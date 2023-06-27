Mansions, cars, whoppping fees: Decoding Prabhas’ net worth in 2023

One of the highest paid actors in the country, Prabhas is riding on a career high since the immense success of Baahubali. He is a Tollywood actor, but at par with the biggest Bollywood stars today. As his most recent film Adipurush has been talk of the town, here’s taking a look at Prabhas’ net worth.

Having made his debut in the Telugu film industry with the movie Eeshwar in 2002, Prabhas has been around for quite some time. However, he shot to pan-India fame with the two-part magnum opus Baahubali by S. S. Rajamouli. Along with fame, his wealth grew in leaps and bounds as well. From a luxury lifestyle to expensive houses, Prabhas’ whopping net worth is worth being jealous of.

Prabhas net worth 2023

Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju, aka Prabhas, was born on 23 October, 1979 in erstwhile Madras. He has been featured on Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list thrice, owing to his immense fame and income. As per several reports, Prabhas’ net worth in 2023 stands at a massive USD 29 million (INR 237 crores approx). That is no easy feat. So, what constitutes this whopping net worth?

Prabhas’ earnings and expensive things

Movies

As an Indian actor, the major source of income for Prabhas is, of course, movies. According to reports, he hiked his movie fee after the success of Baahubali, and charges INR 100 crore per film. However, reportedly, he was paid INR 120 crores for Radhe Shyam and INR 150 crores for Adipurush.

Houses and villas

Prabhas stays in a lavish house in the posh neighbourhood of Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. Spread over 84 acres, the mansion costs INR 60 crore, according to Jagran Josh. If that stunned you, wait till we talk about what all it features. With luxury interiors, the house features an indoor swimming pool, a lush garden and a high-end gym for the actor. The gym itself features imported equipments worth INR 1.5 crore.

Apart from his Hyderabad house, the actor also owns a house in Mumbai. Recently, there have been several reports of Prabhas owning a house in Italy, for which he charges a rent of INR 40 lakh per month.

Car collection

Prabhas has a huge collection of luxury cars in his garage. He owns the following wheels.

Range Rover Sports worth INR 1 crore

Audi A6 worth INR 60 lakh

BMW 7 Series worth INR 2 crore

Mercedes Benz S Class worth INR 2 crore

Jaguar XJL Portfolio worth INR 1 crore

Rolls Royce Phantom worth INR 8 crore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Coming back to the work front, Prabhas’ upcoming projects include Salaar, a thriller film and the much-talked about Project K, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. We are sure the upcoming projects will add more to Prabhas’ bank balance.

Hero Images: Courtesy Bollywood Hungama, CC BY 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons; Featured Image: Courtesy Harikalyann, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons