A look at Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath’s net worth

The founders of India’s biggest stock broker company Zerodha have made it to the prestigious Forbes list of billionaires. As Zerodha earned a humongous profit in the last financial quarter, here’s a look at co-founder Nithin Kamath’s net worth.

Having disrupted the stock broking industry, Zerodha is a fintech company that is completely bootstrapped. It was started by Nithin Kamath in 2010, which was later joined by his brother Nikhil Kamath. With more than 12 million customers, Zerodha was estimated at US $2 billion (INR 16,415 crores) in 2022. India’s first discount brokerage service, Zerodha allows users a unified family portfolio. This feature added to its immense popularity, all of which contributed to Nithin Kamath’s net worth.

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath’s net worth

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zerodha, Nithin Kamath’s net worth stands at US $2.7 billion (INR 22,166 crores), according to Forbes. However, Kamath was not born with a silver spoon in his mouth. He had to work his way through struggles to reach his billion-dollar status.

Humble beginnings

Nithin Kamath began trading stocks when he was just 17, after he was introduced to the stock market by his friends. He had started by trading in penny stocks, and by the time he finished his engineering degree from Bangalore Institute of Technology, he had saved up quite a bit of money.

But when the markets crashed during 2001-02, he lost all his money. That did not deter him. He took up a night job at a call centre for a monthly salary of INR 8,000 and during the day, he started working on his trading capital from scratch again. He worked at the call centre for four years to pay off all his debt.

How did Zerodha start?

It was in 2006, when Kamath met an American man who gave Kamath the responsibility of managing his money. Soon after, he started his own brokerage firm Kamath & Associates and became a sub-broker for Reliance Money.

In 2010, he took the plunge and started Zerodha.

Nithin Kamath’s salary and earnings

A great part of Nithin Kamath’s net worth is comprised of his salary and earnings. According to several reports, Nithin Kamath earns a basic salary of INR 4.16 crore every month, along with an additional INR 2 crores as house rent allowance, INR 1.6 crores as other perquisites, and another INR 41 lakhs as other allowances. That’s not all, he is also entitled to performance-based incentives and variable pay.

