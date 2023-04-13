Getting to know AAP leader Raghav Chadha and his net worth

Known for his powerful speeches and moving personality, Raghav Chadha has always been the talk of the town in the political world. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member was recognised as the co-architect of AAP’s humongous victory in Punjab in 2020 when the AAP won 92 out of 117 assembly seats. However, currently, the Indian politician is in the news for his rumoured relationship with Parineeti Chopra. The lovebirds have been dating each other for quite a long time now, and rumours have it, that the couple is ready to take the plunge soon as well. Raghav Chadha has played an active role in Indian politics and enjoys a humble net worth because of his status.

Raghav Chadha has been a part of AAP since the beginning. He had met Arvind Kejriwal during India Against Corruption movement led by social activist Anna Hazare. Kejriwal had then encouraged Chadha to draft the Delhi Lokpal Bill in 2012. Raghav Chadha has since then established himself as the face of AAP on television and enjoys a massive net worth. The AAP member also became the youngest national spokesperson of the party and one of the youngest across parties. Let’s get to know him better.

What is the net worth of Raghav Chadha?

Apart from politics, Raghav Chadha is also a practising chartered accountant. After finishing his schooling, he enrolled himself at the University of Delhi (DU). He then pursued Chartered Accountancy from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). He later went to the London School of Economics (LSE) for a certification course in EMBA. In his early career, he worked with accountancy firms including Deloitte, Shyam Malpani, and Grant Thornton. Raghav Chadha leads a very simple life. The net worth of Raghav Chadha is around INR 50 lakhs.

Other assets owned by Raghav Chadha

The Rajya Sabha MP bought a house worth INR 37 lakhs. He does not own any fancy assets and leads a life of a common man. He reportedly owns a Maruti Swift Dzire and 90 grams of gold jewellery, valued at about INR 4,95,000. The entire value of his movable assets is INR 36,99,471. He also has more than INR 6 lakhs invested in bonds, debentures, and shares.

Raghav Chadha drops a hint about his rumoured relationship

Raghav addressed the burning questions about Parineeti during an interview with Aaj Tak. He dropped a hint saying that he’d rather focus on the triumphs of AAP as there would be plenty of opportunities to celebrate other things in the future. In a different interview with NDTV, he also said that he would explain everything about it in a separate interview.

How did Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha meet?

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly studied together at the London School of Economics (LSE). The two have been friends for a long time now and often shower each other with love on Instagram.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy Raghav Chadha/Instagram