Net worth of boxer Tyson Fury and the expensive things he owns

British professional boxer Tyson Fury is one of the richest in his sport by net worth. The reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion is hailed by many as one of the greatest in the boxing ring. His in-ring accomplishments are truly remarkable. But it is also his personal life that serves as an inspiration to others.

Fury was born in the town of Wythenshawe in Manchester, England, in August 1988 to Irish parents Amber and John. He hails from the nomadic Irish Traveller caravan community, which is spread throughout Ireland and the UK.

The six-foot-nine-inches-tall boxer, who is nicknamed Gypsy King, has competed in 34 professional boxing matches in the heavyweight class and remains undefeated to this day. His record stands as 33-0-1, with the 1 being a draw. He has won 24 of his matches by knockout (KO) and nine by decision.

Fury has been married to Paris Fury since 2008. Paris, too, comes from a Traveller family from Doncaster, South Yorkshire. She is a regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women. The couple has six children — three boys and three girls. The first names of all the boys are Prince — Prince John James, Prince Tyson Fury II and Prince Adonis Amaziah. The daughters are Venezuela, Valencia Amber and Athena.

A look at Tyson Fury’s early career

He had a short but successful amateur boxing career. As an amateur, Fury tried to represent Ireland at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing but failed to prove his Irish ancestry because his father’s birth was never registered with the state. Speaking to BBC Newsline in 2011, Fury addressed it saying, “I should have gone to the Olympic games in 2008 and won a gold medal for Ireland, but I was denied the chance to go and do it.”

Not waiting four years for another Olympics, Fury decided to turn professional and made his debut at age 20 against Hungarian fighter Bela Gyongyosi at the National Ice Centre, Nottingham, England on 6 December 2008.

Throughout his professional career, Fury has held several titles. Chief of these are the World Boxing Association (WBA), International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Organization (WBO) championships. He has also held The Ring magazine title twice, becoming only the third heavyweight, after Floyd Patterson and Muhammad Ali, to do so.

His career took a hit in 2016 when he went under extreme depression, gained weight and struggled with substance abuse. He was forced to vacate all his world titles held at the time and was stripped off his boxing licence. In a freewheeling interview with Rolling Stone in 2016, in which he opened up about all his problems, Tyson blamed the years of discrimination he faced in England due to his Traveller ethnicity as a contributor to his depression.

Two years later, Fury returned to the ring a renewed man. He has since been winning championships once again.

As of 2023, the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA), Transnational Boxing Rankings Board (TBRB) and ESPN unanimously ranked him the sixth-best pound-for-pound boxer in the world. (Pound for pound is a ranking system in which boxers are ranked irrespective of the weight class they compete in.)

What is the net worth of Tyson Fury?

An abridged financial statement filed by Tyson Fury Limited, on behalf of the boxer, for the year ended 31 March 2022, showed that his net assets were worth GBP 52,559,805, or an overall net worth of around USD 66 million (INR 545 crore approx.).

The net worth of the fixed assets owned by Tyson Fury came to roughly around GBP 5.6 million (around USD 7.1 million). He held around GBP 43 million (around USD 53 million/INR 438 crore appox.) as cash in hand. Stocks, debtors and investments formed the remaining part of his net assets.

But according to The Sun, Tyson Fury has a net worth of around USD 165 million (INR 1,363 crore approx.). It is unclear how the tabloid reached this figure, but the report said that the figure is after his victory over British professional boxer Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in London on 23 April 2022.

The publication noted that much of his net worth comes from the three fights Tyson Fury had against American professional boxer Deontay Wilder between 2018 and 2021.

Tyson Fury’s earnings from boxing

Fury’s only career draw to date came in the first match against Wilder, which was held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on 1 December 2018. He reportedly earned around USD 13 million (INR 107 crore approx.) from the match. However, Fury donated the entire money to charity after being moved by the sheer number of homeless people he saw on the streets of Los Angeles.

“I did give away my last purse but I don’t do charity work for a pat on the back. I do it to help people but I do not want praise for it, I don’t want to be called a do gooder,” he later said in response to a question on his donation at a fan event in England.

