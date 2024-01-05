21 of the most popular novels available in India that you must read at least once

In the vibrant world of literature, popular novels break free from borders, capturing the imaginations of readers worldwide. They are not just stories that keep you flipping pages; they act like windows, offering glimpses into the intricate weave of history, society and human emotions.

From George Orwell’s 1984 (1949) to Khaled Hosseini’s The Kite Runner (2003) and Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist (1988), popular English novels in India have not just been acclaimed but have also garnered prestigious awards. To guide you in finding your next literary companion, we’ve rounded up a must-read list that deserves a prime spot on your bookshelf. These popular novels, cherished by readers nationwide, stand as a testament to the transformative and enduring magic of storytelling.

A guide to selecting the right genre for you to read

Choosing a novel genre is a personal journey where diverse options can lead to unique literary experiences. Beyond fiction and non-fiction, several subcategories await exploration. Start by particularly thinking about your hobbies and passions. You can try historical fiction if you are a history buff or science fiction if you are a tech enthusiast. Select different genres to see what you enjoy — romance for a pick-me-up or literary fiction for a thoughtful read. If you’re undecided, explore blended genres, like mystery with romance or science fiction with historical elements. As your interests change, be open to trying new genres for a continuously enjoyable reading experience.

Different genres of novels you should not miss

Romance novels

If you’re into heartwarming tales, then romance novels are where it’s at. They top the charts in book sales, offering a journey into the emotional twists and turns of relationships. Some timeless and popular romantic reads take you on an unforgettable journey that captures the essence of love. The 1847 novel by Emily Brontë, Wuthering Heights (Buy it on Amazon at INR 99), offers a dark and passionate love story on the Yorkshire moors, while Jane Austen’s 1813 classic Pride and Prejudice immerses readers in the exploration of love, class and societal expectations.

Mystery novels

Mysteries have a massive fan base, especially series that keep you coming back for more. These novels include intriguing incidents that keep you hooked with thrilling suspense and wrap up with a satisfying ending that answers all your questions. Dive into the mysterious world with classics like Dan Brown’s 2003 blockbuster The Da Vinci Code.

Fantasy fiction and mythical novels

These books transport you to different times and fantastical realms. Some genres mix the exciting elements of fantasy with the sophisticated narrative techniques of magic realism, such as Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s 1967 novel One Hundred Years of Solitude (Buy it on Amazon at INR 276), J K Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (1997) or Amish Tripathi’s The Immortals of Meluha (2010).

Drama novels

Providing rich narratives that delve into the essence of the human experience, drama novels intricately explore the complexities of human relationships and societal dynamics. Masterfully capturing the nuances, Rohinton Mistry’s A Fine Balance (1995) provides a panoramic view of 1970s India. In a similar exploration of societal issues, Harper Lee’s 1960 book To Kill a Mockingbird (Buy it on Amazon at INR 245) unravels racial injustice in the American South.

Historical novels

For history buffs, such reads serve as a time-travelling adventure. Immerse yourself in different eras with reads like The Great Indian Novel (1989) by Shashi Tharoor. Classic historical novels have timeless tales that have sustained their popularity through the ages. Explore masterpieces such as A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens (1859) or War and Peace (1867) by Leo Tolstoy.

Popular novels available in India that you must read at least once

(Disclaimer: This list is in no particular order)