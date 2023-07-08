Ruskin Bond books: 7 recommendations for the bookworm in you

An Indian author of British lineage, Ruskin Bond has been an integral part of all of our childhoods. Mussoorie seemed like a slice of paradise from his books, and how we wished we could live that life. One of the most celebrated writers of all times, here’s looking at the best Ruskin Bond book recommendations for every bibliophile.

Ruskin Bond has been the author of several novels and short-stories for kids in his lifetime. Known for his heart-warming characters in stories set against the backdrop of the beautiful Indian countryside, Ruskin Bond has been a childhood favourite for most of us. But what does the man who has written so many books like to read? We have the answer! Here are the 8 best books recommended by Ruskin Bond that are so much more than children’s stories.

Ruskin Bond books recommendations

The Fall of Berlin 1945 by Antony Beevor

This is a narration of the Battle of Berlin during World War II by Antony Beevor. The narration starts from when The Red Army had reached the Third Reich frontiers in January 1945 with revenge on their minds. Irked by the Wehrmacht and the brutality of SS during World War II, they destroyed everything and killed millions. If world history intrigues you, you are going to love this Ruskin Bond book recommendation.

Buy The Fall of Berlin 1945 on Amazon

Anti-Clock by V J James

For lovers of philosophy, this philosophical novel is a discussion about the mysterious ways in which life and death work. The story revolves around a coffin maker, Hendri, whose only goal in life is to see his arch-enemy, Satan Loppo, dead and being buried in the coffin that Hendri has built. However, when the two get to know that a 112-year-old watchmaker is building an ‘anti-clock’ to turn back time, a battle ensues.

Buy Anti-Clock on Amazon

The Secret Lives of Somerset Maugham by Selina Hastings

Having authored over 100 short stories and 21 novels, Somerset Maugham was one of the most notable writers in the world in his time. But he kept his private life extremely private. He was secretly homosexual, but married a woman, which made the marriage disappointing and exhausting. Even though he achieved a lot of literary success in his life, his personal life had always been a mess. This interesting read is one of the most famous Ruskin Bond books recommendations.

Buy The Secret Lives of Somerset Maugham on Amazon

Stranger Than Fiction: The Life of Edgar Wallace by Neil Clark

The man behind over 170 books, Edgar Wallace was a literary genius. At one point in England, he authored almost a quarter of all the books that were read in England. He was the illegitimate son of an actress and spent most of his early life in poverty, but he rose to fame with his work and became a celebrated name in the entire world. Neil Clark tells the story of this upward social mobility of Wallace in this biography.

Buy Stranger Than Fiction: The Life of Edgar Wallace on Amazon

The Pickwick Papers by Charles Dickens

This was the first published work by Charles Dickens and also his claim to fame, thus finding a place in Ruskin Bond’s books recommendations. This comic book with graphic illustrations is considered to be a masterpiece and gained instant success. An eccentric comic featuring Samuel Pickwick, this novel is an eccentric take on what it meant to be British during those times.

Buy The Pickwick Papers on Amazon

Of Human Bondage by Somerset Maugham

The literary world believes that this novel is Somerset Maugham’s autobiography and his best creation in his entire career. Ruskin Bond agrees too. The story revolves around an orphan, Philip Carey, who is excited about life and love. After some brief stops here and there, he chose to settle in London to become a doctor. That’s where he meets the waitress Mildred with whom he gets into a chaotic relationship.

Buy Of Human Bondage on Amazon

The Talented Mr Ripley by Patricia Highsmith

This is a psychological thriller, and a Ruskin Bond book recommendation. The book has been adapted into several films, but this book remains the prequel to four others in this series. Mr. Ripley is a man who reaches Europe on a free trip and decides to start his lie all over again. He has plans for the good life ahead, and he can go to any extent for it. So when his newly built life is under threat, he is quick to respond.

Buy The Talented Mr Ripley on Amazon

All Images: Courtesy Amazon; Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram