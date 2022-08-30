Here are the most expensive things owned by Anant Ambani

The Ambanis sure know how to make news across the world, the latest being their youngest son, Anant Ambani. Here’s a look at the most expensive things owned by Anant Ambani.

Ardent connoisseurs of all things luxury and uber expensive, this time it’s Anant Ambani who’s been in the news for his latest purchase. This beach-side villa located in Palm Jumeirah in Dubai is one more luxury bungalow added to the ever-expanding real estate empire of the Ambanis. Not just this bungalow, Anant Ambani boasts of several other ridiculously expensive things. Let’s find out what they are.

Most expensive things owned by Anant Ambani

Dubai’s most expensive house

This Palm Jumeirah beach-side villa in Dubai is the most expensive property in Dubai and is now one of the most expensive things owned by Anant Ambani. This mansion sits in the northern part of the palm-shaped artificial group of islands and boasts 10 bedrooms, a private spa, and indoor and outdoor pools. Palm Jumeirah is one of the most lavish parts of Dubai that features luxe properties like posh hotels, glitzy clubs, spas, restaurants, and strikingly beautiful buildings overlooking the Persian Gulf’s blue waters.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class (W220)

This bullet-proof car is one of the many luxury cars that sit proudly in the Antilia garage. Featuring an all-leatherette interior, the price range of this luxury car starts from Rs 1.42 crore. This is the fourth generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class, that replaced the W140 S-Class after model year 1998. The production for the W220 began in 1998 and finished in 2005. This is one of the most expensive things owned by Anant Ambani.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class (W221)

The W221 took over as the successor of W220 when Mercedes stopped production. This car is even more dominated by leather, wood and metal than its predecessor. With a range of features that makes this car stand out in a crowd, the price starts at Rs 1.41 crore and goes up to Rs 2.78 crore.

Range Rover Vogue

A Range Rover is a celeb-approved favourite. Owning a Range Rover is all about making a statement. No wonder, that one of the heirs of the $93.3 billion fortune owns one. But this is the Ambanis we are talking about. They own more than a dozen Range Rover Vogues and both Akash Ambani and Anant have their own Vogues. Price starts from Rs 2.01 and goes up to Rs 4.19 crore.

BMW i8

This plug-in hybrid sports car is a part of BMW’s electrified fleet. A combination of a petrol engine and an electric motor that powers all four wheels, this car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds. Priced at Rs 2.62 crores, this car is powered by a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder engine, and produces a maximum power of 235PS and a peak torque of 320Nm. This is one of the most expensive things owned by Anant Ambani.

Mercedes Benz G63 AMG

One of the most expensive things owned by Anant Ambani, this Mercedes Benz G63 AMG is tough and perfect for off-roading. Very few people own this car and the youngest Ambani is one of them. Manufactured by Magna Steyr in Austria and sold by Mercedes-Benz, this car is characterised by its boxy styling and body-on-frame construction. It uses three fully locking differentials, one of the few passenger car vehicles to have such a feature.

