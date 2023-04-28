Inside the 100-year-old luxurious ancestral house owned by Mukesh Ambani in Gujarat

More often than not, the richest man of India and the chairman of Reliance Industries — Mukesh Ambani becomes the subject of discussion for his expensive lifestyle. From the most luxurious watches to the most luxurious wheels, the Ambani family is always a hot topic of discussion when it comes to their way of living. Among the many luxurious things Mukesh Ambani owns, Antila — the house that he and his family currently reside in, has always been a point of attraction. However, not many know about the ancestral house Mukesh Ambani owns in Gujarat, which is equally beautiful.

Mukesh Ambani has a 100-year-old ancestral house in the small village of Chorwad in the Junagadh district of Gujarat, India. The house is now a memorial called ‘The Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial House,’ and has been in the Ambani family for several generations. Here’s everything you need to know about this 100-year-old mansion in Gujarat.

All about Mukesh Ambani’s ancestral house — The Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial House

In the early 20th century, a portion of the ancestral bungalow was rented by Mukesh Ambani’s great-grandfather, Jamanadas Ambani. Today, the house is a sprawling, two-story mansion built in the traditional Gujarati style with a central courtyard, several rooms, and a veranda. It is situated on a 1.2-acre plot of land and is surrounded by a lush garden with various fruit trees and flowers.

The house has been renovated and modernised over the years, but many of its original features and architectural elements have been preserved. The interiors of the house are decorated with antique furniture, chandeliers, and artwork that reflect the family’s rich cultural heritage.

Dhirubhai Ambani’s childhood house

Dhirubhai Ambani grew up in this very house after returning from the British colony of Aden (present-day Yemen). He kept coming back to his childhood house even after he became a successful businessman and shifted to Mumbai. Kokilaben Ambani, Dhirbhai Ambani’s wife also keeps visiting the ancestral house.

The rich history of Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial House

The Ambani house in Gujarat, owned by Mukesh Ambani was established to honour Dhirubhai Ambani. Earlier known as ‘Mangarolvalano Delo’, this was the very house where the young businessman spent his childhood days. Initially, Dhirubhai Ambani’s father, who was a primary teacher, had leased a small portion of this huge traditional dwelling place. The Ambani family later purchased the entire property in 2002.

The monumental doors and the window entrance, the elevation of the large building, etc. still remain unchanged. The spaces where Dhirubhai stayed have been replicated just like it was in his time. One may find typical brass-copper utensils, household utility items, wooden furniture, and more. inside the house. The memorial is currently maintained by the Dhirubhai Ambani Foundation.

The inauguration of the memorial house

The memorial house was inaugurated in 2011. At that time, rumours had it that Dhirubhai Ambani’s sons, Mukesh and Anil Ambani were having major issues with each other. However, the entire family re-united for the inauguration where Kokilaben Ambani reportedly voiced, “Hum sab saath hain“, shunning the rivalry rumours. Rameshbhai Oza, the family’s spiritual guru, had formally inaugurated the house.

Why is the house so important to Mukesh Ambani?

The house has a special significance for Mukesh Ambani as it holds many memories of his childhood. He used to visit the house every summer and spend time with his grandparents and extended family. In an interview, Mukesh Ambani once said that the house had a “soul” and that it was a symbol of his family’s values and traditions.

Can you visit the house?

Mukesh Ambani invested a huge amount of money in the restoration and preservation of this old house. Amitabh Teaotia Designs overlooked the design and restoration of the house. Abhikram took care of the building restoration. It is now possible for tourists to visit the house all days of the week except Monday. The visiting hours are 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM. The entry to the house is just INR 2 only.

What can you find inside Mukesh Ambani’s ancestral house?

The Gujarat village house belonging to Mukesh Ambani has been divided into two parts with one of them remaining private. There is a separate entry for both the public and private areas of the house. The garden is also divided into three parts. One is a public garden, one is a private coconut palm grove, and the third one is a private courtyard where all the old trees have been restored to health and new plants have been added. The memorial house also has a cafeteria and souvenir shop.

All Images: Courtesy Dhirubhai H. Ambani Memorial House official website