Ritesh Agarwal Net Worth: Meet the newest member on Shark Tank India panel

The success of one of India’s most unique reality shows can be gauged by its popularity even after two seasons. The reality show for the brightest and most innovative business minds of India, has had a phenomenal run until now, and we have a new shark this season. Here’s looking at OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal’s net worth.

Shark Tank India’s judges have been one of the most integral part of the show. And joining the panel this season is OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal, a self-made billionaire, whose business idea caused a stir in the hospitality industry. Having started in 2013, OYO grew in no time and Agarwal became the second youngest self-made billionaire in the world. A look at Ritesh Agarwal’s net worth will remind us of a true rags-to-riches story.

All about Ritesh Agarwal’s net worth

Career and early days

A 29-year-old first-generation entrepreneur, Ritesh was born in 1993 in a Marwari family in Cuttack, Odisha. After finishing his schooling in Odisha, he moved to Delhi to pursue higher studies, but he dropped out of college to build a business and make a living. Of course, this wasn’t easy. Ritesh had to sell SIM cards during his initial days of struggle, just to make money.

After this, he started his first venture Oravel Stays, based on an AirBnB model, when he was just 18-years-old. The venture won him the Thiel Fellowship in 2013, which won him a grant of USD 100,000 (INR 84 lakhs approx). Using that grant, he launched OYO Rooms officially the same year. Currently, OYO Rooms is present in over 800 cities across 80 countries.

Ritesh Agarwal’s net worth

Featured in Forbes’ 30 under 30 list for Asia, Ritesh Agarwal’s net worth has soared through the sky over the years. DNA quotes his net worth to be INR 16,000 crore currently, with his firm OYO Rooms being valued at INR 80,000 crore. His net worth rose from about INR 8,000 crore in 2020 to almost double of that in 2023. That’s the power of a business done right.

It will be interesting to watch Ritesh Agarwal on the judging panel this season and see him offer his business acumen to the rising stars.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is the real owner of OYO?

Ritesh Agarwal is the founder and CEO of OYO Hotels & Homes.

– How much is Ritesh Agarwal worth?

His net worth is INR 16,000 crore currently.

– What is OYO famous for?

OYO is an Indian multinational hospitality chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes, and living spaces. Founded in 2012 by Ritesh Agarwal, OYO initially consisted mainly of budget hotels.

– Is Ritesh Agarwal really a billionaire?

He became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire in 2020.