7 Simu Liu movies and TV shows which prove that he is here to stay and slay

The Canadian actor who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie Barbie has been having quite the time in his career. After having seen moderate success throughout his career, he struck gold with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and since then there’s been no stopping him. Here’s a look at some of the best Simu Liu movies and TV shows.

Born on 19 April 1989 in Harbin, China, Liu moved to Canada when his Chinese parents immigrated to the country. His parents went on scholarships and eventually went on to become successful aerospace engineers. Liu has a memoir titled We Were Dreamers, where he has chronicled all the struggles his parents had to go through.

Simu Liu started his professional career as an accountant at Deloitte in 2012, and had no plans of getting into acting. It was only when he was laid off at his job that he began to explore other career options. He started his career as an extra and stuntman soon after.

One of the first Simu Liu movies and TV shows was when he was cast in the sitcom Kim’s Convenience, which was his first big role. That made people notice him and slowly he started making a mark. It is 2023 now, and he is going to be seen in one of the biggest films of the year.

Looking back at his incredible journey as an actor, here are the seven best Simu Liu movies and TV shows.

Simu Liu movies and TV shows