Princess Alia Al-Senussi on changing the world by bringing art to the public

As she juggles her packed schedule of functions and appointments at Art Basel Hong Kong, patron, academic and cultural strategist Princess Alia Al-Senussi tells Prestige why she believes art, culture and the artists themselves are the real agents of change and progress.

“I love the madness of Art Basel,” declares Princess Alia Al-Senussi on the fourth day of the fair in Hong Kong, though as our conversation progresses I’m starting to realise that for Al-Senussi, “madness” might be an understatement. Once dubbed “the it-girl of contemporary art”, she’s a princess in high demand. Not only has her diary this week seen her at endless functions – Rosewood’s Serpentine dinner, hosting lunch with a Saudi Arabian delegation and a gallery afterparty at Faye nightclub to name a few. She’s also found time to work at the fair itself, celebrate her own milestone birthday and, of course, ensure the planning for her ReStArt Art Club party – of which she’s co-host – goes smoothly.

We catch up at the K11 Atelier just before the event begins. Complete with a dance troupe, acrobats and steaming dim sum trollies, it’s undeniably the hottest ticket in town – partly a homage to Hong Kong and partly a bridge between East and West, it draws members of the art community and everyone who’s anyone in town before moving onto Dragon-I, where it eventually winds up in the small hours. “It’s about being able to give Hong Kong back that international platform that it always had, but there was just a little pause,” Al-Senussi explains when I ask about the event’s underlying mission – aside, of course, from having an excuse to throw a fabulous party. “It’s a total reboot, a restart,” she adds, “a declaration to the world saying: here we are, Hong Kong never went anywhere, it was just slightly closed off.”

Princess Alia Al-Senussi

Speaking with a strong American accent, her warmth, gregariousness and confidence are evident. Despite the high stakes of the event, she’s composed and radiant in a pink cheongsam and stunning gold ferronnière (it’s her first of four outfit changes throughout the night, she confides).

Patron, academic, advocate, cultural strategist, board member, princess. Al-Senussi’s CV and experience are

as dizzying as they’re varied. One of the most educated royals on the planet, she has under her belt a PhD from SOAS in London, an MA from Brown and an MSc from LSE. With a focus on contemporary art, she serves on advisory councils, acquisition committees and boards that support more than 15 art museums, galleries, fairs and universities around the world.

“I truly believe that arts and culture – and, at the core of that, the artists themselves – are the engines of change and progress in the world,” she tells me when I ask what she hopes to achieve. Throughout our conversation she remains unflinching in her passion, advocacy and belief in the work – much of it voluntary – she’s doing.

Born into Libyan royalty on her father’s side, her family were exiled from their home country when Gaddafi came to power in 1969. As parents divorced early, her childhood was split between the contrasting worlds of Cairo, where her father’s family lived in exile and her grandfather was known by locals as The Black Prince, and her mother’s “very Mid-Western and really wonderful” family in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Despite these unusual circumstances, she emphasises she felt “incredibly loved.”

“I think you can really describe me as a third-culture kid,” she says of her upbringing. “It’s something I feel that makes me uniquely able to do the job that I do and to create these translations. Not of language necessarily, but of experiences for the people that I bring together.” Now based in London, her demanding schedule means much of her time is spent travelling; when I suggest the concept of home might be slightly complex for her, she jokingly replies, “I call my hotel room home. The Mandarin Oriental feels like a home, it really does.”

Al-Senussi was introduced to museums while growing up, but it was the eye-catching images in books of a university friend, who was studying history of art, that sparked her fascination for the arts. Her watershed moment came when she later visited London’s Tate Modern to see Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson’s The weather project in 2003. She credits this public large-scale installation for “changing everything that we all know about the art world”.

Princess Alia Al-Senussi’s watershed moment came after she viewed The weather project, 2003 by Olafur Eliasson.

(Photo: Olafur Eliasson. Courtesy of the artist; neugerriemschneider, Berlin; Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, New York / Los Angeles)

In the museum’s vast Turbine Hall, Eliasson used mirrors, screens and artificial mist to recreate the illusion of being close to the sun. “It was the first time – which has now given time to all the immersive experiences – when people entered an institution and didn’t feel intimidated by what they saw,” she says. “They were welcome to lie down, eat their lunch, hang out with their kids, do what they wanted and just experience being in a space with amazing art at a public institution.” The Tate, she adds “is something that belongs to the British people – it belongs to the city and the community”.

A passionate advocate for art to be open for all, Al-Senussi says, “When you bring art to the public, that’s how you change the world.” It’s a vision also shared by other host chairs of the ReStArt Art Club party – she cites how LACMA director Michael Govan “is trying to transform the city of Los Angeles. He’s fighting to put a metro station in front of the museum, he wants the museum to be for the public.” She also praises Adrian Cheng’s K11 Musea in Hong Kong. “It’s just an incredible achievement,” she says. “This is not just about a property, it’s about a platform for artists and creativity. I believe that what you see in Hong Kong is very much driven by people who want to make their community a better place.”

Since her appointment in 2019 as a senior advisor to the Saudi Arabian ministry of culture, Al-Senussi has spent considerable time promoting Middle Eastern art. She’s also a founding member of the Middle East circle of the Guggenheim. “I very much identify as half-Arab, half-American,” she explains. “It disappoints me that people often ‘otherise’ the Arab. Of course, we know all the problems associated with prejudice towards other cultures, especially black and brown people.”

From left: Michael Govan, Eva Chow, Adrian Cheng, Dino Sadhwani, Princess Alia Al-Senussi, Philip Tinari, Alan Lau

Yet she’s optimistic. During Art Basel week in Hong Kong, visiting Saudi Arabian representatives experienced strong interest from international museum directors, who were curious to learn more about their country. “They can learn that through the arts,” says Al-Senussi. “You don’t need to learn that through politics, you don’t need to learn that through judgements, you need to learn that through the artists, the people and society of a country.

“What I’ve been trying to do throughout my career is to translate the Arab world through the voices of its artists.” She takes great pride in sharing how she witnessed at first first-hand how the lives of young Saudi artists have become “immeasurably better” since having a platform to showcase their work.

Al-Senussi credits the positive contribution made by those art institutions most active in the region, naming specifically The Tate and, after its planned opening in Abu Dhabi in 2025, the Guggenheim. “I think for the region it will be as revolutionary as the M+ has been [for Hong Kong],” she says.

The Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, which will open in 2025

Despite all she’s achieved so far, you get the feeling Al-Senussi is just getting started, an impression that’s only reinforced when she gives me a rundown of some of her current projects: working with the current Islamic Arts Biennale and the Diriyah Biennale Foundation in Saudi Arabia; the second edition of Art Basel Paris in October and more trips to Hong Kong to continue her work with K11. I’m reminded of her answer after asking of her motivations for dedicating her time to such a multitude of causes. She’d pondered the question before replying, “There’s that famous saying, ‘Be the change you want to see in the world.’ I believe that deeply.”

This story first appeared on Prestige Hong Kong.