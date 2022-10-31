From private jets to BMWs: Super expensive things owned by Gautam Adani

Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani has surpassed LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault to become the second-richest person in the world. According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani has a net worth of USD 146.9 billion (As of 16 September) and is only behind Elon Musk.

No Asian has reached the second place before Adani on the Bloomberg list. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani, Adani’s closest domestic competitor, sits at the 8th position with a net worth of USD 91 billion.

Meanwhile, Forbes‘ Real-Time Billionaires List places Adani at the third place behind Musk and Arnault. It estimates his current net worth at USD 152.2 billion. Ambani, on the other hand, is ranked 8th on the list with an estimated net worth of USD 91.4 billion.

Adani began his journey as a diamond sorter, in the burgeoning diamond business in Mumbai. And, just within three years, he dominated the industry and became a millionaire at the age of 20. He subsequently founded the Adani Group in 1988, and amassed huge wealth thereafter.

Adani Group’s founder and chairman, Gautam Adani runs a multinational company specialising in several areas, while enjoying numerous privileges including rare and expensive things that are a dream for many. And, it is intriguing to know about some of the highly prized things that the tycoon owns.

Here is a list of expensive things and assets Gautam Adani owns

Aircraft

Bombardier Challenger 605

According to a report by The Economic Times, the Canadian Challenger 605 was bought by Gautam Adani in 2009.

This midsize corporate jet offers the biggest cabin area in its class and can carry 12 passengers with standard configurations. With a journey time of up to eight hours and a range of 7,400 kilometres, Challenger 605 is said to be an updated version of Challenger 604 with inside-out advancements and improvements, as per Jetcraft.

The plane is powered by two General Electric CF34-3B engines providing 8,729 pounds of thrust. For long-range trips, it can fly at a maximum speed of 870 km/h. It has world-class facilities, including LCD displays on each seat, a full-service gallery to prepare meals, free domestic WiFi and in-flight luggage compartments.

Embraer Legacy 650

The Embraer Legacy 650 is one of Gautam Adani’s most preferred modes of travel for his business meetings. With three-zoned cabins, this business aircraft can accommodate up to 14 passengers, delivering one of the most peaceful aircraft experiences in its class.

With the power of two Rolls-Royce AE3007 A2 engines, a thrust of 9,020 pounds and a top speed of 850 km/h, this jet is a time saver. It has a new ventral tank, engines, and wings that aren’t seen on the previous model, Legacy 600.

The Embraer Legacy 650 has vast passenger space, and an industry-standard entertainment system. The jet also provides access to Wi-Fi and LCD TVs in each seat, giving the best experience for its flyers.

Hawker Beechcraft 850XP

The Hawker Beechcraft 850XP is one of the most popular business jets of all time, and it continues to be a favourite of Indian billionaires, including Gautam Singhania apart from Adani.

The Hawker Beechcraft 850XP, developed in the United Kingdom, was the first business jet in its sector to include Hawker Beechcraft’s proprietary blended winglets, which give an improved performance in hot and high environments.

The jet is capable of reaching a maximum height of 39,000 feet, while consuming less fuel than its predecessors. It can accommodate up to 15 guests with its highly comfortable business class seats.

The Hawker Beechcraft 850XP is the ideal business aircraft for those wanting elegance and power in one package. As for the cabin facilities, the jet offers a stand-up headroom, LCD lighting, touch-screen seat controls, breathable seats and plenty of in-cabin storage.

Cars

Range Rover LWB

According to a post by Hottest Cars in India dated 19 October, Adani owns a majestic white beast, belonging to the mid-spec series of Range Rover by Land Rover. Being the Autobiography 3.0’s long-wheelbase and seven-seater version, it has a three-litre inline-six diesel engine, with a torque output capacity of 700 Nm and maximum output of 346 bhp. The 8-speed automatic transmission and the four-wheel-drive system is standard like other versions by the brand.

With classic wood inlays and black piano inserts, the interior personifies comfort and luxury to the core. Costing around Rs 4 crores, this is one of the newest additions to Adani’s fleet of cars.

BMW 7 series

Gautam Adani’s car collection includes the most exotic machines that money can buy. Among them, one can’t ignore his lavish BMW 7 Series.

The BMW 7 Series is the German automaker’s most remarkable work since it provides more power and comfort than any other vehicle in its class.

It gets its power from a V12 engine, that, depending on the type may be customised for increased capacity. The BMW 7 Series model, which is priced lowest, the ‘BMW 7 Series 730Ld DPE Signature,’ costs around Rs 1.42 crore, while the most expensive variant costs Rs 2.42 crore.

For speed lovers, this automobile is a beast since it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds, and peak out at 250 km/h. Also, it has a peak speed of 40 km/h, and an electric driving range of 53 kilometres.

Rolls-Royce Ghost

The Rolls-Royce Ghost is the pinnacle of elegance that perfectly fits Gautam Adani’s lifestyle. The vehicle is believed to cost around Rs 6.21 crores, making it one of the most expensive cars owned by him.

The vehicle exudes luxury, with large cabin-like seats and out-of-the-world amenities. The Rolls-Royce Ghost is a sedan car that comfortably seats up to 5 people.

Its specifications include a 6.6-litre V12 twin-turbo engine with a maximum torque of 780 Nm and a power output of 562 horsepower. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in only 5 seconds, making it one of the most versatile sedans in the premium car market.

Ferrari California

Billionaires and supercars always have a connection and Adani is a vehicle enthusiast who owns a number of fast cars. The 2008 Ferrari California is one of his most prized possesions, that is a head-turner.

The Ferrari California is powered by two fuel-injected V8 engines that deliver 485 Nm (49 kgm) of torque at 5000 rpm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hr within 4 seconds, making it the quickest sports car in its class.

It also includes a retractable hardtop, an aerodynamic body, an upgraded chassis, tyre pressure and temperature monitoring system, and additional cushioned seats for added comfort.

Property

Adani’s 400-crore house

One of the costliest residences in India’s capital city belongs to Adani.

According to a report by LiveMint, Gautam Adani won a Rs 400 crore offer to buy Aditya Estates Pvt Ltd, now known as the ‘Adani House.’ The palatial home spans over 3.4 acres and is located in New Delhi’s most opulent neighbourhood.

He acquired the property in February 2020 after winning a bid. Adani paid Rs 265 crore up front and another Rs 135 crore to cover the statutory expenses, for a total deal value of Rs 400 crore.

Although not much information about the interiors has been disclosed, it can be said that it is one of the most intriguing mansions in New Delhi’s upscale Mandi House.

Along with the expensive things mentioned above, Adani owns and controls several big sectors in India, and his business interests span from infrastructure, commodities and power generation to real estate and more.

(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Sam Panthaky/AFP)