All about Nina Kothari, the Ambani sister behind a INR 333 crore company

Ambanis are synonymous with magnificence and pomp. While everything about them is a headline-grabbing affair, there are so many things that many of us don’t know about them. One of those is their lesser-known family members. Meet Nina Kothari, the sister of Mukesh and Anil Ambani, who owns a multi-crore business.

The Ambani surname is a global prestige, thanks to Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani. But while one brother stayed at the forefront and became the face of his business, the sister stayed away from the limelight and built her own INR 333 crore empire as the Chairperson of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited. Today, we are taking a look at her early life, her success story, and much more. Here’s all about the lesser known Ambani sibling Nina Kothari.

All about Nina Kothari

Early life

Daughter of late business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani, Nina Kothari was born on 21 July 1962 in Mumbai. Her first tryst with entrepreneurship was in 2003, when she started the F&B chain Javagreen. Though the brand might have failed to reach great heights, it was the start of Kothari’s entrepreneurial journey.

Personal life

Just like her business choices, she prefers to keep her personal life low-profile. She got married to businessman Bhadrashyam or Shyam Kothari in 1986. The couple have two children, namely, son Arjun Kothari, and daughter Nayantara Kothari. However, she lost her husband to cancer in 2015 and lives with her kids now.

Nina Kothari’s business

After her husband passed away, Nina Kothari took charge and started helming the family business, Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited. She was named the Chairperson of the company on 8 April 2015. From taking the reins of the business to becoming a prominent name in the corporate world today, she has come a long way.

A flagship enterprise of the HC Kothari Group, Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited has its base in Chennai. But it is not just the company she manages. The other companies she looks after under the HC Kothari Group are Kothari Petrochemicals Limited, Kothari Safe Deposits Limited, where she holds two stocks publicly, with total assets worth over INR 52.4 crores, according to reports.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Reuters