Forbes reports that Fury earned around USD 26 million (INR 214 crore approx.) after knocking Wilder out in their second match, which was held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in the American town of Paradise in California on 22 February 2020. In the process, Fury won the WBC and the vacant The Ring heavyweight titles.

The earnings from the match helped Fury make around USD 50 million (INR 413 crore approx.) in the ring alone at the end of 12 months, according to Forbes.

He faced Wilder a third time at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise on 9 October 2021, where he knocked out Wilder to retain his title.

Forbes estimates that Fury made a combined USD 60 million (INR 495 crore approx.) from his third encounter with Wilder and his Wembley match against Whyte, more than half of which came from the latter match. In total, his earnings for the year 2022 were around USD 62 million (INR 512 crore approx.). This means he earned only USD 2 million (INR 16 crore approx.)outside of the boxing ring.

Fury’s next fight was against British professional boxer Derek Chisora, which took place in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the home of English Premier League (EPL) club Tottenham Hotspur, on 3 December 2022.

According to Sports Zion, Fury was guaranteed USD 25 million (INR 206 crore approx.) for the fight along with an 80 per cent share in pay-per-view revenue. Fury won and is believed to have earned a total of around USD 36.5 million (INR 301 crore approx.).

Besides his boxing earnings, Fury also made money in wrestling, specifically the sports entertainment showpiece known as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The Gypsy King made cameo appearances as part of a WWE storyline in 2019. He then fought wrestler Braun Strowman in a special match at the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, defeating the latter.

According to Metro, he reportedly earned around USD 16 million (INR 132 crore approx.) for the match. Fury also made sporadic appearances on WWE after the Strowman encounter, but never for a match. It is, however, likely that he would have been paid for each of his appearances.

Earnings from endorsements

Tyson Fury’s earnings from endorsements are nowhere close to that from the sport.

This is not surprising. According to Forbes’ list of the highest-paid athletes, only three boxers have been among the 10 richest sportspersons in the world since 2012. These are Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Canelo Álvarez. A look at all the lists in which any of the three appear indicates that endorsements constituted a very small percentage of their yearly earnings.

For instance, Álvarez, who was named the fifth-highest-paid athlete in 2023, earned USD 100 million (INR 826 crore approx.) from boxing and just USD 10 million (INR 82 crore approx.) from endorsements. By comparison, Cristiano Ronaldo — the richest athlete in 2023 — earned USD 90 million (INR 743 crore approx.), or twice his earnings from football, as endorsements.

Lionel Messi, Ronaldo’s great rival, who ranked second on the 2023 list, earned USD 65 million (INR 537 crore approx.) each in football and endorsements.

One of the major reasons behind the high amount that champion footballers earn as endorsements is, of course, the worldwide popularity and accessibility of the sport — something that professional boxing does not enjoy.

As stated before, Fury’s earnings from endorsements were only USD 2 million (INR 16 crore approx.) in 2022. The boxer reportedly endorses mixed martial arts (MMA) management MTK Global and sports water drinks brand Wow Hydrate.

He also has an association with London-based fashion brand Claudio Lugli, which sells a special collection named after the Gypsy King.

He also owns and endorses his own brands and energy drinks maker Furocity Energy. He also has his namesake clothing brand.

Neither the earnings of his own brands nor his deal with those he endorses are known.

Books, songs and Netflix deal

What stands Tyson Fury apart from several other famous sportspersons around the world is that he is both a bestselling author and a singer who officially has a song credit listed on Spotify.

His first book, Behind the Mask: My Autobiography, was published by Penguin Random House’s Century in November 2019. It reportedly reached No.1 on Amazon’s best-selling book charts within 24 hours of release.

It was widely praised for the openness with which Fury discussed his struggles, especially his mental health issues, and his triumphant return to boxing. The book won the Telegraph Sports Book of the Year as well as Best Autobiography in 2020.

The phenomenal success of the first book was backed by an equally strong positive reception of his second book, The Furious Method: The Sunday Times Bestselling Guide To a Healthier Body & Mind, which was released in November 2020. In the book, Fury shares his ways of staying fit, both mentally and physically, as well as leading an overall healthy lifestyle.

