Raveena Tandon on her Netflix webseries ‘Aranyak’ and balancing off screen life

As the world grooves to the remix of ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ we talk to the star that made the song such a stellar success. In a role that’s a far cry from the tantalising tune, Raveena Tandon plays a cop in the Netlfix web series, Aranyak that launched today.

Managing personal and professional life is always a balancing act for women. Throw in a spot in the limelight and one is always at the juggling end. We talk to the breakaway star of the 90s who aced every role from being a glam siren to shades of grey in movies like Aks. In her current journey, Tandon plays the role of a Himachali cop, Kasturi Dogra who decides to take a sabbatical to spend time with her family but is roped back in due to a mythical crime case. From political ploys to personal vendettas, the murder mystery is one that’s sure to keep you gripped to your screens. We catch up with the star on the challenges of playing cop and balancing life offscreen.

Raveena Tandon’s Netflix debut Aranyak released today, December 10.

All Images: Courtesy Raveena Tandon Instagram.