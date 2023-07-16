7 Simu Liu movies and TV shows which prove that he is here to stay and slay

The Canadian actor who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie Barbie has been having quite the time in his career. After having seen moderate success throughout his career, he struck gold with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and since then there’s been no stopping him. Here’s a look at some of the best Simu Liu movies and TV shows.
Born on 19 April 1989 in Harbin, China, Liu moved to Canada when his Chinese parents immigrated to the country. His parents went on scholarships and eventually went on to become successful aerospace engineers. Liu has a memoir titled We Were Dreamers, where he has chronicled all the struggles his parents had to go through.
Simu Liu started his professional career as an accountant at Deloitte in 2012, and had no plans of getting into acting. It was only when he was laid off at his job that he began to explore other career options. He started his career as an extra and stuntman soon after.
One of the first Simu Liu movies and TV shows was when he was cast in the sitcom Kim’s Convenience, which was his first big role. That made people notice him and slowly he started making a mark. It is 2023 now, and he is going to be seen in one of the biggest films of the year.
Looking back at his incredible journey as an actor, here are the seven best Simu Liu movies and TV shows.
Directed by: Greta Gerwig
Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey
Synopsis: Barbie and Ken live in Barbie Land, where they have the best times of their lives. Everything is perfect in Barbie Land. But when they have to go out and live in the real world among human beings they discover what a rollercoaster life humans have with ups and downs, joys and sorrows.
Directed by: Destin Daniel Cretton
Cast: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu
Synopsis: This MCU film is based on a martial art specialist, Shang-Chi, who leaves the Ten Rings organisation and also his father. He begins to live a quiet life away from everyone, but not for long. He has to confront his past when he is attacked by the Ten Rings.
Directed by: Ins Choi, Kevin White
Cast: Andrea Bang, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Simu Liu
Synopsis: This sitcom revolves around the lives of the members of a Korean-Canadian who run a convenience store in Toronto. The show centres around their encounters with many customers and their own stories across seasons.
Directed by: Andy Fickman
Cast: Simu Liu, Luke Bracey, Phillipa Soo
Synopsis: This is the story of Emma and Jesse who are living a perfect, happy life until tragedy strikes. On their first wedding anniversary, Jesse gets in a helicopter crash and disappears. Few years later when Emma has moved on and plans to remarry, she encounters Jesse again.
Directed by: Nguyen-Anh Nguyen
Cast: Simu Liu, Simon Fletcher, Osric Chau
Synopsis: This unique 2014 film is crowdsourced, and was a non-profit project that was made in order to create a fan trailer of the famous manga-turned-anime film AKIRA in live action. This fantasy short film is all of five minutes long.
Created by: Nosipho Dumisa, Daryne Joshua, Travis Taute
Cast: Ama Qamata, Khosi Ngema, Simu Liu, Thabang Molaba
Synopsis: A three-season long drama series, this chronicles a teenager from Cape Town. After a chance encounter with a swimming star of a private school at a party, she is convinced that it is her long-lost sister who was kidnapped right at birth. She then sets out to find the truth.
Directed by: Lissette Feliciano
Cast: Lorenza Izzo, Bryan Craig, Chrissie Fit, Simu Liu, Steven Bauer, Liza Weil, Cranston Johnson
Synopsis: The movie follows a studious and sincere teenager in San Francisco in the 1960s. She comes from a traditional and conservative immigrant family, but her life turns upside down when an unplanned pregnancy strikes her. Now she must rise above all odds and build a future for herself.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Simu Liu is of Chinese descent.
Answer: In December 2021, it was announced that Destin Daniel Cretton would be returning to write and direct the Shang-Chi sequel.
Answer: Simu Liu speaks English and Mandarin Chinese.
Answer: Simu Liu speaks fluent Mandarin.
Answer: Simu Liu was paid USD 6 million for his role in Shang-Chi.