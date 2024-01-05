21 of the most popular novels available in India that you must read at least once

In the vibrant world of literature, popular novels break free from borders, capturing the imaginations of readers worldwide. They are not just stories that keep you flipping pages; they act like windows, offering glimpses into the intricate weave of history, society and human emotions.
From George Orwell’s 1984 (1949) to Khaled Hosseini’s The Kite Runner (2003) and Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist (1988), popular English novels in India have not just been acclaimed but have also garnered prestigious awards. To guide you in finding your next literary companion, we’ve rounded up a must-read list that deserves a prime spot on your bookshelf. These popular novels, cherished by readers nationwide, stand as a testament to the transformative and enduring magic of storytelling.
A guide to selecting the right genre for you to read
Choosing a novel genre is a personal journey where diverse options can lead to unique literary experiences. Beyond fiction and non-fiction, several subcategories await exploration. Start by particularly thinking about your hobbies and passions. You can try historical fiction if you are a history buff or science fiction if you are a tech enthusiast. Select different genres to see what you enjoy — romance for a pick-me-up or literary fiction for a thoughtful read. If you’re undecided, explore blended genres, like mystery with romance or science fiction with historical elements. As your interests change, be open to trying new genres for a continuously enjoyable reading experience.
Different genres of novels you should not miss
Romance novels
If you’re into heartwarming tales, then romance novels are where it’s at. They top the charts in book sales, offering a journey into the emotional twists and turns of relationships. Some timeless and popular romantic reads take you on an unforgettable journey that captures the essence of love. The 1847 novel by Emily Brontë, Wuthering Heights (Buy it on Amazon at INR 99), offers a dark and passionate love story on the Yorkshire moors, while Jane Austen’s 1813 classic Pride and Prejudice immerses readers in the exploration of love, class and societal expectations.
Mystery novels
Mysteries have a massive fan base, especially series that keep you coming back for more. These novels include intriguing incidents that keep you hooked with thrilling suspense and wrap up with a satisfying ending that answers all your questions. Dive into the mysterious world with classics like Dan Brown’s 2003 blockbuster The Da Vinci Code.
Fantasy fiction and mythical novels
These books transport you to different times and fantastical realms. Some genres mix the exciting elements of fantasy with the sophisticated narrative techniques of magic realism, such as Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s 1967 novel One Hundred Years of Solitude (Buy it on Amazon at INR 276), J K Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (1997) or Amish Tripathi’s The Immortals of Meluha (2010).
Drama novels
Providing rich narratives that delve into the essence of the human experience, drama novels intricately explore the complexities of human relationships and societal dynamics. Masterfully capturing the nuances, Rohinton Mistry’s A Fine Balance (1995) provides a panoramic view of 1970s India. In a similar exploration of societal issues, Harper Lee’s 1960 book To Kill a Mockingbird (Buy it on Amazon at INR 245) unravels racial injustice in the American South.
Historical novels
For history buffs, such reads serve as a time-travelling adventure. Immerse yourself in different eras with reads like The Great Indian Novel (1989) by Shashi Tharoor. Classic historical novels have timeless tales that have sustained their popularity through the ages. Explore masterpieces such as A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens (1859) or War and Peace (1867) by Leo Tolstoy.
Popular novels available in India that you must read at least once
Jump To / Table of Contents
- The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy
- Midnight's Children by Salman Rushdie
- Fasting, Feasting by Anita Desai
- 1984 by George Orwell
- The Great Indian Novel by Shashi Tharoor
- The Immortals of Meluha by Amish Tripathi
- The Blue Umbrella by Ruskin Bond
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by JK Rowling
- Shadow Lines by Amitav Ghosh
- A Fine Balance by Rohinton Mistry
- Train to Pakistan by Khushwant Singh
- The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini
- The Forty Rules of Love by Elif Shafak
- The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown
- The White Tiger by Aravind Adiga
- The Unbearable Lightness of Being by Milan Kundera
- The Forest of Enchantments by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
- Norwegian Wood by Haruki Murakami
- The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho
- To The Lighthouse by Virginia Woolf
- Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe
Year of publishing: 1997
Synopsis: Roy’s debut novel is a multi-layered narrative that delves into the lives of twins Estha and Rahel, exploring themes of love, loss, caste discrimination and societal expectations. With evocative prose and a nonlinear narrative structure, it unfolds the tragic events of one fateful day in the twins’ childhood and the repercussions that linger into their adult lives. A literary fiction masterpiece that intricately weaves a tale set in the southern Indian state of Kerala, Roy’s lyrical storytelling and keen observations make The God of Small Things a compelling and thought-provoking read.
