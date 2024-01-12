10 richest female cricketers in the world: Ellyse Perry, Harmanpreet Kaur and more

One of the most widely followed sporting disciplines in the world, cricket’s popularity in recent years has seen a further spike owing to the emergence of women’s cricket in the mainstream media. Therefore, the era we live in certainly calls for a list of the richest female cricketers in the world. But before we delve deep into the players’ wealth, let us take a look at the evolution of women’s cricket.

Once known as the ‘gentleman’s game’, today, female players involved with cricket are no less than their male counterparts. The advent of franchise-based Twenty-20 (T20) leagues around the globe for women, such as the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia, Women’s The Hundred in England and the Women’s Premier League in India, has only brought more and more women of the sport in the limelight.

Along with the widespread fame comes considerable wealth. Yes, there is still a long way to go before the female cricketers can catch up with the male cricketers in terms of their net worth, but they are already on their way. This was unthinkable even a decade back, so perhaps the sport is well and truly moving in the direction of achieving gender equality.

On that note, we bring to you a list of the richest female cricketers in the world. The curation includes retired players as well, for the magnanimity of the sport cannot be underlined enough without their inclusion as the fame garnered from cricket results in earnings from endorsement deals long after a player hangs her shoes.

Top 10 richest female cricketers of all time

Ellyse Perry

Net worth in 2024: USD 14 million (INR 116 crore approx.)

One of the greatest female cricketers in the history of the sport, Ellyse Perry remains the youngest Australian to represent the nation in international cricket (she made her debut at the age of 16). She is also the only Australian to have represented the nation in both FIFA and Cricket World Cups.

An all-rounder, Perry is one of the finest in the trade with both the bat and the ball in her hands. She has won numerous trophies with the Australian women’s team, notable of which are the ICC Women’s World Cup (in 2013 and 2022), the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023), and a gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

According to reports, Perry is the highest-paid female cricketer in the world at present and the richest female cricketer of all time.

Meg Lanning

Net worth in 2024: USD 9 million (INR 74 crore approx.)

Arguably the most successful female cricket captain of all time, Meg Lanning retired in November 2023 as one of the sport’s all-time greats. She led the Australian team to five ICC tournament wins — the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2022, and four ICC Women’s T20 World Cup titles (in 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023). In addition, she also led Australia to a gold medal win in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, defeating India in the final.

Besides her astute leadership skills, Lanning is also revered as one of the finest female batters in the history of cricket. She holds the record for most One Day International (ODI) centuries in women’s cricket (15 tons), and is the first Australian woman to go past the 2,000-run mark in T20 Internationals.

Mithali Raj

Net worth in 2024: USD 5 million (INR 41 crore approx.)

A tale that all of India knows, thanks to the film Shabaash Mithu (2022), Mithali Raj’s journey chronicles not just her life, but also traces the growth of women’s cricket in the country. Raj is perhaps one of the first Indian female superstars of the game alongside Jhulan Goswami. She laid the foundation for the growth of women’s cricket in India and remains the pioneering figure of the success that the women in blue enjoy today.

An exceptional batter, Raj holds the record for scoring the most runs in women’s international cricket (10,868 runs). She has also scored the most half-centuries in women’s ODIs (64). It was under her leadership that India reached the final of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup for the first time (in 2017).

According to a report by CAknowledge, Mithali Raj is the richest Indian female cricketer of all time.

Smriti Mandhana

Net worth in 2024: USD 4 million (INR 33 crore approx.)

Regarded as a modern-day great, Smriti Mandhana is one of the most sought-after female cricketers in India at present. An explosive left-handed opening batter, she has won the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year twice (in 2018 and 2022).

Mandhana was a part of the Indian team that lost two ICC tournament finals (the ODI World Cup final in 2017 and the T20 World Cup final in 2020). She also suffered a heartbreak in the final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. However, Mandhana and the Indian team emerged victorious at the Asian Games in 2023. She is the richest Indian female cricketer among the active players.

Harmanpreet Kaur

Net worth in 2024: USD 3 million (INR 24 crore approx.)

Another Indian legend, Harmanpreet Kaur serves as the captain of the Indian women’s team ever since the retirement of Mithali Raj. Under her able leadership, India won the coveted gold medal at the Asian Games in 2023. She was also the leader of the Mumbai Indians in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League and helped the Mumbai-based franchise win the title, thereby becoming the first-ever captain to win the league.

Kaur is one of the finest batters in the modern era. She is the first Indian woman to score a century in T20 Internationals, and the only Indian to score more than 3,000 runs in women’s T20 Internationals. In addition, she also became the first Indian cricketer (male or female) to play 100 T20 International matches.

Sarah Taylor

Net worth in 2024: USD 2 million (IN 16 crore approx.)

One of the finest English women cricketers of all time, Sarah Taylor holds the record for being the fastest cricketer (male or female) to make their debut in all three formats of international cricket, doing so within a span of nine days in 2006 against India.

Taylor was a part of the England women’s team that won the ODI World Cup in 2017, defeating India in the final. Post her retirement in 2019, Taylor has acted as an assistant coach for several domestic teams in England and Saudi Arabia. Even retired, she remains the richest English female cricketer.

Holly Ferling

Net worth in 2024: USD 1.5 million (INR 12 crore approx.)

A cricketer who has been around for over a decade, Holly Ferling is known for her exploits in the Australian domestic circuit, particularly in the Women’s Big Bash League (BBL). To date, she has represented as many as four teams in the franchise-based tournament, namely the Brisbane Heat, Melbourne Stars, Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers.

Ferling was also a part of the commentary team in the fourth Test match of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane. Her stint as a guest presenter earned widespread praise from the viewers. Ferling’s time in the Women’s BBL has earned her a decent fortune, and she ranks among the richest female cricketers in the world.

Isa Guha

Net worth in 2024: USD 1.5 million (INR 12 crore approx.)

A British cricketer of Indian origin, Isa Guha was a part of the victorious England women’s team in the 2009 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup in Australia. She, alongside Lynsey Askew, shares the world record for the highest ninth-wicket partnership in women’s ODIs (the pair scored 73 runs in a match between England and New Zealand in 2007).

Guha is known to present-day cricket fans as a commentator. Besides cricket, the former English cricketer has also been a part of the presenting team for the British Broadcasting Channel’s (BBC) coverage of the Wimbledon Open in 2023.

Sana Mir

Net worth in 2024: USD 1.3 million (INR 10 crore approx.)

None of the female cricketers from Pakistan have enjoyed as much success and fame as Sana Mir. The former captain of the Pakistani women’s team is the first female cricketer from her country to scalp 100 wickets in ODI cricket. She also holds the record for being the first woman from Pakistan to reach the summit of the ICC ODI bowlers’ ranking (in October 2018).

Under her inspired leadership, Pakistan won two gold medals at the Asian Games (in 2010 and 2014). In February 2019, Mir became the first Pakistani woman to feature in 100 T20 internationals for her country. Even after her retirement, Mir remains one of the richest Pakistani female cricketers.

Dane Van Niekerk

Net worth in 2024: USD 1 million (INR 8 crore approx.)

Summing up the list of the richest female cricketers in the world is Dane Van Niekerk, the South African all-rounder who led the national women’s team between 2016 and 2021. She is the first South African woman to take a hat-trick in international cricket (she achieved this feat against the West Indies in 2013).

Niekerk also holds the record for being the first woman from South Africa to scalp 100 wickets in ODIs. The all-rounder is known for her time in domestic franchise leagues around the globe, having featured in the Women’s BBL, The Hundred and the WPL, among others.

