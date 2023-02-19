Manoj Modi’s net worth, career and more: All about Mukesh Ambani’s right-hand

If you have not heard or seen a lot of Manoj Modi, we won’t blame you. The man who likes to stay away from the limelight is actually one of the most important personalities at Reliance India Limited, probably just as important as Mukesh Ambani himself.

Manoj Modi is known to be Mukesh Ambani’s right hand and the man behind the soaring success of all multi-billion dollar deals at Reliance. Existing as a shadow to Mukesh Ambani and always by his side, he is known for his humility and his exceptional negotiation skills, which he doesn’t like to boast about. Let’s find out more about Manoj Modi, the invisible force behind Reliance Industries.

Who is Manoj Modi?

His early days

Mukesh Ambani’s batchmate and friend since their college days at University Department of Chemical Technology in Mumbai, Modi has been a part of Reliance Industries for several decades now. Having joined Reliance in early 1980s, he is one of the earliest employees of the conglomerate.

He started working with Dhirubhai Ambani back in the day, then he worked with his friend Mukesh Ambani and also Nita Ambani for the longest time. Now he’s working with the new-gen Ambanis, Akash and Isha Ambani to make the business grow in leaps and bounds.

Manoj Modi’s role in Reliance

He did not hold any impressive designation at the business giant, nor does he have anything mentioned on his business card. But he is the man behind Jio’s famous deal with social media giant Facebook in April 2020. While the world was reeling under the effects of Covid-19 and the lockdown, Jio Platforms signed a INR 43,000 crore deal with Facebook. While Akash Ambani was credited to be the main man behind this huge deal, this man played a huge role too.

In fact, Manoj Modi works in close association with Akash Ambani to close all major Reliance deals.

Manoj Modi’s net worth and assets

Like we said earlier, Manoj Modi stays away from the public and not much is known about him. There are no reports about his earnings or net worth.

But in 2022, Mukesh Ambani gifted a 22-storey building to Manoj Modi, for his contributions to the business. Situated at Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai, this building with an area of 1.7 lakh square feet, is one just as posh as it can get! According to Magicbricks.com, the estimated price of the building is INR 1500 crore. The first seven floors of this 22 storeyed buildings are reserved for car parking and is the current residence of Manoj Modi.