Getting to know RS Sodhi: The new leading man for Reliance retail

Every household is habitual of using Amul’s dairy products. The FMGC brand has a nationwide reach and is one of the largest milk-producing companies. The company reached great heights under the supervision of a man named RS Sodhi. For anyone who does not know this businessman yet, let us tell you that he brought massive business to Amul before recently stepping down from the position of Managing Director of Amul Federation. He is likely to join Reliance Retail in the coming future.

Sodhi stayed with Amul for over four decades after he joined the company in 1982. He served as the Managing Director of GCMMF for more than twelve years. Amul’s revenue was INR 121 crore when the businessman joined the company. The provisional unduplicated group turnover of member unions of the Amul group crossed INR 72,000 crore in 2022-23 under his supervision. Last fiscal year, the revenue was over INR 55000 crore. RS Sodhi played a huge role in building the business for Amul and the same is expected out of him at Reliance. He will now be looking after the Isha Ambani-led retail business and its expansion. Let’s get to know more about this association and the businessman himself.

RS Sodhi will join Reliance Retail Ventures Limited to grow India’s grocery space

While the official announcement has not been made yet, it is being reported that the former Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) MD will enter Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) to assist the Isha Ambani-led business in growing their business in India’s grocery space. His main focus would be fruits and vegetables, and he could be asked to look after the dairy and value-added dairy segment as well. TOI reported that RS Sodhi will also guide the brand and assure its strengthened presence in consumer brands. Sodhi’s expertise over all these years will help the company in building better products and compete with brands like Amul and Mother Diary.

Who is RS Sodhi?

In 1982, Dr Rupinder Singh Sodhi joined Amul as a senior sales officer. He worked his way up to become the managing director of the company in June 2010. He has a degree in B.E. (Ag) from CTAE, Udaipur, India and has also received an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris-Causa) from Anand Agriculture University. He joined the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) after this. Born and brought up in Delhi, he did his schooling at Delhi’s municipal school.

RS Sodhi’s role in Amul

The former GCMMF MD was heading Amul’s marketing and sales verticals before becoming the MS. He did the stint for two decades and was the brainchild behind some of the most amazing Amul campaigns like ‘world’s original energy drink’ campaign, ‘the ‘eat milk’ campaign and the ‘Amul Dhoodh Peeta Hai India’ campaign. The turnover of the company was INR 8000 when he joined the company. He expanded the company’s turnover to INR 72000 crore in a span of thirteen years.

His net worth in 2023

Sodhi’s first salary at Amul was only INR 1450. He contributed and launched more than 50 new products during his time at the milk company. During his tenure at GCMMF, he worked as a Senior Sales Executive, Group Product Manager, AGM ( marketing), General Manager of marketing, Chief General Manager, as well. His net worth in 2023 is not known at the moment.

Why did RS Sodhi step down from his position?

After working 40 years and 9 months with Amul , I am indebted to 36 lacs farmers of Gujarat for giving me all the love , recognition, fame ,well being and respect.

Shall continue to work for benefit of them @Amul_Coop https://t.co/SZtilZEh1S — R S Sodhi (@Rssamul) January 10, 2023



Sodhi stepped down from his position as the GCMMF MD at Amul on 9 January 2023. He articulated that the reason for his resignation was that he was on an extension. He said that he had requested the board to relieve him from the responsibility of the MD. The position has temporarily been given to Jayen Mehta, the COO of GCMMF.

More about RRVL’s FMCG arm Reliance Consumer Products

RRVL’s FMCG arm Reliance Consumer Products has been expanding its presence aggressively in the past few years. With the launch of new products, ranging from beverages under the brand Campa to home and personal care items, this sector under Reliance has been grabbing all the attention. Besides RS Sodhi, the former Coca-Cola India chairman, T Krishnakumar, was also roped in by Reliance. RRVL registered a massive turnover of INR 1,99,704 crore and a net profit of INR 7,055 crore for the year ended 31 March 2022.

All images: Courtesy Twitter