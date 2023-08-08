Who is Vaibhav Taneja? Meet Tesla’s new Indian-origin CFO

After restricting its business primarily to the US, Europe and other first-world countries, Tesla is now expanding to emerging markets where its electric vehicles have a lot of potential. It set up shop in Malaysia recently and now, Elon Musk’s innovative electric car company has set its sight on India, where the auto sector has warmed up to the idea of electric cars. Tesla’s likely India launch provides a big opportunity for the company to grow in terms of sales and amidst the ongoing discussions with Indian authorities, Tesla has, right on cue, brought an Indian-origin personality on board as its new CFO.

Zachary Kirkhorn, who has been serving as Tesla’s CFO for the last 13 years, has stepped down from his role. His replacement will be Tesla’s existing Chief Accounting Office (CAO), 45-year-old Vaibhav Taneja, who will continue to function as both the CAO and CFO of the company. Taneja’s ascend comes at a time when Tesla wants to expand its business to India. As such, his expertise could be vital in helping the company with its plans for expansion.

Vaibhav Taneja becomes Tesla’s new CFO

Vaibhav Taneja isn’t new to Tesla.

In fact, the 45-year-old has been working with Tesla since 2017, first as an Assistant Corporate Controller and then from 2019 onwards as its Chief Accounting Officer. Alongside his role as the CFO, Taneja was also appointed as the director of Tesla’s Indian arm, Tesla India Motor and Energy Private Limited, in early 2021.

Hence, Taneja has already been a key player in Tesla’s expansion plans for India and his role as the company’s new CFO could help with its negotiations with Indian authorities for an in-road into the Indian EV market, a space where global brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and Porsche are dominating the premium segment.

What does Tajena’s appointment mean for Tesla’s India launch plans?

Having an Indian-origin entity in a top management position could help make Tesla’s entry into the Indian auto sector a lot smoother. For a while now, Tesla has been in talks with Indian authorities regarding its entry into India and recent developments have thrown light on big implications for consumers in both local and global markets.

The Indian authorities levy heavy import duties on vehicles built outside of India. This is the reason that German luxury marques like Audi, BMW and Mercedes Benz have their manufacturing plants in India. Mercedes Benz even assembles the all-electric EQS luxury sedan in India, which helps it attain tax benefits and as a result, bring down its price.

Tesla, on the other hand, is seeking relief in import duties. All of Tesla’s component suppliers are based out of China and going down the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route could drive up prices of its mass-market models such as the Model 3 and Model Y. The Indian authorities are bullish on offering any tax rebates but have been suggestive of Tesla following the Apple model for its Indian expansion plans, i.e., make its component suppliers open manufacturing plants in India in collaboration with local entities, or seek help from contract manufacturers.

It’s also important to note that Tesla’s plans of getting into India are about more than just selling its cars. Recent rumours from industry insiders have hinted at Tesla developing a new low-cost EV tailormade for India and other emerging markets. The rumours also suggest that this low-cost EV will be manufactured solely in India and exported to other countries. For this low-cost EV, Tesla wants to achieve a starting price of USD 24,000 (approximately INR 20 lakh), thereby helping it penetrate the mass market and popularise the concept of EVs.

