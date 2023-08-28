Meet the reigning queen of the ramp, Shweta Sharda, Miss Diva Universe 2023

On 27 August, Miss Diva Universe got its 11th winner Shweta Sharda. She will be representing India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant later in November this year, that will be held in El Salvador. So, who is the new Miss Diva Universe Shweta Sharda? Let’s find out.

The Miss Diva finale was held at The Lalit Mumbai on 27 August. While Shweta Sharda won the crown, Sonal Kukreja from Delhi took home the crown for Miss Diva Supranational 2023 and Trisha Shetty from Karnataka became the runner-up of the pageant. Miss Diva 2022 Divita Rai crowned the reigning queen, as she shone in a Nikita Mhaisalkar-designed gold and brown shimmer gown. But the star of the night remains Shweta Sharda, Miss Diva Universe 2023 and here’s all you need to know about her.

All about Shweta Sharda, Miss Diva Universe 2023

Early life

Shweta Sharda was born in Chandigarh, but moved to Mumbai at the age of 16. Raised by a single mother, her upbringing was often met by financial struggles and restraints, but that did not deter the 22-year-old from pursuing her dreams. After completing her 12th from the CBSE board, she joined IGNOU for her college degree.

Career

A popular face on Indian television, Shweta Sharda has participated and been seen on a bunch of dance reality shows, like Dance+, Dance Deewane, and Dance India Dance. She was also a choreographer on the popular dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with Paras Kalnawat.

She even appeared in a music video with Shantanu Maheshwari for the song Mast Aankhein by Zubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar.

Shweta Sharda’s Miss Diva journey

Miss Diva Universe 2023 started with 160 gorgeous girls, out of which only a handful made it to the Top 16. Shweta Sharda was one of the strongest contenders on the show. Her agenda on the pageant was, “Every girl deserves a quality education and self-confidence to safeguard herself. Let’s empower girls for a safer and more equitable world.”

During the course of the pageant, Shweta also bagged the Times Miss Talented and Times Miss Body Beautiful sub-contests. She also made it to the Top 6 of Times Miss Ramp Walk, Top 5 of Times Miss Photogenic, and Top 7 of Times Miss Talented.

While mentioning her biggest achievements, she said, “When I got a chance to work and teach my dancing to India’s most loveable actors I have seen on television or the big screen, like Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy and Vaibhavi Merchant, the evergreen diva Madhuri Dixit!”

Currently wrapping up the 11th edition, the Miss Diva pageant is part of the Femina Miss India pageant, which picks out India’s representatives to Miss Universe for the year. The 2023 edition was a great step forward for the pageant in terms of inclusivity, as it encouraged and invited married, divorced, pregnant, engaged, widowed women and the transgender community for the first time ever.

All Images: Courtesy shwetasharda24/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which was the first show of Shweta Sharda?

Shweta Sharda’s first show was Dance Deewane, where she was also the semi-finalist.

– Who is Miss Diva Universe 2023?

Shweta Sharda is Miss Diva Universe 2023.

– What is the difference between Miss Universe and Diva Universe?

Miss Universe is one of the biggest beauty pageants in the world. Miss Diva is a part of Femina Miss India pageant that primarily selects India’s representatives to Miss Universe.

– What is the age limit for Miss Diva?

The age limit for Miss Diva is 17 – 27 years old.