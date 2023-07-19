Getting to know Shamina Singh, Joe Biden’s intended choice for President’s Export Council

Kamala Harris, Sundar Pichai, Mindy Kaling, Poorna Jagannathan — there are many Indian-Americans that have been taking over the world. Be it politics or movies, these Indian Americans have been bringing great pride to the homeland. A new name has now been added to the list. Shamina Singh, Founder & President of Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, is the new boss lady you need to take note of.

Shamina Singh, who is also the Executive Vice President, Sustainability at Mastercard, is soon going to be a part of Joe Biden’s Council. The U.S. President has expressed his intent to nominate Singh to the President’s Export Council. This government body serves as the central national advisory committee on international trade. Here’s everything you need to know about Shamina Singh.

Who is Shamina Singh?

As the founder and president of Mastercard’s Center for Inclusive Growth, Shamina Singh has worked on conceiving and executing solutions to make the global economy function effortlessly for everyone everywhere for 20-odd years.

When did Shamina Singh become the President of the Mastercard Impact Fund?

Singh was designated as the President of the Mastercard Impact Fund in 2018. Her duties included triggering philanthropic dollars to promote inclusive growth and financial inclusion globally.

Her past roles in the White House

Before being appointed as a member of the President’s Export Council, Shamina Singh held other senior positions in the White House and the US House of Representatives. She was the Executive Director of the first President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Shamina was also part of a six-year term on the board of AmeriCorps after receiving an appointment from President Barack Obama in 2015.

Other roles played by Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth Founder Shamina Singh

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth Founder also acts as a co-chair for the Ad Council of America’s Advisory Committee on Public Issues. Shamina Singh also holds a key position on the Advisory Boards of the Aspen Institute Civil Society Fellowship and the New York Department of Financial Services Innovation. Apart from this, she is also a board member of ADL, which is a global anti-hate organisation. She also sits on the board of the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders in Austin, Texas. Singh also acts as an advisory board for several organisations including Data & Society. She has been named on prestigious lists like the Financial Times’ Top 100 LGBT+ Executives and Fast Company’s Queer 50 lists.

Shamina Singh’s educational background

Singh is a Harvard, Yale, Stanford, and the Indian School of Business alumni. She gained a degree in Bachelor of Science from Old Dominion University, after which she completed her master’s in Public Affairs from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas, Austin.

Singh’s reaction to being appointed as a member of the President’s Export Council

On 14 July, an official statement from the White House stated that the President intends to appoint Singh to serve in the key role. Reacting to the news, Singh said, “I am deeply honoured to join the group of esteemed leaders that make up the President’s Export Council.”

Hero Image: Courtesy Shamina Singh/Instagram; Feature Image: Mastercard Official Website