About the book: The novel was named the biggest-selling book by a non-expatriate Indian author at the time. Since then, Roy has written only one other novel, The Ministry of Utmost Happiness (2017). Winner of the 1997 Booker Prize, The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy has been translated into 40 languages.
Year of publishing: 1981
Synopsis: This landmark novel unfolds against the backdrop of post-colonial India. It follows the life of Saleem Sinai, a boy born at the exact moment of India’s independence. As Saleem grows, he discovers that he and other children born in the first hour of India’s freedom possess special powers. Rushdie skillfully intertwines the personal and the political, capturing the tumultuous history of the nation from independence in 1947 to the imposition of the Indian Emergency in the 1970s. This magical realist masterpiece is a tapestry of cultural richness, political intrigue and fantastical elements, earning it acclaim for its imaginative storytelling and its exploration of identity and destiny.
About the book: This popular novel won the Booker Prize for Fiction in 1981 and later, the Booker of Bookers (a special award given in 1993 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Booker Prize). It is considered one of the most significant works of contemporary literature, contributing to the popularity of magical realism in postcolonial literature.
Year of publishing: 1999
Synopsis: The novel is a compelling exploration of the complex dynamics within traditional Indian families and the universal desire for autonomy and self-discovery. It contrasts the lives of Uma, a daughter in India bound by cultural norms and family obligations, and Arun, a son studying in the United States, grappling with the pressures of assimilation and the pursuit of personal freedom. Through Desai’s insightful prose, the narrative illuminates the stark differences in the experiences of male and female characters, shedding light on the cultural expectations and restrictions that shape their lives.
About the book: Shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 1999, Fasting, Feasting, as the name suggests, is a novel of two halves. Part 1 takes place in India with a family of five: a father, a mother, two daughters, and one son. Part 2 takes place in America with a family of four: a father, mother, son, and daughter. Through subtle prose, Desai examines the intersection of personal desires and societal pressures, making the novel a significant contribution to contemporary literature.
Year of publishing: 1949
Synopsis: This is a dystopian novel set in a totalitarian society where the government, led by the Party and its leader Big Brother, exercises absolute control over its citizens. The protagonist, Winston Smith, works for the Party rewriting historical records to fit its propaganda. As Smith starts to question the oppressive regime, he becomes entangled in a dangerous rebellion that challenges the very fabric of the society he lives in. The novel explores themes of surveillance, propaganda, and the impact of totalitarianism on individual freedom.
About the book: Having introduced terms like ‘Big Brother’ and ‘thoughtcrime’ that are now embedded in everyday language, Orwell’s 1984 has left an enduring imprint on popular culture. Its themes, particularly those surrounding censorship and the manipulation of truth, remain eerily relevant in contemporary discussions. The year 1984 itself has become a symbol of dystopian surveillance, and concepts such as the thought police and Newspeak have influenced ongoing conversations about government oversight and the protection of personal freedoms.
Year of publishing: 1989
Synopsis: A satirical and ambitious retelling of India’s history, The Great Indian Novel by Shashi Tharoor weaves elements from the Indian epic Mahabharata with events from modern political history. Tharoor cleverly uses characters and situations from the Mahabharata to parallel the political landscape of post-independence India, recasting and resetting it in the context of the Indian independence movement and the first three decades post-independence. The book explores themes of power, corruption, and the intricacies of the Indian political system, providing a thought-provoking commentary on the nation’s journey. Through its rich narrative, The Great Indian Novel is a unique and ambitious work that engages readers with its wit, humour and profound insights, making it a captivating literary exploration of India’s journey from independence to the present day.
