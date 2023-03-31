Mukesh Ambani’s cousin Nikhil Meswani earns more than the business tycoon himself

Reliance Industries Limited is one of India’s largest conglomerates. One of the most thriving segments of Reliance Industries is their petrochemical business. The man behind making it a successful venture is Nikhil Meswani, who is a prominent Indian businessman and one of the executive directors of Reliance Industries Limited.

The Meswani family has played a major role in building Reliance Industries Limited into the flourishing business that it is today. Nikhil Meswani is the son of Rasiklal Meswani, who is one of the founder directors of this multi-billion dollar company. His elder brother, Hital Meswani is also an executive director at Reliance Industries. The youngest member of the Meswani family and Mukesh Ambani‘s cousin joined the family business in 1986. He was appointed as an executive director in July 1988. Let’s get to know the businessman a little better.

A quick look at the flourishing career of Nikhil Meswani

Meswani graduated with a degree in chemical engineering from Mumbai University. He then went on to pursue a master’s in chemical engineering from the University of Massachusetts in the United States. After completing his education, he returned to India and immediately joined Reliance Industries.

Rise of Nikhil Meswani in Reliance Industries

Mukesh Ambani’s cousin’s rise in Reliance Industries was meteoric. He started his career with the company as a project officer and quickly rose through the ranks to become an executive director. He is credited with playing a key role in the company’s growth and success over the years. He also took care of the massive refinery business between 1997 and 2005. He has been involved in many of the company’s major projects including the Jamnagar refinery, which is one of the largest refineries in the world.

The businessman is known for his strategic thinking and ability to spot opportunities. He played a key role in the company’s foray into the telecom sector and made it one of the company’s most successful businesses as well. He was also instrumental in the company’s entry into the retail sector, which has grown rapidly and has become a major player in the Indian market. Apart from this, he also takes care of the everyday affairs of the IPL cricket franchise Mumbai Indians, which is owned by Mukesh Ambani.

A look at Nikhil Meswani’s salary

Nikhil Meswani earned INR 24 crores during 2021-22. What’s interesting to know here is that Mukesh Ambani earns lesser than his cousin. The Reliance chairman has capped his salary at INR 15 crore for over a decade now. Ambani even decided to voluntarily forgo his earnings in the past two years to be able to help with the Covid-19 pandemic crisis. His salary was listed as ‘nil’ by Reliance.

Awards and recognition received by Meswani

Meswani has received several awards and recognitions for his contributions to the business world. In 2019, he was awarded the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award in the Services category. He was also listed among the 100 most powerful people in the world by Forbes magazine in 2016.

His philanthropic contributions

Apart from his work at Reliance Industries, Meswani is also involved in philanthropic activities. He is a trustee of the Reliance Foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries. The foundation is involved in various social causes, including education, healthcare, and rural development.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy Reliance Industries Limited official website