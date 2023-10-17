Meet Radha Vembu, Founder of Zoho Corporation & India’s richest self-made businesswoman

Of late, many Indian entrepreneurs have been putting the country on the global radar with businessmen like Mukesh Ambani bringing more and more revolution in different industries. But today, we herald another entrepreneur who has made it to the 360 One Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023. The 50-year-old, Radha Vembu, who is the co-founder of Zoho Corporation, has become the richest self-made Indian woman.

Surpassing Falguni Nayar (founder and CEO of Nykaa), Radha Vembu has been listed on the 40th position. Her software company, Zoho Corporation, works to create computer software and web-based business tools that help streamline corporate functioning. Zoho Office Suite is one of the top products introduced by Radha Vembu and her team at Zoho.

Getting to know Radha Vembu

Radha Vembu co-founded Zoho Corporation along with her brothers, Sridhar Vembu and Sekar Vembu in 1996. They started the company as AdvenNet, but later changed it to Zoho. Her career graph has been remarkable and she has been a great support to her brother and Zoho Corp. CEO, Sridhar Vembu. She is the product manager for email service and Zoho Mail. She is also the director of the Corpus Foundation.

Educational background of Radha Vembu

Born in 1972 in Chennai, the businesswoman completed her primary education at the National Higher Secondary School in Chennai. She then was enrolled at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras where she completed her graduation in industrial management. She co-founded the company while she was still pursuing higher studies.

The net worth of the Zoho founder

Radha’s net worth is estimated to be INR 34,900 crore (USD 41 million) with the majority of her wealth accumulating from her stake in Zoho. The sibling duo was ranked 46th on the Forbes India Rich List 2021 with a combined net worth of INR 391,33 crore approx. (USD 4.7 billion).

Other ventures Radha Vembu is a part of

Apart from overlooking operations at Zoho Corporation, Radha Vembu is also the director of an agricultural NGO named, Janaki Hi-Tech Agro Pvt. Ltd. She is also the director of a real estate company named Highland Valley Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Frequently Asked Questions FAQs

– Who is the founder of Zoho?

Radha Vembu and her brothers, Sridhar Vembu and Sekar Vembu founded Zoho in 1996.

– Who is the woman CEO of Zoho?

Radha Vembu is the woman CEO of the software company.

– Where does Radha Vembu live?

She resides in Chennai.

– Is Zoho a MNC company?

It is an Indian multinational technology company that makes computer software and web-based business tools.