About the book: The Great Indian Novel mirrors the Mahabharata‘s structure with 18 chapters, reminiscent of the epic’s 18 books and the Kurukshetra war’s 18 days. Each chapter ingeniously alludes to famous Indian works such as Bungle Book, Midnight’s Parents, and Passages through India, referencing classics like Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling and Midnight’s Children by Salman Rushdie and Passage to India by EM Forster. Tharoor also weaves the Mahabharata‘s characters into India’s historical events, capturing pivotal moments like Gandhiji’s Dandi March, the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, Subash Chandra Bose’s agitations and many more.
Year of publishing: 2010
Synopsis: This novel by Amish Tripathi is the first instalment in the Shiva Trilogy, a mythological fantasy series that reimagines the legend of Lord Shiva. The story follows Shiva, a Tibetan tribal young man, who is drawn to the mythical land of Meluha. As Shiva grapples with his newfound destiny, he becomes entangled in a battle between good and evil, discovering his own divine powers along the way. Tripathi’s fantasy novel blends mythology, philosophy, and adventure, offering a fresh perspective on classic Indian legends.
About the book: The Shiva Trilogy, comprising The Immortals of Meluha, The Secret of Nagas, and The Oath of the Vayuputras, is the fastest-selling series in the history of Indian publishing, with over 2.5 million copies sold collectively. Notably, Tripathi’s seven books have collectively exceeded five million copies in sales and have been translated into 19 languages, affirming its remarkable popularity and global recognition.
Year of publishing: 1980
Synopsis: A timeless addition to the bestsellers in India, The Blue Umbrella by Ruskin Bond is a heartwarming novella that tells the story of Binya, a young girl living in a small village in the Indian Himalayas. Binya comes into possession of a beautiful blue umbrella, which becomes the talk of the town. However, jealousy and greed arise, leading to a series of events that test the resilience of kindness and generosity in the face of human nature’s darker side. Set against the backdrop of the picturesque Himalayan landscape, Bond’s narrative unfolds with simplicity and charm, offering readers a poignant tale of innocence, compassion, and the complexities of human relationships.
About the book: The Blue Umbrella was adapted into a similarly titled highly acclaimed Indian film in 2005, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. It received the prestigious National Film Award for Best Children’s Film in that year, bringing Bond’s enchanting story to a wider audience through its cinematic portrayal of the timeless narrative.
Year of publishing: 1997
Synopsis: This novel introduces readers to the magical world of Hogwarts and the young wizard Harry Potter. The story follows Potter as he discovers his identity as a wizard, attends Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and unravels the mystery of the Philosopher’s Stone. Alongside his friends Ron and Hermione, Potter faces challenges, makes lifelong connections, and confronts the dark forces that threaten the wizarding world. The novel kicks off the iconic series, captivating readers with its magical elements, themes of friendship, and the eternal battle between good and evil.
About the book: Initially titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the book was later released as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in the United States. J.K. Rowling’s series became a global phenomenon, selling millions of copies and inspiring a successful film franchise. The novels’ impact extends beyond literature, shaping a generation’s cultural experience and fostering a widespread love for the magical realm of Hogwarts.
Year of publishing: 1988
Synopsis: A novel that intricately weaves together the personal and political, The Shadow Lines by Amitav Ghosh spans across India and Bangladesh. The narrative, through the perspective of an unnamed narrator, explores the interconnected lives of two families over three generations. Against the backdrop of historical events such as the Swadeshi movement, the Second World War, and the communal riots during the Partition of India, Ghosh delves into themes of memory, borders and the impact of political turmoil on personal relationships. The novel is celebrated for its lyrical prose and its nuanced exploration of the complexities of human connections.