According to an April 2022 report by The Bookseller, Fury had sold a total of 335,111 copies of his books for a total revenue of around USD 4.3 million. Of which, Behind the Mask alone sold 206,015 copies.

In November 2022, Fury released his third book — Gloves Off: Tyson Fury Autobiography. According to the publisher, the book contains “never-before-told stories” of Fury’s life, family and struggles. It also gives the full account of his victory against Whyte at Wembley Stadium.

The book ended up on the Sunday Times’ bestsellers list within a week of release.

Fury is known for breaking into songs in the boxing ring, particularly Don McLean’s 1971 number “American Pie.”

He famously sang it before a packed Paradise crowd after defeating Wilder in 2020. He then made the 94,000 attendees at Wembley sing along with him on the song after defeating Whyte in 2022.

An impressed McLean told TMZ in 2020 that Fury “did very well.”

“I would say he’s the number one bar room singer. Excellent job!” he added.

Before taking on Whyte, Fury joined McLean for a new version of the song. The video features McLean singing most of the parts, interspersed with footage from Fury’s career and his rise. The boxer joins in towards the end.

But Fury’s personal claim to fame as a bona fide singer came when he released his debut single, a cover of the Neil Diamond classic, “Sweet Caroline” in late 2022. The Gypsy King recorded the song to support men’s mental health charity, Talk Club.

Fury and his family were the subject of Netflix’s nine-part show At Home With The Furys, the first season of which was released on 16 August 2023. The unscripted show was filmed between his short-lived retirement from boxing in August 2022 to his return fight against Chisora four months later.

Multiple media reports, however, suggest that Fury has put future seasons of the show on hold. He told Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie on the Capital XTRA Breakfast show that he quickly realised during the filming of the first season that his decision to agree to it was a “mistake.”

“I’d be on the phone with my lawyers. ‘Is there any way I can get out of this? I don’t know what I’ve signed up for again. I never said I’d do it again. I’ve done it again, I’ve made a mistake,” he said.

Paris, who appeared with Fury on Capital XTRA Breakfast, said, “We got halfway through filming, and he wanted to cancel the whole show!”

A report by The Daily Mail says that Fury has turned down a Netflix offer worth “millions of pounds” to film two more seasons of At Home with the Furys.

Assets that Tyson Fury owns

Morecambe house

Tyson Fury lives in Morecambe with his family. Morecambe is a town and civil parish in Lancashire in northwest England. It is a picturesque seaside destination, famous for the Morecambe Bay of the Irish Sea and the town’s Instagram-perfect promenade.

Morecambe also has an art deco architectural icon — the 1930s Midland Hotel, which has been restored in recent years.

Fury’s house was featured in the Netflix documentary on the family. According to a 2022 article by The Sun, the mansion is worth around USD 2.2 million (INR 18 crore approx.). Before buying the property, Fury and his family lived in a house worth around USD 700,000 (INR 5 crore approx.) in Morecambe.

The article says that the house has “gold curtains and radiators throughout.”

Paris has reportedly worked on the house’s interiors. She often shares glimpses of the home on her Instagram, which also showcases the family’s luxury possessions, such as Chanel handbags, Versace clothing and designer shoes.

The ceilings have massive chandeliers. The kitchen has a red-topped marble deck. There is a floor-to-ceiling mirror and a black grand piano under a wooden staircase.

Paris spoke to The Sun about a walk-in wardrobe in her house. She said, “Having this walk-in wardrobe was a big dream of mine. I got it and I do appreciate it.”

The report says that the wardrobe stores Paris’ USD 65,000 (INR 53 lakh approx.)-worth footwear collection.

Despite his high net worth, the Morecambe mansion is the only property that Tyson Fury is confirmed as the owner of. Although he has previously claimed that he bought a mansion in Marbella, Spain, for around USD 7.6 million (INR 62 crore approx.) and a home in Las Vegas in 2021 for some more million, none of these have been verified.

Nevertheless, Fury certainly has a deeper association with Morecambe. In fact, he expressed his desire to buy Morecambe F.C., the football club, which plays in EFL League Two — the fourth tier of the English football system.

