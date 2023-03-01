Shubman Gill’s net worth: His income, career records and other achievements

Shubman Gill has created waves in the world of cricket, taking the Indian cricket team to new heights. The right-handed batsman, who is just 23-years-old, made his cricket debut for the Indian Under-19 team in 2017. Now, with his impressive performance on the field, the young cricketer has established quite a name for himself. In fact, Shubman Gill’s impressive net worth, at such a young age, is evidence of his success.

Following his debut, Shubman was named Vice-Captain of the U-19 squad, leading India to its win at the 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup. Now in 2023, a mere six years after his debut, Shubman’s incredible form and slew of successful centuries have drawn much attention from cricket fans around the world. His stellar performances and record-breaking scores have made Gill one of the most promising players of his generation.

This one was special 💙🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mgMoOKLATR — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) February 1, 2023

So, given all of his success, let’s take a close look at his career highlights, the records has he already broken and his impressive net worth.

Shubman Gill’s Career Highlights

Shubman Gill’s career surged right from his early days. He was given the BCCI award for the Best Junior Cricketer for two successive years: 2013-14 and 2014-15. During his Under-16 debut, Gill scored an impressive double-century in the Vijay Merchant Trophy. During the Under-19 Youth ODI series against England, Gill scored 351 runs in four innings to be named Man of the Series.

Shubman Gill’s impressive stats and records

While he has only been playing for a few years, Shubman Gill has already broken some impressive records. At 73.76, he currently has the highest batting average of any player in ODIs. The Indian youngster is also ranked 11th for scoring the most runs from fours and sixes in ODI innings and sits in 9th position among players who have scored the most runs in a single ODI inning. The latter was courtesy of his double century (208) against New Zealand on 18 January 2023. Finally, he is ranked 2nd (tied with Imam-ul-Haq) in the list of players who were the fastest to score 1000 runs in ODIs. Gill crossed the impressive milestone in just 19 matches.

He has also been quite impressive in Twenty20 Internationals, even though he just debuted in January 2023. The latest prodigy of India’s batting line-up scored a whopping 126 runs off 63 balls against New Zealand, and in the process, became the highest-scoring Indian player in men’s T20I. His T20I century also made him the fifth Indian player to have scored a hundred in all three formats of international cricket.

His double century against New Zealand was also the highest individual score by an Indian against the Kiwis in ODIs. By doing so, he broke the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record of scoring 186 runs against New Zealand (coincidently at the same ground) in 1999.

Special feeling to get my maiden 💯 pic.twitter.com/FgN8qtLYba — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) December 16, 2022

Gill’s performance in IPL

In the 2018 IPL auction, Shubman Gill was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 1.8 crore. However, the Gujarat Titans picked him up in 2022 for a whopping INR 8 crore. As for 2023, the Titans have retained Gill with the same amount.

In his budding career, Gill has already won some impressive awards including the 2019 IPL Emerging Player of the Tournament.

Shubman Gill’s net worth

According to a report, as of 2023, Gill’s net worth amounts to INR 31 crore. The ace cricketer endorses brands like JBL, Nike, Cinthol, VIVO, CEAT, Games24x7, My11Circle and Gillette. According to GQ India, Gill also owns multiple properties in Punjab. He also has an impressive collection of luxury cars including a Range Rover SUV and a Mahindra Thar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)

Shubman Gill’s salary and income

Shubman Gill receives INR 15 lakh per test match, INR 6 lakh per ODI and INR 3 lakh per T20. As per a Grade C contract with the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), Gill also receives INR 1 crore annually.

With everything factored in, his overall yearly income is INR 10-12 crore, which includes his salary and brand endorsement fees.

His social media following

Apart from the staggering income Gill has made in a relatively short career span, the 23-year-old is also an ace social media star, with 3.6 million followers on Instagram and 962.4 K followers on Twitter. He is known for sharing his wins, record-breaking moments and brand collaborations with his ardent followers.

Now, being the upcoming face of Indian cricket, his personal life too has caught much of the internet’s attention. There have been many rumours going around about who Shubman Gill’s girlfriend is, with names like Sara Ali Khan and Sara Tendulkar being speculated. However, Shubman Gill has not confirmed anything.

Hero image and featured image: Courtesy Instagram@Ꮪhubman Gill

This story first appeared on Augustman India.