About the book: The Shadow Lines won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1989 and the Ananda Puraskar in 1990, recognising Ghosh’s exceptional literary contribution. His evocative prose and intricate storytelling have earned the novel critical acclaim and a lasting place in postcolonial literature.
Year of publishing: 1995
Synopsis: This book by Rohinton Mistry is a sweeping novel set in 1970s India. The narrative follows the lives of four characters from diverse backgrounds whose paths intertwine amidst the political and social turbulence of the time. Ishvar and Omprakash, tailors from a small village, share a tumultuous journey with Dina Dalal, a widow, and Maneck Kohlah, a college student. As their lives converge, Mistry paints a vivid portrait of the challenges and resilience of the human spirit, tackling themes of caste discrimination, political upheaval, and the pursuit of dignity against all odds.
About the book: Praised for its rich character development and evocative prose, A Fine Balance stands as an enduring addition to the bestsellers in India, providing a nuanced perspective on the human experience in the face of societal challenges. The book was shortlisted for the Booker Prize and went on to win the Giller Prize and the Governor General’s Award in Canada.
Year of publishing: 1956
Synopsis: A powerful novel set during the Partition of India in 1947, this story unfolds in the fictional border village of Mano Majra, where religious tensions escalate as the political landscape undergoes seismic changes. The arrival of a ghost train carrying corpses exacerbates communal tensions, leading to a tragic climax. Singh’s narrative delves into the impact of Partition on ordinary lives, exploring themes of love, loss, and the complexities of human nature against the backdrop of a nation in turmoil.
About the book: Train to Pakistan is Khushwant Singh’s debut novel and remains a seminal work in Indian literature. The book was later adapted into a 1998 film of the same name directed by Pamela Rooks and was nominated at the Cinequest Film Festival in 1999. In 2006, a unique edition by Roli Books featured Margaret Bourke-White’s photographs of the Partition violence. Translated into Kannada and Tamil, titled the same by Dr MB Ramamurthy and Raman Raja respectively, and into Telugu in 1976 by late Akundi Narayana Murthy, the novel’s impactful legacy is a lasting one.
Year of publishing: 2003
Synopsis: A powerful read that chronicles Afghanistan’s tumultuous recent history, The Kite Runner follows the life of Amir, a young boy from Kabul, and his relationship with Hassan, his father’s servant’s son. Set against the backdrop of the Soviet invasion, the rise of the Taliban and the Afghan diaspora, it explores themes of guilt, redemption, and the enduring impact of personal choices. As Amir and Hassan navigate through complex emotions, the story takes an unexpected turn during a local kite-fighting tournament, forever altering their lives.
About the book: Khaled Hosseini stands as one of the world’s most widely read and beloved novelists, boasting over 38 million copies sold worldwide in more than 70 countries. As Hosseini’s debut, The Kite Runner achieved international bestseller status, embraced by readers in over 34 countries. The book’s popularity soared, with 70,000 hardbacks and 12,50,000 paperback copies sold within the first two years of publication. Notably, its paperback edition, released in 2004, triggered a surge in popularity as book clubs embraced it, earning a spot on the bestseller lists in September 2004 and securing a place on The New York Times bestseller list from March 2005, where it remained for two years.
Year of publishing: 2009
Synopsis: This is a captivating love story that unfolds in two parallel narratives. The first narrative traces the transformative relationship between the 13th-century poet Rumi and his spiritual guide Shams of Tabriz. A second narrative is set in the 21st century, following Ella Rubinstein, who discovers Rumi’s teachings through a novel about his life, embarking on a profound journey of self-discovery. The novel unfolds the 40 rules of love that Shams imparts to Rumi, offering insights into the nature of relationships and spirituality.
About the book: This novel, inspired by the life and teachings of the Sufi mystic Rumi, seamlessly blends historical fiction with a contemporary storyline. The distinguished British-Turkish novelist Elif Shafak’s compelling story and exploration of profound themes have earned The Forty Rules of Love international acclaim. Translated into an impressive 55 languages, it is established as a literary gem that resonates with readers worldwide.
