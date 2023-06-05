These movies & TV shows of Mouni Roy prove that she is here to stay and slay

One of the most popular faces on Indian television, Mouni Roy became a household name ever since her first TV stint with the hugely popular soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. As she is making indelible waves in Bollywood too, here’s a look at the list of Mouni Roy’s movies and TV shows that have led to cement her position as one of the most bankable stars on television as well as on the big screen.

Shattering the stereotype that TV stars cannot make it big in Bollywood, Mouni Roy has made a notable career for herself. 2022 was definitely a highlight and probably the highest point in her career, where everyone took notice and praised her for her role in the biggest movie of the year, Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Even though that was, by far, her biggest project, Mouni Roy has a bunch of movies and TV shows to her name. Let’s take a look at some of her best works.

Mouni Roy’s movies and TV shows

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

This was the story of Shiva and Isha, a young couple, who learn about the secrets of the Brahmastra and they must stop the forces of evil from destroying the universe. Mouni Roy had earlier revealed that she was only supposed to play a cameo initially, but after several auditions and look tests, the character of Junoon turned into a full-fledged antagonist role.

Naagin



This show by Ektaa Kapoor might be constantly trolled for its absurdity, but the truth is that the Indian audience loves mythological tales and all things supernatural. Naagin is the story of Shivanya, the daughter of a shape-shifting snake couple, who sets out to avenge her parents who were murdered. Mouni Roy starred in the first two seasons of the show and made it hugely popular and got everyone hooked.

Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev

Next on the list of Mouni Roy’s movies and TV shows is another mythological tale of Mahadev (read Lord Shiva), who cannot tolerate injustice and tries to vanquish all the evil forces. Mouni Roy played the role of Princess Sati, who is naturally drawn to Lord Shiva, and is ready to go to any extent to impress him. She starred alongside Mohit Raina and the show was a huge success.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Who can forget this iconic Ekta Kapoor show that ran for over eight years? Mouni Roy made her television debut in this show in 2006, where she played the role of Krishna Tulsi. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as a show belonged entirely to Smriti Irani, that made her India’s favourite bahu. However, to shine in a show like that and make a mark was no small feat. Mouni Roy’s character was extremely loved and that became her claim to fame.

Gold



Speaking of debuts, it was time for Mouni Roy to foray into Bollywood and create her magic. On the list of Mouni Roy’s movies and TV shows is Gold, that released in 2018, where she starred alongside Akshay Kumar. It’s the story of Tapan Das, who was responsible for managing the Indian hockey team after independence. His only goal was to overcome many obstacles in order to earn a gold medal in the Olympics for his country.

Made in China



In 2019 came Mouni Roy’s next Bollywood project, Made in China. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film was about Raghu, a failing entrepreneur, who travels to China to look for new business opportunities. It is at that time he tries to capitalise on a dubious aphrodisiac, which leads to a lot of chaos. Roy starred alongside Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani. The film wasn’t a big hit, but everyone loved Mouni Roy.

K.G.F: Chapter 1



Wondering where Mouni Roy was in the movie? Well, she didn’t star in the movie, but stole the limelight with her item number Gali Gali. In case you didn’t know, Roy is known for her exceptional dance skills. Don’t believe us? Watch it yourself.

Romeo Akbar Walter

This is the engaging tale of a bank cashier, Romeo, who is recruited by India’s intelligence agency for espionage in Pakistan. However, when his cover gets blown, he finds himself in challenging situations. Mouni Roy starred alongside John Abraham in this spy thriller.

London Confidential



Another spy thriller, London Confidential was Mouni Roy’s film debut on the OTT space. The film premiered on ZEE5 on 18 September 2020. Directed by Kanwal Sethi and produced by Mohit Chhabra and Ajay Rai, the film is set amidst a series of brutal killings of Indian agents in London, where a RAW officer and India’s ambassador to Great Britain race against time to find the traitor. Roy starred alongside Nisha Aaliya, Kulraj Randhawa and Sharad Kelkar.

