a stranger to the name of Glenn Maxwell. The Australian all-rounder, who has impressed everyone in the cricketing fraternity with his three-dimensional abilities (a three-dimensional cricketer excels in batting, bowling and fielding), has played for several IPL franchises in the past. Notable of his stints are with the Kings XI Punjab and the Delhi Daredevils.

In 2021, the Royal Challengers Bangalore went after the Aussie in a tight bidding war to eventually secure his services for a mammoth fee. And the money was arguably well-spent, for he provided the Bengaluru-based outfit with a world-class power-hitter, an able part-time spin bowler and a terrific fielder in the outfield.

Deepak Chahar

Auction price: INR 14 crore

Deepak Chahar has been an important bowler in MS Dhoni’s recent IPL triumphs with the Chennai Super Kings. The medium-pace swing bowler is a regular in the Indian national team, particularly in the T20 International format. He has had a fairly decent time in the international sphere, with 10 wickets in seven ODIs and 29 wickets in 24 T20 International matches.

It is interesting to note that Chahar is the first Indian male cricketer to scalp a hat-trick in T20 Internationals (he achieved the feat in 2019). In January 2020, he was awarded the T20 International Performance of the Year by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his remarkable spell of six wickets for seven runs in a match against Bangladesh.

Jhye Richardson

Auction price: INR 14 crore

It is not surprising to see IPL franchises pick up young and relatively unknown international players on their sides. But paying in surplus of INR 10 crore is a bold move, particularly when the player does not have a lot to show for it. The decision by the Punjab Kings to sign Jhye Richardson in 2021 for such a huge amount was baffling to a lot of fans and experts.

As the ardent followers of the Punjab-based side feared, the Australian fast bowler’s IPL career never took off, meaning that his acquisition by the Kings was not a strategic one. The IPL franchise released him from its squad at the end of the 2021 campaign.

Daryl Mitchell

Auction price: INR 14 crore

A player who impressed a lot of people with his exploits in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, Daryl Mitchell had previously played for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022. It is not hard to understand why Chennai Sper Kings went big for the Kiwi in the IPL 2024 auction.

However, the Chennai-based side is known for being a team that plays the situations more than its players. Perhaps it is the only team in the entire tournament which does not guarantee any player a place in the starting XI based on their price tags. The same happened with Ben Stokes in 2023, who sat on the bench for a lion’s share of the season.

So, even though people are looking at him as a replacement for Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell might have to accept spending long hours away from the action on the field.

Shreyas Iyer

Auction price: INR 12.25 crore

In the last couple of years, there has hardly been an Indian batsman more consistent than Shreyas Iyer. The youngster, renowned for his flamboyant batting skills, answered billions of Indian’s prayers and has now ended the national team’s long quest to find a suitable number four batsman. He enjoyed a stellar run of form in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup scoring two centuries.

Before the 2022 IPL auction, Kolkata Knight Riders let go of most of its players, including its captain Eoin Morgan (who led the side to the IPL 2021 final). The management aimed to recruit a new, young captain, and to that end, they roped in Iyer as a part of its long-term plan.

Even though he enjoyed a decent IPL with the bat in his hand, the same could not be said about Iyer’s captaincy record in 2022. However, he did show signs of astute leadership and the requisite skills to lead a team to greatness. For context, Iyer led Delhi Capitals to the finals of IPL 2020, where they were beaten by eventual champions Mumbai Indians.

Harshal Patel

Auction price: INR 11.75 crore

The IPL provides the perfect platform for several uncapped Indian players to showcase their talent and earn a national team call-up. Harshal Patel is a member of that club. While he has featured in the franchise-based league since 2012, it was in 2021 that the medium pacer got his big break. Patel became the third bowler to pick up a hat-trick for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (after Praveen Kumar and Samuel Badree). He ended the season with 32 wickets, the highest by an Indian bowler in a single edition of the IPL and the joint-highest with Dwayne Bravo, and won the Purple Cap award for the same.

Patel was released by the Bengaluru-based outfit at the end of the 2023 campaign. However, the myriad of variations he has up his sleeves made the Indian bowler an eye candy for several franchises. He was eventually picked by the Punjab Kings for a price well over INR 10 crore, making him one of the most expensive players in the IPL 2024 auction.

Alzarri Joseph

Auction price: INR 11.5 crore

Previously a part of the Gujarat Titans squad in the IPL, Alzarri Joseph has picked up 20 wickets in 19 matches throughout his IPL career. The Antiguan cricketer is a well-known player in several franchise-based leagues around the world. A new entrant in the international sphere, Joseph has enjoyed a good spell for the West Indies team so far, scalping 22 wickets in just 11 matches with best figures of five wickets for 40 runs.

It is his experience in the domestic T20 leagues that made Joseph a lucrative purchase option in the IPL 2024 auction. With the departure of Josh Hazelwood, the Royal Challengers Bangalore was in desperate need of signing an overseas fast bowler, even more with the failed attempt at signing Pat Cummins (who eventually went to the Sunrisers Hyderabad). As such, the inclusion of Joseph in the side did the side a world of good (at least on paper).

Gautam Gambhir

Auction price: INR 11.04 crore

The first three campaigns of the IPL were nothing short of disasters for Kolkata Knight Riders, who failed to qualify for the knockout stages on all occasions. Even a change in the kit’s primary colour from black to purple in 2010 did not turn luck in their favour. It was before the 2011 IPL auction that the management realised that the change had to be reflected in their game plan and the team sheet rather than the jersey’s colour.

To that end, the Kolkata-based franchise did not retain a single player ahead of the auction that year, including hometown darling and the then-captain Sourav Ganguly. As a part of this major overhaul, the Knight Riders bought Gautam Gambhir for a then-record IPL transfer fee and named him the captain.

The change did reap dividends for the Knights. In 2011, KKR qualified for the playoffs for the first time. Then in 2012, they bettered their result from the previous season to win the IPL title for the first time. In the next five years, the Knight Riders became one of the most consistent franchises in the league, qualifying for the playoffs thrice (and winning the title again in 2014). And at the centre of this success story stood Gambhir, one of the most successful IPL captains of all time.

Avesh Khan

Auction price: INR 10 crore

A relatively young Indian player in the mix, Avesh Khan shot to fame in IPL 2021 when he finished the tournament with 24 wickets, the most by any Delhi Capitals player that season and the runner-up for the Purple Cap award (given to the player with the most wickets in an IPL season).

In February 2022, the Lucknow Super Giants picked him up for a massive sum in the auction, making him the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the IPL. His performances in this domestic league laid the foundation for his selection to the national side later in 2022.

Ravindra Jadeja

Auction price: INR 9.8 crore

In the inaugural edition of the IPL, Ravindra Jadeja was a part of the Rajasthan Royals franchise. The Jaipur-based side won the first edition of the IPL and the team’s then-captain, the late Shane Warne, nicknamed Jadeja “rockstar”.

Jadeja’s most memorable stint in the IPL, however, came with Chennai Super Kings. He was picked in the 2012 IPL auction, and since then, Jadeja has been an integral part of the franchise. He was involved in three of the Super Kings’ five IPL title wins. The side’s latest IPL win in 2023 was orchestrated by Jadeja, who hit a six and a four off the last two balls of the title match to hand Chennai the crown.

This story first appeared on Augustman India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is the most expensive player in IPL’s history?

Mitchell Starc is the most expensive player in the history of the IPL.

– Who is the most expensive player in the IPL 2024 auction?

Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in the IPL 2024 auction.