All about Shiv Thakare, the highest-paid contestant of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13’

For Bigg Boss fans, Shiv Thakare needs no introduction. For the rest, Shiv Thakare was one of the top contenders and the first runner-up of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16, and if reports are to go by, he is now the highest paid contestant on the popular gaming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13.

Shiv Thakare became a household name after his Bigg Boss stint and enjoys all the name and fame that comes with the reality show. The actor who has also appeared in a number of other popular reality shows is one of the most loved faces on television right now. His is a rags-to-riches motivating story that everyone would want to know. So, let’s find out all we know about Shiv Thakare.

Shiv Thakare: The highest-paid contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13?

Shiv Thakare on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13

Shiv Thakare is all set to entertain his fans on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. According to several reports, Shiv Thakare will reportedly earn somewhere between INR 10-16 lakh per week.

When Rohit Shetty appeared on the Bigg Boss finale and made the finalists audition for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, Thakare and Archana Gautam couldn’t compete in the final stunt. However, they have now both confirmed their participation in the stunt based reality show.

Shiv Thakare’s early life

Originally known as Shiv Manoharrao Uttamrao Jhinguji Ganuji Thakare, he was born on 9 September 1989, in Amravati, Maharashtra. He went to Sant Kavaram Vidyalaya for his schooling and later went to the G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering in Nagpur. Coming from a humble background, he began supporting his father Manohar Thakare at his betel leaf shop from a very early age. Thakare also sold milk packets and newspapers to make money for his family.

His claim to fame

Thakare first shot to fame when he participated in MTV Roadies Rising back in 2017 and even reached the semi-finals under host Rannvijay’s gang. From there, he went to star on and won Bigg Boss Marathi 2, which cemented his position on television. Before Bigg Boss 16, he also appeared on the MTV show The Anti Social Network.

He was ranked 21st in The Times of India’s Top 30 Most Desirable Men of Maharashtra in 2019. He also came first in The Times of India’s Top 15 Most Desirable Men on Marathi Television the same year.

What is his passion?

Thakare was always passionate about dancing. During his Roadies audition, Thakare revealed that when he started as a dancer, he performed and choreographed wedding and sangeet events, where he would earn between INR 10, 000 to 22,000, and he would support his family with that.

Today he owns a dance studio, named Shiv Thakare Dance Studio in his hometown, where he choreographs aspiring dancers.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram