Getting to know Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha and his whopping net worth

If you are into stock broking at all, then you must be aware of Zerodha. The company was co-founded by two brothers — Nikhil Kamath and Nithin Kamath in 2010. Being India’s biggest stock broker company, the business has often put the two brothers in the limelight. So much so that both Nikhil Kamath and Nithin Kamath enjoy a whopping net worth.

Nikhil Kamath, being the younger of the two, has had an inspirational journey so far. He made it to the top of the Hurun Self-Made Rich List 2022 last year as well after he became a billionaire in 2021 at the age of 34. His net worth was already in crores within ten years of his business, and now Nikhil Kamath is expected to rise up the ladder rapidly in the coming years. Let’s take a look at his career, his achievements and more.

Nikhil Kamath is a self-made billionaire with a whopping net worth

Nikhil Kamath heads the financial planning department at Zerodha. By the age of 14, he was already running a small business of buying and selling used phones. When his mother and school disagreed with the arrangement, he decided to quit school. Kamath did not even appear for the Class 10 board exams and decided to leave his home. This was just the beginning of an amazing journey.

How Nikhil Kamath established Zerodha

At the age of 17, he started working at a call centre. He used to earn INR 8000 for a 9-hour shift. He learnt about trading while working there and decided to give it a try. While his family never supported him, Kamath’s father had faith in him. He invested his saving in trading and helped Nikhil learn more about it. Back at the call centre, he used to help his colleague with investing money while they marked him present on the job. A few years later in 2010, he launched Zerodha along with his brother, Nithin Kamath.

Nikhil Kamath’s salary and net worth

According to Forbes, Nikhil Kamath has a net worth of US $3.45 billion (INR 284 billion approx.). Both the brothers reportedly earn a salary of INR 100 crore each. This includes a base salary of INR 4.16 crores, INR 2 crores for housing rent, INR 1.6 crores for other perks and INR 41 lakhs for extra allowances.

The growth of Zerodha

According to Forbes, Zerodha Broking saw an 82% jump in revenue and an 87% surge in net profit in the fiscal year to March 2022. The company earned a profit of INR 2094 crores. It also has a very small attrition rate and has at least 1 crore users. Nikhil Kamath and Nithin Kamath’s combined net worth doubled from US $1.6 billion (INR 131 billion approx.) in 2020 to US $3.5 billion (INR 288 billion approx.) in 2022 even during the pandemic.

Nikhil Kamath’s most-treasured watch

During an interview South China Morning Post, Nikhil talked about his most treasured watch. He owns an FP Journe Octa Lune which is very close to his heart. He revealed, “One of my vintage watches was probably on someone’s wrist during World War II. It has seen seismic events. For something to have witnessed so much history makes it very interesting.”

Kamath luxurious house in Bangalore

Spread across 7000 sq. ft, Nikhil Kamath’s house is located in Kingfisher Towers, Bangalore. The house is equipped with statement furniture, modern designs and unique elements. Every room including the large room-like balconies features different textures, colours and luxurious pieces that highlight the beauty of the entire space.

Nikhil Kamath’s love for cars

During an interview with Economic Times, Nikhil revealed that he loves to drive either an Audi or a Porsche. Amongst the many wheels he owns, he loves the black Audi A6 and a white Porsche Boxter S convertible parked in his garage. He also revealed that he mostly liked black cars.

All Images: Courtesy Nikhil Kamath/Instagram