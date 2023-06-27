Rohan Shrestha on shooting with players from Manchester City F.C.

After shooting the football icon Lionel Messi, celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha sets social media feeds afire yet again with his latest shoot with Manchester City’s footballers, before their big FA Cup win.

June has been a nail-biting month for at Football fans because of the FA Cup and the UCL final. It was Manchester City F.C. that gloriously won the two matches leaving the fans thrilled. But just before the boys took the cup home, celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha shot a campaign with some of the players from Manchester City F.C. After his groundbreaking shoot with the GOAT Lionel Messi went viral, Shrestha has added yet another feather to his hat.

Known for capturing celebrities at their most candid best, Rohan Shrestha has been under the spotlight for more than 15 years now. Furthermore, being an avid football follower himself, this milestone was definitely close to his heart. “The football fan in me is tripping right now FR,” says the photographer himself. Intrigued by his excitement we caught him candid in an exclusive conversation where he talks about his experience.

In conversation with Rohan Shrestha

What emotions did you experience during the moments leading up to Rodrigo’s goal and the subsequent victory for Manchester City in the Champions League final?

Well, to be fair, I am not a Manchester City fan. I’ve never supported any other football club other than Barcelona for the last 24 years of my life and this was the first time of my life I had to support another club, because I really wanted this campaign to come out there and of course for my selfish reasons as a photographer. So, I supported this more as a photographer for watching a match with a personal agenda cum professional agenda. So, yes it was a nice experience I suppose and I hope for a lot more.

In your opinion, how do you believe Manchester City’s Treble win will shape the team’s legacy and contribute to the football culture of the city? Did you strive to capture this significance in your photographs?

I did strive to capture the significance because the treble is something, at least in England, that hadn’t been done since 1999 so it was almost 23 or 24 years later. So, I did explain to the players, why we are doing it quickly even though they hadn’t actually won the treble. Some players feel that it could have been jinxed, so I had to make sure that everyone was comfortable doing that because at the point I was shooting, they only had won one trophy and we were pre-emptying that they are going to win the next two. So, it was a nice conversation to have with them. Everybody is a little unsure especially before final matches and we were in their training facility shooting this. So, they were all completely in their focus mode. To break that, having that conversation as a photographer with an athlete at that moment, in that place and time was something I haven’t actually done before. Shooting athletes in their own training centres while they just finished a workout or training session. So, it was quite interesting and lots of fun because I got to experience and watch all of that as well.

Were there any particular challenges you faced while documenting such a momentous event?

The biggest challenge was hoping that the treble would actually happen because we shot assuming that they are going to win the next two matches which were an FA Cup match against Manchester United and a Champions League final against Inter Milan. So, both were tough games. Although Manchester City were favourites, that was actually the hardest part, a long wait, when I shot Messi for instance, I had that long wait until he won the World Cup and I chose to release the pictures and it was kind of something similar again because I wouldn’t be able to release these pictures until or unless they had won the treble.

Lastly, since you’re a massive football fan yourself so tell us how did you feel to be a part of this win?

Shooting these kinds of players, the new, one of the best players in the world, makes me feel like I am sometimes like a kid in a candy store. Athletes and especially footballers are people I worship. I am such a crazy football fan and for all of this to be happening, sometimes it’s so surreal, like a dream. I am just truly grateful for all of this.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Rohanshrestha/IG