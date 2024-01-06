A look at one of the most successful Indian businesswomen, Savitri Jindal’s net worth

Savitri Jindal, a name synonymous with success, resilience, and philanthropy, is an Indian businesswoman and politician whose life journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. She broke all records and made headlines in 2023 when she outgrew Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, the country’s richest businessmen, in terms of wealth. Speaking of wealth, let’s take a look at Savitri Jindal’s net worth.

Savitri Jindal’s life story is one of triumph over adversity, success through perseverance, and a commitment to societal well-being. Her journey from a small town in Assam to becoming one of India’s most influential businesswomen and politicians is a testament to her indomitable spirit and leadership prowess. As she continues to steer the Jindal Group towards greater heights and contribute to the welfare of society, Savitri Jindal remains a beacon of inspiration for generations to come. With one of the biggest empires to her name, here is a closer and more detailed look into Savitri Jindal’s net worth.

Savitri Jindal’s net worth: Here’s what we know

Who is Savitri Jindal?

An Indian businesswoman and politician, Savitri Jindal was the Chairperson Emerita of O.P. Jindal Group. She is also the president of Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha. The richest woman in India, she was also the 16th-richest Indian and the world’s 453rd-richest person in 2016. Also a politician, she has previously held the title of the Minister of State for Revenue and Disaster Management, Consolidation, Rehabilitation and Housing and also the Minister of State for Urban Local Bodies and Housing in Haryana Vidhan Sabha from Hisar constituency.

As she took over the leadership of the JSW Group, the business has consistently witnessed a gigantic growth and diversification. But Savitri Jindal’s legacy extends beyond her business and political achievements. She is often celebrated for breaking gender barriers in the male-dominated business world. Her leadership style, characterised by a balance of resilience and compassion, has inspired many aspiring entrepreneurs, especially women, to pursue their ambitions fearlessly.

Early life and family

Born on 20 March 1950, in Tinsukia, Assam, Savitri Jindal was born into a middle-class Hindu Marwari family, and her early life was marked by simplicity and modesty. She got married to Om Prakash Jindal in the 1970s, a visionary industrialist and the founder of the Jindal Group, a steel and power conglomerate. When O.P. Jindal passed away in a helicopter crash in 2005, she became the chairperson of the Jindal Group.

Savitri Jindal’s net worth

In 2023, Savitri Jindal’s wealth grew by leaps and bounds, where net worth saw a growth of USD 9.6 billion (INR 80,000 crore approx.), which was more than Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s growth. This made her the fifth-wealthiest Indian at the time. Currently, according to Forbes, Savitri Jindal’s net worth stands at a staggering USD 28.3 billion (INR 2.35 lakh crore), making her the 58th richest person in the world at the time of drafting this article.

About the Jindal Group

The Jindal Group, founded by Savitri Jindal’s late husband, Om Prakash Jindal, started as a small indigenous manufacturer in Hisar and grew into one of India’s largest business conglomerates. The group is involved in diverse sectors such as steel, power, infrastructure, cement, and more. Savitri played a pivotal role in the expansion and diversification of the Jindal Group’s business operations. The most prominent listed companies under the OP Jindal Group are JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Energy, Jindal Saw, Jindal Stainless, and investment firm JSW Holdings.

Hero Image: Courtesy Rajkumar/Mint via Getty Images; Featured Image: Courtesy Forbes

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the net worth of Jindal Group?

The net worth of Jindal Group is USD 24.5 billion (INR 2 lakh crore approx.)

– Who is India’s richest woman?

Savitri Jindal is India’s richest woman.

– Why Savitri Jindal is rich?

Savitri Jindal was the chairperson of the OP Jindal Group, which heads prominent businesses such as JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Energy, Jindal Saw, Jindal Stainless, and investment firm JSW Holdings.