Year of publishing: 2003
Synopsis: A gripping mystery thriller, this book follows Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu as they unravel a complex web of secrets and conspiracies. The murder of the curator of the Louvre Museum in Paris sets off a chain of cryptic clues that lead Langdon and Neveu on a thrilling chase across Europe. This novel explores themes of religion, art, and the enigmatic world of secret societies, all centred around the works of Leonardo da Vinci. As the protagonists decode hidden messages, they uncover shocking revelations that challenge established beliefs and institutions.
About the book: The novel became a global phenomenon, topping bestseller lists and selling millions of copies worldwide. It has been adapted into a successful film of the same name, starring Tom Hanks as Robert Langdon. Brown’s masterful storytelling has not only propelled The Da Vinci Code to international bestseller status but has also made his other titles, such as Angels & Demons (2000), The Lost Symbol (2009) and Inferno (2013), equally popular.
Year of publishing: 2008
Synopsis: This is a compelling and darkly humorous novel that offers a penetrating look into the socio-economic disparities in modern India. The story is narrated by Balram Halwai, a chauffeur from a rural background who rises to become a successful entrepreneur in the city. Through Balram’s eyes, the novel explores themes of class struggle, corruption, and the challenges faced by those on the margins of society. Presented as a series of letters written to the Chinese Premier, it provides a satirical commentary on the complexities of the society, corruption and the impact of globalisation.
About the book: The novel won the Man Booker Prize in 2008, solidifying Adiga’s place in contemporary literature. Netflix also released a film adaptation of Adiga’s novel by the same name in 2021, starring Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkumar Rao and others.
Year of publishing: 1984
Synopsis: This is a philosophical novel set against the backdrop of Czechoslovakia in the 1960s. The narrative revolves around the interconnected lives of four characters — Tomas, Teresa, Sabina and Franz — exploring their romantic entanglements, personal struggles and philosophical dilemmas. Kundera weaves a tapestry of love politics, and existentialism, using the characters to examine the eternal recurrence of life’s choices and the quest for meaning in a world marked by impermanence.
About the book: This magnificent novel brings together geographically distant places, playful reflections and varied styles. Despite facing censorship and bans from the Communist government of Czechoslovakia until the Velvet Revolution of 1989, Kundera’s work, including novels like The Joke (1967), The Book of Laughter and Forgetting (1979), and the acclaimed The Unbearable Lightness of Being, showcases his extreme yet often comical scepticism.
Year of publishing: 2019
Synopsis: A retelling of the Indian epic Ramayana from the perspective of Sita, the central female character, The Forest of Enchantments by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni is a feminist interpretation of the ancient narrative. The novel offers insights into Sita’s thoughts, emotions and experiences while skillfully navigating through the well-known events of the Ramayana. Divakaruni presents a nuanced and empathetic portrayal of Sita’s journey, love, and resilience in the face of adversity, with a contemporary and feminist perspective.
About the book: This fantasy novel based on mythology is a powerful comment on duty, betrayal, infidelity and honour, and a woman’s struggle to retain autonomy in a world that privileges men. Reimagining mythological narratives for contemporary audiences, The Forest of Enchantments is also a very human story of some of the other women in the epic, often misunderstood and relegated to the margins such as Kaikeyi, Surpanakha and Mandodari.
Year of publishing: 1987
Synopsis: This coming-of-age novel by Haruki Murakami is set in 1960s Japan. The story revolves around Toru Watanabe, a college student, as he reflects on his past and his relationships with two very different women, Naoko and Midori while navigating the complexities of love and loss. This narrative explores themes of mental health, isolation and the impact of societal expectations. Against the backdrop of student protests and cultural upheaval, Murakami weaves a lyrical and melancholic tale of youth, relationships, and the search for meaning in a changing world.
