Vivek Ramaswamy net worth: Know all about the Republican presidential candidate’s wealth

This Indian-American businessman has been creating quite a noise about being one of the youngest billionaires in America, but now with his political career being at the forefront, he has become one of the most sought-after personalities in the international media. The Republican Party nominee for the 2024 United States presidential election has quite a reputation. So, here’s a look at Vivek Ramaswamy’s net worth in 2023.

Having started from scratch and worked his way up to becoming one of the youngest billionaires in the US, Ramaswamy is himself the epitome of the American Dream. Having worked as a hedge fund analyst, he went on to establish a biotechnology firm, Roivant Sciences, in 2014, all at the age of 29. As a firm, Roivant creates several divisions in order to develop the drugs that are neglected by larger pharmaceutical organisations. As the race for USA’s next President is about to kickstart, here’s a look at Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s net worth.

All about Vivek Ramaswamy and his net worth

Early life and education

Born on 9 August 1985, Vivek Ramaswamy’s roots lie in the Palakkad district in Kerala, where his parents are from. His parents are V. Ganapathy, an engineer and Geetha Ramaswamy, a geriatric psychiatrist. Born and raised in Ohio, Ramaswamy attended public school until eighth grade, after which he started going to St. Xavier High School, a Catholic school. It was from here that he graduated valedictorian in 2003.

He later went to Harvard University to pursue a Bachelor of Arts, where he also became a member of the Harvard Political Union. He eventually became its president. In 2011, he was awarded a fellowship by the Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans. He used this fellowship to attend Yale Law School.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s net worth

According to several reports, Vivek Ramaswamy’s net worth is a whopping USD 950 million (INR 7,898 crore approx). With this whopping net worth, he is currently the second richest Republican presidential candidate after ex-President Donald Trump.

How did Vivek Ramaswamy achieve his net worth?

A Harvard passout, his biotech firm has been his major source of income, which made him a millionaire. Based on a novel idea, the firm developed a number of medicines. Ramaswamy had said in a public gathering, “The one I’m most proud of is a therapy for kids, 40 of them a year, born with a genetic condition who, without treatment, die by the age of 3.”

What led him to earn this humongous wealth are the two huge payouts, amounting to more than USD 200 million (INR 1,662 crore approx), which definitely goes a long way in contributing to Vivek Ramaswamy’s net worth. The first payout happened in 2015, when there was massive investor excitement around the pharmaceutical empire that he was trying to build. The second payout happened just five years later, when he sold off the most promising pieces of Roivant Sciences to a Japanese conglomerate and made a fortune out of it.

All Images: Courtesy Vivek Ramaswamy/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is Vivek Ramaswamy’s wife?

Vivek Ramaswamy’s wife is Apoorva Ramaswamy, a physician. They met while studying at Yale, where she was studying medicine. They got married in 2015 and have two sons.

– What is the real name of Vivek Ramaswamy?

His full name is Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy.

– How is Vivek Ramaswamy so rich?

Ramaswamy’s fortune comes from his drug-development company Roivant Sciences, which went public in 2021. Its stock is up by nearly 40% in 2023, thus boosting the value of Ramaswamy’s 10% stake in the company amounting to roughly USD 600 million (INR 4,983 crore approx.).

– What is Vivek’s religion?

Vivek Ramaswamy comes from a family of Hindu Brahmins from Kerala.