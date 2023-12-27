Everything we know about Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of IPL cricket team Lucknow Super Giants

Everyone keenly kept an eye on the recent IPL 2024 auction where several teams witnessed major changes this year. Lucknow Super Giants, in particular, made headlines as its owner, Sanjiv Goenka, made significant investments in Indian bowlers for its 2024 squad. The LSG owner purchased the team in 2021, and has been making substantial changes in the IPL team every year. With an impressive net worth, the owner of IPL team Lucknow Super Giants Sanjiv Goenka always remains in the limelight.

Sanjiv Goenka is the founder and chairman of RPSG Group. Apart from being the owner of the IPL cricket team Lucknow Super Giants, Sanjiv Goenka also owns the ISL football team Mohun Bagan Super Giant. A report published by Forbes in 2022 stated that he is the 83rd richest person in India and overall 1238th in the world. Let’s get to know IPL team Lucknow Super Giant owner Sanjiv Goenka and his net worth.

A quick look at the net worth of Sanjiv Goenka

The Lucknow Super Giants owner was born into a Marwari family. He was raised in Kolkata by his parents Sushila Devi Goenka and Rama Prasad Goenka. His father was a businessman. He is an alumnus of St. Xavier’s College in Kolkata and the LSG team owner received his Bachelor of Commerce Degree in 1981. His company, RPSG Group operate across fields like power, carbon black, IT, consumer and retail products, media and entertainment, sports, education and infrastructure.

The net worth of Sanjiv Goenka

The IPL 2024 auctions proved the financial power of IPL cricket team Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka. According to the latest reports in Forbes, the net worth of the LSG team owner is estimated to be approximately INR 274,47 crore (USD 3.3 billion). In 2023, he is the 84th richest person in India and overall 1434th in the world.

His source of income

The revenue portfolio of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group stands at approximately INR 35,764 crore (USD 4.3 billion). The conglomerate, headquartered in Kolkata, has its flagship in the 124-year-old power utility, CESC, which Sanjiv Goenka has restructured into four separate companies, contributing to his net worth. Other assets that rake in money are the supermarket chain Spencer’s and the snacks brand Too Yumm!. Sanjiv’s son, Shashwat Goenka, looks after these businesses. The LSG team owner also owns the Open magazine.

Properties owned by the Lucknow Super Giants owner

Sanjiv Goenka has invested money from his massive net worth in different properties. His personal property portfolio includes a house in Delhi’s exclusive Lutyens zone. It is one of the most expensive bungalows in the capital.

The beginning of his IPL journey

Sanjiv Goenka paid approximately a billion dollars to buy the Indian Premier League team Lucknow franchise in October 2021. Gautam Adani had bid INR 5100 crore while Goenka’s bid was INR 7090 crore (nearly USD 940 million). He reportedly paid nine times more than what Mukesh Ambani spent to buy Mumbai Indians.

The IPL 2024 team

With the IPL 2024 auction now over, Sanjiv Goenka owned Lucknow Super Giants bought Shivam Mavi for INR 6.4 crore (USD 769,477), M Siddharth for INR 2.4 crore (USD 288,553), David Willey for INR 2 crore (USD 240,461) and Ashton Turner for INR 1 crore (USD 120,230). The LSG team owner also bought two uncapped Indian all-rounders. The current squad includes KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Devdutt Padikkal (Traded), Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, and Mohd. Arshad Khan.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Who is the captain of LSG in 2024?

KL Rahul is the captain of Lucknow Super Giants in 2024.

-What is the net worth of Sanjiv Goenka?

The net worth of the LSG team owner is estimated to be approximately INR 274,47 crore (USD 3.3 billion).

-How much is the Goenka group worth?

The revenue portfolio of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group stands at INR 357,64 crore (USD 4.3 billion).

-What is the role of Gautam Gambhir in Lucknow Super Giants?

Gautam Gambhir was the mentor for LSG for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group official website