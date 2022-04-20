Raveena Aurora and Ritesh D’Souza, the Indian charmers at Coachella 2022

Apart from all the internationally acclaimed performers, two Indian artists marked their advent at Coachella 2022, so let us celebrate this proud moment with a little insight into the same.

As we all know it was a star-studded, jam-packed weekend filled to the brim with artists putting their best foot forward at Coachella 2022. This banging comeback of the event sure was a sight to remember. More than 150 leading names in the pop culture clan took over the seven stages at the festival. Coachella 2022 was swarmed by a crowd of more than 100,000 people around. Weekend one was definitely a storming success with some of our prime-time artists and some popular attendees all under one roof.

From fashion fads to new releases, the festival witnessed it all at once. Apart from Harry Styles’ claiming ‘men are trash’, the electrifying reunion of 2NE1 on stage to Doja Cat and Karol G shutting down a star-studded Sunday, we have 2 Indian artists who got themselves internationally acclaimed this year at Coachella 2022.

Coachella 2022 was a cultural representation of music with a touch of Indian tunes

Raveena Aurora and Ritesh D’Souza

Well, we know Harry Styles sure looked cool in that rainbow jumpsuit or Thee Stallion appeared all mesmerising in that fit, but have you heard Raveena Aurora performing or Ritesh D’Souza play? If not, then you’re missing out on a cultural feast. To begin with, the Binate fame DJ, Ritesh D’souza a.k.a B.R.E.E.D unites with classical pianist, Tara Mae for a fiery weekend at Coachella 2022. D’Souza turned his dreams into reality by dropping this milestone in his musical domain.

Next up, is the lady who lured the crowd into her melody by grooving on the popular Indian track ‘Dum Maro dum’-Raveen Aurora. Aurora, well versed in jazz, R&M, and soul is now known to be the first-ever Indian woman to drop a melodious performance on the Mojave stage at Coachella 2022. The singer is all about drawing inspiration from her South Asian roots and tends to deliver a tribute to her Sikh heritage. Likewise, taking the trend-forward Raveena Aurora did all the justice to her talents and our Indian roots.

So, all in all, Coachella 2022 sure was a representation of true blue artists and talents, but Ritesh D’Souza and Raveena Aurora were an instance of art and music at the festival this year.

Hero and Feature images courtesy: Facebook & @raveena_aurora/IG