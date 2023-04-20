Tinder etiquette: 10 dos and don’ts to master the dating game

Don’t you all want to experience some unforgettable date nights before you finally land ‘the one’? While online dating apps give you a plethora of potential matches for a little tete-a-tete, no one provides a guide or an etiquette booklet that makes the dating experience smooth. While people don’t mind a playful perusal, no one entertains borderline creepy or extremely redundant pick-up lines picked from Google. So, when it comes to the OG dating app, Tinder, how do you swipe your way to becoming an expert and bring those imagined date nights to fruition?

While Tinder has been your saving grace for a while now, keeping abreast with the app’s updates and developments to harness the maximum benefits is crucial. What’s more crucial is monitoring your activity, behaviour and communication with your matches to get what you really want. Therefore, knowing Tinder etiquette should be your biggest flex if you’re on the app.

Tinder etiquette is basically a list of do’s and don’ts on the app when it comes to building your profile, adding photos, texting your matches, and knowing where to draw the line. We’ve curated the ultimate Tinder etiquette guide for everyone to better navigate the world of online dating.

Follow the Tinder etiquette guide for a smooth dating experience

Here’s what you should do

Be honest about what you want

You end up wasting a lot of your time if you’re unsure about your exact intention behind joining Tinder. Don’t mislead anyone with false hopes of getting into a relationship when all you’re looking for is a casual hookup or vice versa. Ghosting sucks, especially because you don’t know what additional things a person might be going through.

If you’re someone who’s looking for a long-term partnership on Tinder, don’t shy away. You’d be surprised to know the number of people with the same interests. And before you know it, yours just might be another Tinder success story! Whatever you do, be honest and straightforward.

You’re better than a ‘hey’

We can’t even begin to emphasize the importance of a good opening line, because a ‘hey’ or ‘hello’ will land you nowhere. Your message will get dumped into a pile of ‘Heys’ if you don’t take the effort to pose an interesting question after reading their bio or come up with a witty one-liner to get their attention.

Plenty of options on dating apps make you easily replaceable. So, make sure you stand out. Bios are the best way to start a conversation, so make sure you spare time to read the person’s bio, in addition to building a good bio yourself.

Understand that photos are crucial

If you’re not good at the art of selecting photos, please get a pal to help you out as it’s the first thing that gets someone’s attention. Photos should reflect your candid personality and describe your lifestyle rather than those close-up selfies, studio shots or hazy visuals that are an instant no-go! Also, while a few tweaks here and there are okay, don’t go overboard with editing.

Share your travel photos, a glam avatar from a party you attended, flaunt your pet or showcase your cooking skills, the options are endless. Let your pictures do the talking!

Consistency is key

It’s better to be available on the app every day for just 30 minutes rather than mindlessly scrolling through it for a whole day and then vanishing. Responding in a timely manner doesn’t sound like a big deal, but people using Tinder will tell you that the struggle is real. Talk to your matches enough to get a better idea of how they are in real life and if it’s really worth meeting them for a date. You don’t want to end up on a lousy date just because of your poor texting habits.

Having said this, don’t judge a person solely on their texting game as it’s not everyone’s forte. But do check if you’re able to hold conversations with them, share similar values or interests and if there’s any spark.

Reach out to them after your date

Good, bad or ugly, just let them know how you think their date went and what’s it that you’re expecting now. Ask them out again if you feel like it or tell them that it was from your side. It’s so easy to text someone that you don’t have any intention to pursue things further than leaving them hanging for days. And that’s one ultimate dating app etiquette!

Here’s what you shouldn’t do

Don’t crack jokes that infuriate Tinder

This is especially important if you do not want to get banned from the app. Knowing the difference between good and distasteful humour is essential at all times, especially on Tinder, which has a strict policy about what not to write. Any jokes about race or religion, targeting specific communities or anything that involves wanting money from your match will establish you as a scammer or a bot, and that’s the end game for you.

Don’t swipe right incessantly

Don’t be reckless while swiping right as it’s a big red flag on Tinder. While you might think that your chances of getting a match increase with every right swipe, stop right there. To put it in layman’s terms, Tinder puts you in a group of people who’re either lonely or too desperate. The app slashes your ELO rating, a rating that determines what kind of people you match with. If you make Tinder believe your standards are too low, you’ll end up with nothing.

Don’t wait too long to plan a date

After you’ve texted back and forth for about 3-4 days, schedule a date. You can’t be stuck online expecting to build a connection unless you’ve seen how your match operates in person. You’d be surprised to know that some people use Tinder just as an ego boost or to pass their day, never with the intent of meeting anyone. So please don’t turn into their pen pal and initiate the plan.

While planning a date, texts like “Wanna hang sometime?” or “Let’s catch up next week” are extremely redundant and show just how poor one’s communication skills are. Just ask them the specificities and get it over with.

Don’t go overboard with group photos

We understand that you want to flaunt your amazing group of friends and your crazy escapades with them but hold onto them for a little longer. It’s very inconvenient for people to figure out which one are you in that pool of guys/ girls. No one has the luxury of time to figure out who you are especially when they’ve so many options to choose from, right?

While group photos are a big turn-off when used as the first picture, it’s fine to use a group picture as your third or fourth glimpse. That makes it easier to spot you once you’ve established what you look like.

Don’t be someone’s Tinder nightmare

A lot of women on Tinder will have at least one horror scenario, where they’ve either received really creepy texts/ photos or been asked to send them. Asking someone for inappropriate photos or sending them is outright disastrous. Not only will you get unmatched, but also be reported and banned from the app.

Hope this helps you in your future Tinder adventures!