“I’m thinking about buying Morecambe Football Club, they’re in League One at the moment,” he told talkSPORT in October 2022.

“So I was thinking I invest X amount of millions in them. Yeah, basically throw it at them and keep them going up. I’ve been offered to buy Morecambe Football Club. I own all the training facilities anyway and the training gym. So who knows? You might be looking at a football club owner,” he added.

He reportedly tried to buy the club but failed in his bid to 20-year-old entrepreneur Sarbjot Johal.

Car collection

Tyson Fury has an epic car collection, which is understandable for someone whose net worth runs into many millions of dollars. The boxer has owned and sold several cars during his initial rise, through his eventual climb to glory.

According to a 2023 profile about his cars, The Sun reports that he has particularly been fond of Ferrari cars and British automakers.

He once owned a Ferrari California and now owns a Ferrari GTC4Lusso worth around USD 320,000 (INR 2 crore approx.). According to The Sun, it is the costliest car in his garage. It is also the fastest car in his collection. The GTC4Lusso’s naturally Aspirated 6.3L V12 680 hp engine delivers an acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 335 km/h.

His second Ferrari is a Portofino, which he showcased in 2019. The car’s base model costs around USD 215,000 (over INR 1 crore approx.) and has an acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds on the back of a V8 engine. Its top speed is close to 320 km/h.

He has two Porsche cars as well — a Porsche Taycan and a Porsche GT3 RS. The Taycan, a type that is also owned by billionaire Bill Gates, reportedly joined Fury’s garage a month after he defeated Whyte at Wembley.

The Taycan is hailed as one of the best Porsche cars to have recently hit the roads. According to The Sun, Fury’s variant cost him around USD 178,000 (over INR 1 crore approx.). The Taycan can go up to a top speed of 260 km/h. On the other hand, the Porsche GT3 RS may have cost the Gypsy King around USD 245,000 (over INR 2 crore approx.). But The Sun reports that Fury’s model is a custom version, which means that it may have cost slightly more.

Fast cars aside, Fury also owns ultra-luxury Rolls-Royce cars. In June 2022, he bought two Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II cars, each costing around USD 500,000 (over INR 4 crore approx.). But the price can easily climb to around USD 700,000 depending on the customisations.

The Phantom Series II is the epitome of automobile design and an example of the highest level of luxury that can be found in a four-wheeler. The 2023 model of the car has a 563-horsepower V12 engine. A refrigerated champagne cooler, rear picnic tables and even a rear theatre configuration are among the several bespoke features that can be added to the car.

The Sun report says that Fury also owns a Rolls-Royce Dawn and has been pictured in one.

He gifted himself a Range Rover Sport SVR in military green camo colour worth USD 83,000 (INR 68 crore approx.), following his recovery from mental health and substance abuse issues.

But his car collection is not all about speed and luxury; some can be called ordinary as well. When he went through his downward phase, Fury sold a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and reportedly claimed that he swapped it for a used Volkswagen Passat that cost him just around USD 630 (INR 52,060.37).

His other cars include a 1993 Mini Cooper worth USD 12,600 (over INR 10 lakh approx.), a Vauxhall Passat worth USD 25,000 (over INR 20 lakh approx.) — which he is often seen cleaning — a 1973 Bedford TK recovery vehicle and an original 1991 Mercedes-Benz G Wagon.

Private jet

In the Netflix documentary, Paris is heard saying, “You’ve got one,” when Fury says he needs to buy a private jet. The boxer is believed to have bought a private jet sometime in 2021 when he was in the US.

The exact model of the private jet he owns is unclear. However, he posted pictures of his travels in private jets that he chartered for his trips with family or on tours.

Hero image: Courtesy Frederic J. Brown/AFP; Featured image: Courtesy Tyson Fury/@TysonFuryGypsyKing/Facebook

Frequently Asked Questions

– What is Tyson Fury’s net worth in 2023?

Tyson Fury’s net worth in 2023 is either USD 66 million or USD 165 million, according to The Sun.

– How rich is Tyson now?

Tyson Fury is very rich. He owns at least one private jet, a fleet of high-end luxury cars and at least one massive mansion, in addition to his own brands.