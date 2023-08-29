A look at world champion Neeraj Chopra’s net worth, brand deals and more

After his heroics at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Neeraj Chopra made headlines at the World Athletics Championships 2023 by winning India’s first gold medal at the prestigious sports meet. During the wee hours of August 28, Chopra’s throw of 88.17 metres in Budapest ensured that a billion Indians woke up to some historic news.

With Chandrayaan 3 etching the nation’s name in history (India became the first nation to land a spacecraft on the lunar south pole of the moon), it seems like the projectile launches, of late, are enabling Indians to live up to the words of Rabindranath Tagore; “Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high.”

Neeraj Chopra’s victory, however, was far from being a one-horse race. In tandem with the theatrics associated with an India-Pakistan fixture, the battle for the crown went down the wire as Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem came tantalisingly close with a throw of 87.82 metres in his third attempt.

With his historic win at Budapest, Neeraj Chopra has won every major tournament in his career at the young age of 25, including the record of being the only Indian to win an Olympic gold in a track-and-field event. Fans and experts will be hoping to see the Indian athlete try and replicate his feats all over again in subsequent tournaments and become a legend of track and field, much akin to Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt. The Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, starting in September 2023, will be Chopra’s next target to try and defend his continental crown.

So, to commemorate his historic achievement, we take a closer look at Neeraj Chopra’s net worth, including his salary, all the brands he endorses and more.

Deep dive into Neeraj Chopra’s net worth in 2023

Ever since he won the coveted gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Neeraj Chopra has become a superstar. The athlete became a millionaire overnight, and even though he missed a few events in between, Chopra continued to remain one of the richest athletes in India.

According to a report by CAknowledge, Neeraj Chopra, in 2023, has an estimated net worth of INR 37.17 crore. While he has made a fair share of his wealth from his career as a track-and-field athlete, Chopra has acquired most of his wealth outside of the field.

How much is Neeraj Chopra’s salary?

Neeraj Chopra’s salary and match fees collectively stand at around INR 4 crore per year. However, this amount accounts for a mere 10 per cent of the athlete’s total wealth.

A look at all the cash rewards Neeraj Chopra received after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021

The rise through the rungs of the economic strata for Neeraj Chopra began with his remarkable accomplishment at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. After his gold medal win, Chopra received a hero’s welcome in India. His win was celebrated with cash rewards from state governments and several organisations, both public and private.

According to reports, a few of the major cash rewards the athlete received were from the Haryana state government (INR 6 crore), the Indian railways (INR 3 crores), the Punjab government (INR 2 crore), ed tech company BYJU’s (INR 2 crore), the BCCI (INR 1 crore) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings (INR 1 crore), among others.

In addition, the Haryana government offered Neeraj Chopra a grade-one government job, while IndiGo airlines offered the athlete the opportunity to travel with them for free for an entire year.

Which brands does Neeraj Chopra endorse?

Following Neeraj Chopra’s historic achievement of winning India’s first track-and-field athletics gold at the Olympics, he became the face of several brands in a matter of days. The meteoric rise to fame landed Chopra a number of brand endorsement deals.

Out of his rich endorsement portfolio, one of the most prominent brands that Neeraj Chopra has a sponsorship deal with is American footwear and apparel manufacturer Nike. The contract has been in place since 2017 and is reportedly worth USD 50,000. According to the contract’s terms, Chopra endorses Nike’s products both on the field and on his social media platforms. The sporting giant also supplies the Indian athlete with customised apparel.

Neeraj Chopra has been sponsored by JSW Sports, a subsidiary of the JSW Group, since 2015. He is a member of the JSW Sports’ Excellence Program which aims to provide financial support and professional training facilities to athletes across India.

American sports-themed beverage manufacturer Gatorade has had an endorsement deal with Neeraj Chopra since 2018, following his successful stint at the 2018 Asian Games. The Indian track-and-field athlete has been a part of multiple digital media advertisement campaigns of the brand.

The gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 saw Neeraj Chopra land a brand endorsement deal with Indian fintech company CRED. He was a part of the brand’s ‘Great for Good’ campaign alongside celebrities such as Indian film actor Jim Sarbh and former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid during the 2021 IPL season.

In 2021, BYJU’s roped in Neeraj Chopra as one of its brand ambassadors. Time and again, BYJU’s has made use of Chopra’s public image to reach out to younger audiences through various digital media and television campaigns.

Other popular brands that have endorsement contracts with Neeraj Chopra include Procter & Gamble, Mobil India, Limca, TATA AIA Life Insurance and MuscleBlaze, among others.

A look at Neeraj Chopra’s valuable assets

Many people wonder where Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra resides and what cars he drives. We are here to answer all those queries.

According to reports, Neeraj Chopra lives in a three-storeyed house in Khandra, a place which is nearly 16 kilometres from Panipat, Haryana. He has grown up in a joint family and continues to live with them. According to a report by DNA, the roads leading up to the Indian athlete’s residence are marked with directions drawn with white chalk. It has also been suggested by various sources that there is a room in the house’s ground floor where all of Chopra’s sporting achievements are kept on display, including the invaluable gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

A car aficionado, Neeraj Chopra has an enviable collection of cars in his garage. Among them is a Mahindra XUV 700, which he received as a gift from the Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra, Anand Mahindra. The Indian track-and-field athlete also has a Ford Mustang GT, a Range Rover Sport, a Toyota Fortuner and a Mahindra Thar in his collection.

Neeraj Chopra is also the proud owner of a Harley Davidson 1200 Roadster and a Bajaj Pulsar 220F which completes his collection of automobiles.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is Neeraj Chopra’s net worth?

According to a report by CAknowledge, Neeraj Chopra, in 2023, has an estimated net worth of INR 37.17 crores.

– How much does Neeraj Chopra earn annually?

Neeraj Chopra’s salary and match fees collectively stand at around INR 4 crores per year.

– Is Neeraj Chopra an ambassador for any brand?

Neeraj Chopra acts as a brand ambassador for multiple brands, including Nike, Gatorade, Byju’s, CRED and Limca, among others.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Instagram/@Neeraj Chopra

This story first appeared on Augustman India.