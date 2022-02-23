Pickleball is the new oddball in the sports court!

Pickleball is the recent phenomenon that is sweeping across the United States and this oddly named sport has become one of the fastest growing sports in the country.

What is pickleball you might ask? Well, the game is a weird yet creative cross between 3 separate sports and combines elements from tennis, badminton and ping pong to form this curious mix. It is essentially played with hard paddles that are larger than those used for a ping pong match on a court that is a quarter of the size of a tennis court with a lower net. Though the game has recently been attracting crowds of youth as its players, the larger fanbase presently consists of mostly retirees. Once dubbed as ‘America’s newest racquet sport’ in 1975, it was invented by three dads, Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum during the summer of 1965 on Bainbridge Island in Washington. Which means that this new bird gaining traction in recent times is actually more than half a decade old, 57 years to be exact!

Amongst the many curiosities that people have, one of the most common is ‘How did this oddball get its name?’ The story behind goes a little like this: Pickleball got its name from Joan Pritchard who named it after the “pickle boat” race, which was held just for fun. She felt ‘PickleBall’ was an appropriate name as it threw bits of other games into a peculiar mix. However if other sources are to be believed it is possible that the game was named after a family dog called Pickles, suffice to say both are equally entertaining versions of its origin. Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock, you’ve probably heard someone raving about how much they’ve heard about pickleball, one of the biggest reasons for its popularity is the fact that it’s easier to learn and within a few short hours, while you won’t be a pro but you won’t be stumbling around the court either. A match can be played as singles or doubles and since it involves less sprinting on most occasions, it can be dubbed under a ‘leisure play’ hence making it popular amongst the elderly.

Once a trend catches on the celebrity brigade doesn’t lag far behind! Pickleball-obsessed celebrities include big names like Ellen Degeneres, Reese Witherspoon, Kim Kardashian, George Clooney who has a pickleball court at his Los Angeles home and Leonardo DiCaprio who also has a pickleball court at his house! Even Matthew Perry admitted to playing several times a week and comedian, Larry David said he enjoys the game in the newest season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. With this growing obsession, a new breed of influences and bloggers have now taken over Instagram to demonstrate and educate about the game as well as showcase their love for it. The sport is now being covered by several big sports networks. Pickleball is blowing up a storm and it doesn’t intent to stop there. It has two national professional tournaments in the US and is creating buzz around a possible olympics appearance. Pickleball advocates are hoping to secure a spot as a demonstration sport at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

If reading all this your mind has intently gone down a railroad where you think India is unbeknownst to this sport, you couldn’t be more wrong! While it may not be a mainstream sport like cricket, it is now coming into an identity of its own and young aspiring sportsman are now taking up pickleball as a competitive sport or even just for enjoyment! There’s even an All India Picketball Association. All the more evidence that it may not be the most glamorous but it certainly isn’t unheard of. Pickleball has reached about 16 states of India with around 3000 registered players that are playing the game who participate in national and international tournaments.

Hero Image : Courtesy pickleballjess Instagram. Featured Image : Courtesy pickleballcentral Instagram.