About the book: The novel’s title is inspired by the 1965 Beatles song Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown), which holds thematic significance within the story. Its deep emotional resonance, lyrical storytelling and portrayal of existential themes have made it one of Murakami’s best novels.
Year of publishing: 1988
Synopsis: A philosophical and inspirational novel, this chronicles the journey of Santiago, a young shepherd, as he embarks on a quest to discover his personal legend and fulfil his dreams. Set against the backdrop of mystical landscapes, Santiago encounters various characters and learns profound life lessons about destiny, the pursuit of one’s passions, and the interconnectedness of all things. The book encourages readers to reflect on their own paths, dreams and the universal language of pursuing one’s purpose.
About the book: The novel has achieved international acclaim and has been translated into numerous languages, becoming one of the best-selling books in history. Coelho wrote the novel in just two weeks, drawing inspiration from his own experiences and beliefs. Its enduring popularity with 65 million copies sold worldwide attests to the universal themes of self-discovery and spiritual fulfilment that resonate with readers across cultures and generations.
Year of publishing: 1927
Synopsis: In Virginia Woolf’s novel, the lives and thoughts of the Ramsay family and their guests unfold during their summer retreats on the Isle of Skye in Scotland. Divided into three parts, the narrative eloquently portrays the profound impact of World War I on the family home. Within its experimental narrative style, the novel explores themes of memory, time, and the intricate nature of human relationships, offering readers a deeply introspective examination of inner lives and the relentless passage of time.
About the book: The novel’s stream-of-consciousness technique contributes to its artistic and literary significance. This story is said to be inspired by Woolf’s own experiences and relationships, adding a personal dimension to the exploration of human consciousness.
Year of publishing: 1958
Synopsis: This story explores the impact of colonialism on traditional Igbo society in Nigeria. It centres on the main character, Okonkwo, a proud and strong-willed Igbo warrior, as he grapples with the profound societal changes brought by the arrival of European colonists. Achebe skillfully weaves a narrative that delves into the complexities of culture clash, the disintegration of traditional values, and the consequences of power and pride. The novel stands as a poignant portrayal of the erosion of indigenous cultures in the face of colonial forces.
About the book: Things Fall Apart is widely regarded as one of the most important African novels of the 20th century. Achebe wrote the novel in response to Western portrayals of Africa and sought to present a more nuanced and authentic depiction of Igbo society. The title is drawn from a line in W.B. Yeats’s poem The Second Coming, emphasising the disruptive impact of colonialism on African communities.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– How many types of literary genres are there?
There are numerous literary genres, spanning fiction and non-fiction. Some common categories include mysteries, love stories, science fiction, young adult fiction, fantasy, historical fiction, biographies, memoirs and more. Genres can further have subgenres, creating a diverse range of compelling options for readers.
– What are the most popular novels in India?
The most popular novels in India can vary over time, and it often depends on current releases and popular trends. Some perennial best-selling books include works like The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown, The Immortals of Meluha by Amish Tripathi, The Shadow Lines by Amitav Ghosh, The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy and the Harry Potter series by JK Rowling.
– Which is the best novel to read?
Determining the ‘best’ novel is subjective and depends on personal preferences. Popular choices often include classics like the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee, 1984 by George Orwell, or contemporary hits like The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini. However, it’s always recommended to explore different genres to find what resonates with your individual tastes.
– How does one choose a novel?
Choosing a novel involves considering your interests, preferred genres and reading goals. Explore book reviews or take recommendations from friends or online platforms. You can also skim through the first chapter to gauge if a novel aligns with your taste. It’s also beneficial to be open to diverse genres for a richer reading experience.
– Which is the best mythological novel?
Determining the best mythological novel is subjective, but some highly regarded works include the 2008 novel The Palace of Illusions and Forests of Enchantment (2019) by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, a retelling of the Mahabharata from the perspective of Draupadi and Sita from the Ramayana respectively. Other notable mythological novels include The Immortals of Meluha and the subsequent novels written by Amish Tripathi in that series.